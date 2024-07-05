Wallpaper* USA 400: meet the people shaping Creative America in 2024

The Wallpaper* USA 400 celebrates Creative America in all its dazzling breadth and diversity. Our snapshot of the people who are shaping the United States’ creative landscape in 2024 spans design business leaders, community builders, tastemakers, gastro greats and the new guard, taking in celebrity shapeshifters and those defining the aesthetics of popular culture along the way.

Here are the names to know in America now…

Wallpaper* USA 400: a guide to Creative America in 2024

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.

LINDSEY ADELMAN

Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio

CHARLES BRILL, THEO RICHARDSON, AND ALEX WILLIAMS

Founders, RBW Studio

GREGG BUCHBINDER

Owner and CEO, Emeco

DAVE DAWSON

Founder, The Urban Electric Co

Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JANICE FELDMAN

Founder, Janus et Cie

GARY FRIEDMAN

CEO and chairman, RH

SIAMAK HAKAKIAN

Partner, DDC

MATTHEW HAWORTH

Chairman, Haworth Inc

TYLER HAYS

Founder, BDDW

JERRY HELLING

President and creative director, Bernhardt Design

GABRIEL HENDIFAR

Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus

HOLLY HUNT

Founder, House of Hunt

NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI

Founders, Luminaire

SUSAN LYONS

President, Designtex

TONY MANZARI

Maharam president

JASON MILLER

Designer and founder, Roll & Hill

MARY MURPHY

Senior vice president of design, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam

JENNIFER NYE

Chief marketing & creative officer at Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering

JOHANNES PAUWEN & MICHAELE SIMMERING

Founders of sustainable US furniture brand Kalon

CRAIG ROBINS

CEO and president, Dacra

JON SHERMAN

Founder, owner, creative director, Flavor Paper

BEN WATSON

President, Herman Miller, and chief product officer, Miller Knoll

ELAD YIFRACH

Founder and creative director, L’Objet

(Image credit: Future)

The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.

JESS CUEVAS

Artist and creative director whose portfolio includes the artwork for Madonna’s Celebration tour

STEPHEN GALLOWAY

Creative movement director, choreographer

JEANNE GANG

Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension

JULIO HIMEDE

Founder of design firm Yellow Studio, creating sets for Eurovision and the Grammys

JOHN HOKE

Chief design officer, Nike

JAMES KALIARDOS

Make-up artist, founder of Visionaire

DAVID KORINS

Creative director and designer of sets for theatre, television, film, concerts and the Oscars (Korins was also a 2019 Wallpaper* Design Awards judge)

SHIRLEY KURATA

Costume designer and stylist

MEL OTTENBERG

Editor-in-chief, Interview

PIOTREK PANSZCZYK AND BECKETT FOGG

Founders of fashion brand Area

SCOTT PASK

Broadway and off-Broadway scenic and costume designer

WILLO PERRON

Canadian-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna

HERON PRESTON

Artist, fashion designer, DJ

DAVID ROCKWELL

Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows

GUCCI WESTMAN

Make-up artist, founder of Westman Atelier

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.

WES ANDERSON

Filmmaker (see our behind-the-scenes of Asteroid City ), art exhibition curator

AQUARIA

Drag performer and DJ

BEYONCÉ

Grammy-winning artist, founder of Cécred haircare line and Ivy Park athleisure brand

SOFIA COPPOLA

Film director and screenwriter, serial creative collaborator, including a collection with knitwear brand Barrie and a range of lip balms with Augustinus Bader

DR DRE

DJ, music producer, founder of Beats by Dre

DONALD GLOVER

Actor, comedian, rapper, singer, writer, director, and producer known as Childish Gambino

EMMA GREDE

Founding partner of loungewear label Skims

LADY GAGA

Singer, actress, founder of cosmetics brand Haus Labs

SPIKE LEE

Filmmaker, actor, educator

JULIANNE MOORE

Actress, design collector, former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge

RYAN MURPHY

Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems

FRANK OCEAN

Artist and founder of jewellery design brand Homer

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN

Founders of fashion label The Row

BRAD PITT

Actor, sculptor

RIHANNA

Singer, founder of LVMH-owned inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

SETH ROGEN

Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant

TYLER THE CREATOR

Rapper, singer, record producer, and fashion designer

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Interior designers, fashion designers and artists, whose collaborators have included the White House and its residents, with commissions that range from interior refits to presidential portraits.

SHEILA BRIDGES

Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc, designed former president Bill Clinton's offices as well as US Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence

GABRIELA HEARST

Fashion designer behind Dr Jill Biden’s inauguration evening dress

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS

Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit

AMY SHERALD

Artist, painter of Michelle Obama portrait

MICHAEL S SMITH

Former White House interior designer responsible for Oval Office redesign in 2010

KEHINDE WILEY

Artist, painter of Barack Obama portrait

TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN

Architects of the Obama Presidential Center

JASON WU

Fashion designer behind dress worn by Michelle Obama in her portrait by artist Sharon Sprung

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.

PAOLA ANTONELLI

Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor

AMY AUSCHERMAN

Director of Archives and Brand Heritage, MillerKnoll

SPENCER BAILEY

Co-founder of media company The Slowdown

ABBY BANGSER

Founder and creative director, Object & Thing

ANDREW BOLTON

Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

ANNA CARNICK

Co-founder of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact

WAVA CARPENTER

Co-founder of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact

TREVOR CHENEY

Founder of Seventh House Gallery and Trevor Cheney Gallery, both in LA

ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON

Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

DURK DEHNER

Co-founder and president, Tom of Finland Foundation

JEFFREY DEITCH

Art dealer and curator

HOLLAND DENVIR

Founder of LA Design Weekend

EAMES DEMETRIOS

Board chairman, Eames Foundation

EXHIBIT COLUMBUS

A showcase blending community and international design discourse following on the architectural legacy of Columbus, Indiana

BEATRICE GALILEE

Co-founder and executive director, The World Around

THELMA GOLDEN

Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York

STUART GRAFF

President and CEO, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

EILEEN HARRIS NORTONCollector and philanthropist

CODY HARTLEY

Director, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

NICOLA LEES

CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum

HILARY LEWIS

Chief curator and creative director, The Glass House

MARK MASIELLO

Form Portfolios’ founder and CEO

ALEXANDER MAY

Creative consultant and curator, founder of Sized

JIM MCDOWELL

Ceramic artist

MARIAH NIELSON

Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space

EILEEN NORTON

Collector, philanthropist, co-founder of Art + Practice, has championed underrepresented artists since the 1980s

JONATHAN OLIVARES

SVP of design, Knoll

ALES ORTUZAR

Art dealer, founder of Tribeca gallery Ortuzar Projects

REBECCA RABINOW

Director of The Menil Collection, Texas

ALICE SACHS ZIMET

President of Arts + Business Partners and chair of Acquisitions Committee at International Centre for Photography

AMY SALL

Writer and founding editor of SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thought + Aesthetics

ANTWAUN SARGENT

Director, Gagosian New York

JONATHAN SQUARE

Historian and curator of Afro-diasporic visual culture

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.

DOUG AITKEN

Artist (and a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Awards Judge)

JULIE BARGMANN

Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)

THOM BROWNE

Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne

TORY BURCH

Fashion designer

NICK CAVE

‘Artist, educator and messenger’, known for his fantastical Soundsuits and works that create space for the marginalised

GRAYDON CARTER

Founder and co-editor, Air Mail

JUDY CHICAGO

Artist, feminist icon

ELIZABETH DILLER, RICARDO SCOFIDIO AND CHARLES RENFRO

Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

JENNY HOLZER

Artist

INEZ & VINOODHPhotographers, behind Wallpaper’s portfolio of 50 of America's top creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution

JULIEN D’YS

Hair stylist

TOM FORD

Fashion designer

BERNARDO FORT-BRESCIA AND LAURINDA HOPE SPEAR

Founders of Arquitectonica, a 20th-century trailblazer with a Miami twist; pretty much any way you look in the city, there’s an Arquitectonica building

FRANK GEHRY

Architect

JEFFREY GIBSON

Artist. His US Pavilion at the 60th Venice Art Biennale was the country’s first solo presentation by an Indigenous artist at the event

FRITZ HAEG

Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm

STEVEN HOLLArchitect

MARC JACOBS

Fashion designer

JASPER JOHNS

Artist

SETH KAPLOWITZ

Lawyer to A&D businesses and entrepreneurs

JEFF KOONS

Artist

RALPH LAUREN

Fashion designer

DANIEL LIBESKIND

Architect

MATTHEW MALIN AND ANDREW GOETZ

Founders of skincare brand Malin + Goetz

THOM MAYNE

Architect

MARILYN MINTER

Artist

MURRAY MOSS

Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau

PAUL MPAGI SEPUYA

Photographer (see his portraits of Stephen Galloway for our August 2023 issue)

RICK OWENS

Fashion designer

RALPH PUCCI

Founder of Ralph Pucci

MICHAEL E REYNOLDS

Earthship founder

ED RUSCHA

Artist

KATHY RYAN

photography director and photographer

CINDY SHERMAN

Artist

SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL

Heavyweight architectural practice pioneering modernism and sustainability

JON STEINBERG

CEO, Future PLC

ROSE-MARIE SWIFT

Founder of RMS Beauty

JAMES TURRELL

Artist, pioneer of Light and Space movement

EDWINA VON GAL

Landscape designer that focuses on sustainable land management

JOHN WATERS

Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist

TAKAKO YAMAGUCHI

Artist

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.

ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT

Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design

MALEK ALQADI

Architect and designer

MARWAN AL SAYED AND MIES ANDERSON

Founders of Masastudio, best known for their work on Amangiri Resort + Spa, Utah

AMALE ANDRAOS AND DAN WOOD

Co-founders of architecture practice Work AC

INI ARCHIBONG

American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality

DANIEL ARSHAM AND ALEX MUSTONEN

Founders of design studio Snarkitecture

CATHERINE BAILEY & ROBIN PETRAVIC

Owners of Heath Ceramics, the tableware and tile company.

ELLIOTT BARNES

Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own

CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS

Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows

STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE

Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective

STEFAN BECKMAN

The fashion industry’s favourite set designer

KELLY BEHUN

Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA

Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode

LOUISE BONNET

Painter whose large-scale works in oil touch on multiple themes ranging from sex and beauty to tension and humour

MIRANDA BROOKS

Landscape designer

STEPHEN BURKS

A designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College, bringing the hand to industry and always advocating for diversity in design

RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM

Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s

ERAN CHEN

Founder and executive director of architecture studio ODA NY

JOHN DERIAN

Designer, founder of Decoupage

DAN COLEN

Artist whose experiments with everyday objects include hyperrealist paintings of J Crew catalogue pages and curtains made from crack pipes

BILLY COTTON

Designer with a multi-scaled approach, working in furniture and product as well as eclectic spaces

JONATHAN CROSS

Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques

DYLAN DAVIS & JEAN LEE

Designers, L&G Studio

GRAY DAVIS & WILL MEYER

Founders of the eponymous multidisciplinary design studio

MATTHEW DAY JACKSON

Artist-designer whose process is deeply rooted in research and experimentation

RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS

Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier

DESIGN BITCHES

Architecture studio founded by Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson

LISA EISNER

Photographer-turned-jewellery designer

IDIT & MOTI FERDER

Founders of Lugano Diamonds

KEN FULK

Interior designer and hotelier, owner of The Paramour Estate in LA

NICOLE FULLER

Interior designer

CHRISTINE & JOHN GACHOT

Interior designers behind projects such as the Shinola Hotel in Detroit and cosmetics brand Glossier’s debut New York flagship store

DANIEL GERMANI

Multidisciplinary designer and founder of the eponymous Arizona-based studio

JONATHAN GLATT & SARA OSSANA

Founders of O & G Studio

RENE GONZALEZ

Architect

ROGAN GREGORY

Designer of sculptural pieces, represented by R & Company

SIMON AND NIKOLAI HAAS

Artist twins behind design studio Haas Brothers

JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON

Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green

OLIVER HASLEGRAVE

Founder of interior architecture and design firm Home Studios

ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER

Founders of design studio Workstead

ERIC HOFFMAN

Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more

JOHN HOGAN

Glass designer

NICOLE HOLLIS

Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort

FLORIAN IDENBURG AND JING LIU

Founders of architecture studio SO-IL, known for its unconventional and beautifully ethereal creations

RASHID JOHNSON

Artist

SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE

Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee

GULLA JONSDOTTIR

Icelandic-born, LA-based designer behind the Thompson hotel in Miami

DANU KENNEDY & JEREMY LEVITT

Designers, founders of Parts and Labor Design Studio

NUR KHAN

Restaurateur

ANA KHOURI

Jewellery designer with a background in sculpture and fine arts

AMY LAU

Interior designer who focuses on creating warm and thoughtful living spaces

LITTLE WING LEE

Interior designer, founder of Studio & Projects

HUMBERTO LEON

Fashion designer and restaurateur

LEONG LEONG

Architects and brothers, Dominic and Chris Leong

PHILLIP LIM

Fashion designer

NILI LOTAN

Fashion designer

MICHAEL MALTZAN

Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums

PETER MARINO

Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques, including latest Tiffany store in New York

LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER

Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner

JANE MAYLE

Fashion designer, founder of Maison Mayle

JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ

Founders of fashion label Proenza Schouler

ANDRE MELLONE

Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne

ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI

Founders of interior design studio Atelier AM

PAUL MIGNOGNA

Designer and the founder of Stillmade

MONTALBA ARCHITECTS

Experts in contemporary residential living

TED MUEHLING

Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms

HARRY NURIEV

Founder of Crosby Studios, creating immersive design installations

JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG

Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig

KELLEY PERUMBETI & MICHAEL YARINSKY

Founders of Office of Tangible Space

ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS

Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest (former Wallpaper* Design Awards winners and judges)

JOSHUA RAMUS

Founder of architecture and design studio Rex

SUCHI REDDY

Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade

MALLERY ROBERTS MORGAN

Founder of MRM Studio, interior designer, style czarina, design critic and journalist, author of our Stephen Galloway profile

OZA SABBETH

The studio of architects Nilay Ozza and Peter Sabbeth

VICTORIA SAMBUNARIS

Landscape photographer

FERNANDO SANTANGELO

Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York

BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON

Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson

ANNABELLE SELLDORF

Founder of Selldorf Architects

PAMELA SHAMSHIRI

Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge

GABRIELLE SHELTON

Sculptor and designer, co-founder of Shelton Studios metal fabrication studio

ADAM SILVERMAN

Sculptor

ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH

Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams

LENNY STEINBERG

Designer guided by principles of space, time and energy

ROBERT STILIN

Interior designer that mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture

MAX STRANG

Prolific Miami architect who brings tropical modern to the 21st century

CHRISTOPHER STRINGER & ELIZABETH PAIGE SMITH

Product designer and artist and designer, respectively, who also develop stunning environments together. Stringer is the founder of audio company Syng, while Smith is readying to show a sculptural body of artwork in LA

ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO

Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google

GIANCARLO VALLE

Interior designer

STEVEN VOLPE

Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco

KELLY WEARSTLER

Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces

THADDEUS WOLFE

Glass artist sculptor, represented by Friedman Benda

JORDAN WOLFSON

Multimedia artist who uses tools such as CGI, animatronics and VR, manipulated to interrogate our relationship with technology and the media

BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN

Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)

THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI

Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries

KULAPAT YANTRASAST

Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.

VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK

Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow

GERMANE BARNES

Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence

YVES BEHAR

Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology

DAVID BELT

Co-founder and executive chairman of Newlab

DEBORAH BERKE

Founder of ethics-based architecture practice Ten Berke

MONA CHALABI

Visual data journalist

TIM COOK

CEO, Apple

JAMES CORNER

Landscape architect, theorist, founder of Field Operations, whose work on New York’s High Line helped champion urban green spaces for all

JOE GEBBIA

Co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org

TYLER HOBBS

Generative artist, creative coder, painter

JONY IVE

Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom

GIORGIA LUPI

Data designer, Pentagram partner

BRIAN OAKES

Artist who uses circuit boards as a canvas to give life to ‘creatures’ that often present a structure for random sampling and recording

KATE ORFF

Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape

NERI OXMAN

Designer and professor at MIT Media Lab

CHRIS PRICE

Founder of Klima Architecture, working primarily in mountain and desert environments with an ecological ethos

IVY ROSS

Vice president of hardware design, Google

RJ SCARINGE

Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian

JULIA WATSON

Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)

JASON WHITE

Multidisciplinary scientist bridging the gap between science and creativity, dedicated to the exploration of micro-organisms and biotechnologies in society

ZGF

Established architecture practice with a strong emphasis on sustainability

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.

NADIM ASHI

Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida

ANDRÉ BALAZS

Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, The Chiltern Firehouse in London and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island

JON BLANCHARD

Founder and CEO of BLVD Hospitality, properties include The Georgian in Santa Monica

ERIC GOODE

Properties include The Bowery, The Jane and Waverly Inn, founder of the Turtle Conservancy

BRAD KORZEN

Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels

LIZ LAMBERT

Founder and chief creative officer of her hotel group Bunkhouse

ALEX OHEBSHALOM

Founder of Fifth Avenue Hotel

ANDREW RIFKIN

Properties include Nine Orchard in New York

OLIVER RIPLEY

Chief executive officer & co-founder, Our Habitas, a luxury hospitality management group

ABY ROSEN

Property developer, co-founder RFR Holding

IAN SCHRAGER

Properties include Public New York, Edition hotels in New York and Miami

BARRY STERNLICHT

Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which has 1 Hotels Baccarat and Treehouse Hotels in its portfolio

HOMI VAZIFDAR

Founder of Canyon Equity, whose portfolio includes Amangiri and Six Senses Costa Rica

BRAD WILSON

CEO, Ace Hotel Group

ANDREW ZOBLER

Founder and CEO of the Sydell Group, a collection of lifestyle hotels rooted in their location and architecture

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.

ERYKAH BADU

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor

KYLE BELL

Filmmaker from Thlopthlocco Creek tribal town in Oklahoma, protégé of Spike Lee in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative 2022

JOHN CALE

Musician, composer, record producer, founding member of rock band The Velvet Underground

LISA CORTÉS

Film director and producer whose work, from Oscar-winning film Precious to Little Richard: I am Everything, highlights social issues from the point of view of an always-relatable character

PHILIP GLASS

Minimalist composer, pianist

KIM GORDON

Visual artist, bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, now as a solo artist and formerly for alternative rock band Sonic Youth.

LIL NAS X

Rapper, singer, songwriter

DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)

Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter

KELSEY LU

Singer, cellist

DAVID LYNCH

Filmmaker, visual artist, actor, and, with his cinematic installation A Thinking Room, a star of Salone del Mobile 2024.

SHABOOZEY

American singer-songwriter, record producer and filmmaker

PATTI SMITH

Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author

ST VINCENT

Grammy award winning artist, musician, songwriter with signature guitar line

CHRISTINE SUN KIM

Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Singer, songwriter, composer

ROBERT WILSON

Theatre director, visual artist

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

DERRICK ADAMS

Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture

LEILAH BABIRYE

NYC-based sculptor Babirye uses her work to respond to the anti-homosexuality legislation that has been recently passed in her home country, Uganda

EMILY BARKER

Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism

QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS

Model, Indigenous activist

CHEROKEE JACK

Model, Indigenous activist

DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN

Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’

NAN GOLDIN

Photographer, activist

ARTHUR JAFA

Artist and cinematographer, winner of the Venice Golden Lion in 2019, who also creates memorable visuals for music videos, including for Jay-Z, Solange, and Kanye West

JOSH KLINE

Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives

PHILIP LIM

Fashion designer, fundraiser for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community

INDYA MOORE

Actor, model and social activist

CATHERINE OPIE

Fine-art photographer, educator

MICKALENE THOMAS

Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration

DEANNA VAN BUREN

Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people

PIERCE ABERNATHY

Recipe developer, chef and model

ANDY BARAGHANI

Chef, draws inspiration from Iranian upbringing, James Beard award winner 2023

RICHARD CHRISTIANSEN

Founder of Flamingo Estate, a home and garden brand that champions botanical wellness

CLARE CRESPO

Artist, author and fantasist; Crespo has designed tableware, starred in and produced her own cooking show and written cookbooks for children

LEANN DARLAND & TARA HANKINSON

Founders of TALEA Beer Co

CALVIN ENG

Founder/chef at Bonnie’s in Brooklyn, serving Cantonese-American cuisine inspired by memories of his mother’s cooking

NIKI RUSS FEDERMAN AND JOSH RUSS TUPPER

Owners of fourth-generation New York culinary institution Russ & Daughters

DEVONN FRANCIS

Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food

LAILA GOHAR

Artist working with food as a creative medium

JON GRAY

CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge

JORDAN KAHN

Chef and creative director, with a penchant for expressionist desserts, and three Culver City restaurants (Destroyer, Meteora and Vespertine) offering deliciously avant-garde dining experiences

SIMON KIM

Restaurateur, co-owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse

IGNACIO MATTOS

Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi

KEITH MCNALLY

Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar

JOHNNY ORTIZ-CONCHA & MAIDA BRANCH

Artists and chefs, founders of Shed

LEXIE PARK

Founder of Eatnunchi, multidimensional artist, creator of jelly cakes

JP AND ELLIA PARK

Co-founders of New York restaurants Atomix and Naro, inspired by Korean culinary traditions

WOLDY REYES

Founder/chef of boutique Brooklyn catering company Woldy Kusina, inspired by his Filipino roots

MARCUS SAMUELSSON

Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality

JON SHOOK & VINNY DOTOLO

James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, also behind an organic wine shop sommelier Helen Johannesen, and owners of microgrocery Cookbook Market

RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS

Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.

BETHEL ABATE

Design director of Mass Design Group, which researches, builds and advocates for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity

JENNIFER NEWSOM CARRUTHERS AND TOM CARRUTHERS

Founders of unconventional studio Dream the Combine, which creates site-specific installations at the intersection of art and architecture

WILLY CHAVARRIA

Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice

SHANE DAVIS

Co-founder and creative director of Public Records, a multi-faceted music, social and exhibition space for the community, and co-founder of new design studio for worldwide hospitality/residential projects, Public Service

PETER DO

Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district

MATT DUCKLO

Photographer, founder and proprietor of Tops Gallery, representing self-taught and contemporary artists from the American South

JULIA GAMOLINA

Founder of Madame Architect, an online magazine celebrating women transforming the architecture and design industry

THEASTER GATES

Artist, revitalising Chicago’s South Side neighbourhood through creative projects

RITESH GUPTA

Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre

LAUREN HALSEY

Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods

TAMARA HOUSTON

Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong

YOUNG HUH AND JESSICA DAVIS

Interior designers, founders of AAPIDA (Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance)

RAUL LOPEZ

Founder of fashion brand Luar

RICK LOWE

Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects

ALEXIS SABLONE

Designer and artist with architecture training but also Olympic skateboarder

SCOTT STEELE

Provost of Berea College, the first interracial and co-educational college in the American South, whose Student Craft programme is based on a mission of preserving traditional craft techniques while celebrating student diversity

NORMAN TEAGUE

Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities

SHEENA ZADEH-DALY

Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges

SARA ZEWDE

Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.

AMAURI AGUIAR & BRYAN YOUNG

Founders of Verso

DAVID ALHADEFF

Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect

MARC BENDA & BARRY FRIEDMAN

Co-founders of Friedman Benda

ADAM BLACKMAN

Founder of Blackman Cruz

BIANCA CHEN & JOEL CHEN

Art and design curator (Bianca), and her antiques dealer father (Joel), who founded JF Chen Antiques

BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG

Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background

BENOIST DRUT

Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture

JAMIE GRAY

Founder of gallery, showroom and contemporary design manufacturer Matter

KATJA HIRCHE

President and owner of gallery Bernd Goeckler

KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS

Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows

LICHEN NYC

Design incubator and store

ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN

Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names

PATRICK PARRISH

Founder of Patrick Parrish Gallery, showcasing modernist artists and designers

RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY F. WEISSENBERG

Co-founders of design gallery Ago Projects

JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN

Founder of Salon 94 Design

EMMA SCULLY

Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme

ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER

Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, which recently opened a Tiwa Select New York space.

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.

JEREMY ANDERSON

Visionary ceramic artist, taking the material to unexplored creative expressions

LEONARD BESSEMER

Founder of Objects for Objects, creating sculptural furniture and products

EMILY BODE

Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens

BRADLEY BOWERS

Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects

AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY

Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds

NATALIE BRUMLEY

Artist and jewellery designer

SARAH BURNS Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour

JEROME BYRON

Fast-emerging architecture and design who blends art and design

DYLAN CAO AND JIN KAY

Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea.

CHEN CHEN AND KAI WILLIAMS

Founders of their eponymous design studio, which explores materials and new ways to use them

LILY CLARK

Ceramicist that focuses on hand-built and extruded fountains and water features

ASTRAEUS CLARKE

Furniture and lighting designers, based in Brooklyn

TELFAR CLEMENS

Liberian-American founder of fashion and accessories label Telfar, winner of 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

CARMEN D’APOLLONIO

Ceramic artist

DARA

Fashion director, Interview

BOBBY DOHERTY

Photographer who uses hyper-real colours and textures to create memorable digital compositions and almost lurid still-lifes. With an eye for minute detail, his work is visually rich, whether focused on the human form or a single droplet of water on a flower’s petal

OLIVIA ERLANGER

Artist

DAVID BRANDON GEETING

Photographer, bridges genres, creates colourful worlds that balance skilful chaos with wide-eyed curiosity

NADINE GHOSN

Jewellery designer creating chic yet cheeky collections, redefining fine jewellery for the next generation

DANIEL PATRICK GILES

Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance

MARK GRATTAN

Multidisciplinary designer grounded in two decades of skilled wood craftsmanship

MILES GREENBERG

Performance artist

MARTINE GUTIERREZ

Artist and performer

CHASE HALL

Artist who applies coffee to cotton canvas (both inextricably linked to Africa and slavery) to explore ‘the impossible absolute of biracial identity’

ETHAN HIDALGO

Furniture designer, founder of Studio Hidalgo

CATHERINE HOLSTEIN

Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity

LOUISA JACOBSON

Actor, star of HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age

SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN

French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience

OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS

Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment

MISHA KAHN

Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)

CASEY KENYON

Interior design's rising star

MONICA KHEMSUROV

Co-Founder Sight Unseen, founder of hardware brand Petra

MINJAE KIM

Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim showed alongside his artist mother at Matter Projects in 2022)

SAM KLEMICK

Founder of Studio Sam Klemick, furniture design practice that utilises salvaged materials and deadstock/vintage textiles

LAP CHI KWONG AND ALISON VON GLINOW

Founders of architecture practice Kwong Von Glinow, bringing optimism and playfulness to the streets of Chicago

LIAM LEE

Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt

ENY LEE PARKER

Ceramic designer and artist

RYAN LEIDNER

Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature

DEAN LEVIN

Artist-designer and architect

HANNEKE LOURENS

Furniture designer

RYAN LOWRY

Photographer, captures youthful energy, spontaneity and unpretentious spirit. Huge breadth in the variety of subjects, techniques and styles of photography. His work is playful and candid while still preserving his distinct point of view

ALDA LY

Architect and interior designer who blends fun and deep listening

CHRIS MAGGIO

Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture

CHARLES MATADIN

Model and artist

MOLLY MATALON

Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, work deals with desire, idealisation and power dynamics, fixing a gaze that empowers and provides a rarely-seen female photographic viewpoint

JOHN MAY & ZEINA KOREITEM

Founders of architecture studio Millions

MODELLUS NOVUS

Architects

OWIU

Architecture studio that designs mindful spaces and ceramics

NICHOLAS OBEID

Furniture and lighting designer

NIFEMI OGUNRO

French-born Nigerian-American designer whose furniture is inspired by family and cultural traditions

TIMOTHY O’CONNELL

Photographer, recently spent five years documenting his experience as an American travelling through the Republican of Ireland and Northern Ireland, exploring culture and identity

COREY OLSEN

Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, create still-lifes of the banal and the everyday, imbuing them with nostalgia and meaning, primarily expressed through form and colour

ALESSANDRO ORSINI AND NICK ROSEBORO

Founders of Architensions, where research and architectural design flair merge with grids and geometric aesthetics

JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE

Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects

ARIANA PAPADEMETROPOULOS

Artist who explores themes including femininity and sensuality through both her paintings and the highly stylised photographs

RIFF STUDIO

Thoughtful, young, research-based architecture and design studio

LEAH RING

Designer, founder of Another Human

JAVIER ROBLES

Architect and interior designer

ISABEL ROWER

Ceramic artist

ERICA SELLERS & JEREMY SILBERBERG

Founders of Studio SII, creating furntiture and lighting

PETER B STAPLES AND JAMES MCAVEY

Founders of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form

SAM STEWART

Designer

KATIE STOUT

Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and material, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results

FREDERICK TANG

The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour

JOMO TARIKU

Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)

TERREMOTO

Rising stars of landscape architecture

ALEXIS TINGEY & GINGER GORDON

Founders of design studio Alexis & Ginger

CAROLINE TOMPKINS

Photographer, creates poetic and intimate works that pull no punches when it comes to exploring female sexuality and identity

RYAN TWARDZIK

Designer

ELLEN VAN DUSEN

Founder of Dusen Dusen textile brand

DEVIN WILDE

Ceramic artist creating geometric works in clay

CHRIS WOLSTON

Artist and designer who has collaborated with with the likes of Fendi, Phillip Lim and Dior

MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG

Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)

JIALUN XIONG

Hails originally from Chongqing, China, explores ideas of duality and creative restraint

HOA XUANDE

Actor

IDO YOSHIMOTO

Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world

UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY

Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry