Wallpaper* USA 400: meet the people shaping Creative America in 2024

The Wallpaper* USA 400 celebrates Creative America in all its dazzling breadth and diversity. Our snapshot of the people who are shaping the United States’ creative landscape in 2024 spans design business leaders, community builders, tastemakers, gastro greats and the new guard, taking in celebrity shapeshifters and those defining the aesthetics of popular culture along the way.

Here are the names to know in America now…

Wallpaper* USA 400: a guide to Creative America in 2024

Design Business Leaders subhead: design business leaders

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.

LINDSEY ADELMAN
Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio

CHARLES BRILL, THEO RICHARDSON, AND ALEX WILLIAMS
Founders, RBW Studio

GREGG BUCHBINDER
Owner and CEO, Emeco

DAVE DAWSON
Founder, The Urban Electric Co

JANICE FELDMAN
Founder, Janus et Cie

GARY FRIEDMAN
CEO and chairman, RH

SIAMAK HAKAKIAN
Partner, DDC

MATTHEW HAWORTH
Chairman, Haworth Inc

TYLER HAYS
Founder, BDDW

JERRY HELLING
President and creative director, Bernhardt Design

GABRIEL HENDIFAR
Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus

HOLLY HUNT
Founder, House of Hunt

NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI
Founders, Luminaire

SUSAN LYONS
President, Designtex

TONY MANZARI
Maharam president

JASON MILLER
Designer and founder, Roll & Hill

MARY MURPHY
Senior vice president of design, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam

JENNIFER NYE
Chief marketing & creative officer at Momentum Textiles & Wallcovering

JOHANNES PAUWEN & MICHAELE SIMMERING
Founders of sustainable US furniture brand Kalon

CRAIG ROBINS
CEO and president, Dacra

JON SHERMAN
Founder, owner, creative director, Flavor Paper

BEN WATSON
President, Herman Miller, and chief product officer, Miller Knoll

ELAD YIFRACH
Founder and creative director, L’Objet

Design meets popular culture subhead

(Image credit: Future)

The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.

JESS CUEVAS
Artist and creative director whose portfolio includes the artwork for Madonna’s Celebration tour

STEPHEN GALLOWAY
Creative movement director, choreographer

JEANNE GANG
Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension

JULIO HIMEDE
Founder of design firm Yellow Studio, creating sets for Eurovision and the Grammys

JOHN HOKE
Chief design officer, Nike

JAMES KALIARDOS
Make-up artist, founder of Visionaire

DAVID KORINS
Creative director and designer of sets for theatre, television, film, concerts and the Oscars (Korins was also a 2019 Wallpaper* Design Awards judge)

SHIRLEY KURATA
Costume designer and stylist

MEL OTTENBERG
Editor-in-chief, Interview

PIOTREK PANSZCZYK AND BECKETT FOGG
Founders of fashion brand Area

SCOTT PASK
Broadway and off-Broadway scenic and costume designer

WILLO PERRON
Canadian-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna

HERON PRESTON
Artist, fashion designer, DJ

DAVID ROCKWELL
Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows

GUCCI WESTMAN
Make-up artist, founder of Westman Atelier

Celebrity Shapeshifters subhead

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.

WES ANDERSON
Filmmaker (see our behind-the-scenes of Asteroid City ), art exhibition curator

AQUARIA
Drag performer and DJ

BEYONCÉ
Grammy-winning artist, founder of Cécred haircare line and Ivy Park athleisure brand

SOFIA COPPOLA
Film director and screenwriter, serial creative collaborator, including a collection with knitwear brand Barrie and a range of lip balms with Augustinus Bader

DR DRE
DJ, music producer, founder of Beats by Dre

DONALD GLOVER
Actor, comedian, rapper, singer, writer, director, and producer known as Childish Gambino

EMMA GREDE
Founding partner of loungewear label Skims

LADY GAGA
Singer, actress, founder of cosmetics brand Haus Labs

SPIKE LEE
Filmmaker, actor, educator

JULIANNE MOORE
Actress, design collector, former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge

RYAN MURPHY
Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems

FRANK OCEAN
Artist and founder of jewellery design brand Homer

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN
Founders of fashion label The Row

BRAD PITT
Actor, sculptor

RIHANNA
Singer, founder of LVMH-owned inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty

SETH ROGEN
Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant

TYLER THE CREATOR
Rapper, singer, record producer, and fashion designer

PHARRELL WILLIAMS
Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic

Presidential Creatives subhead

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Interior designers, fashion designers and artists, whose collaborators have included the White House and its residents, with commissions that range from interior refits to presidential portraits.

SHEILA BRIDGES
Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc, designed former president Bill Clinton's offices as well as US Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence

GABRIELA HEARST
Fashion designer behind Dr Jill Biden’s inauguration evening dress

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS
Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit

AMY SHERALD
Artist, painter of Michelle Obama portrait

MICHAEL S SMITH
Former White House interior designer responsible for Oval Office redesign in 2010

KEHINDE WILEY
Artist, painter of Barack Obama portrait

TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN
Architects of the Obama Presidential Center

JASON WU
Fashion designer behind dress worn by Michelle Obama in her portrait by artist Sharon Sprung

Keepers of culture subhead

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.

PAOLA ANTONELLI
Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor

AMY AUSCHERMAN
Director of Archives and Brand Heritage, MillerKnoll

SPENCER BAILEY
Co-founder of media company The Slowdown

ABBY BANGSER
Founder and creative director, Object & Thing

ANDREW BOLTON
Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

ANNA CARNICK
Co-founder of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact

WAVA CARPENTER
Co-founder of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact

TREVOR CHENEY
Founder of Seventh House Gallery and Trevor Cheney Gallery, both in LA

ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON
Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

DURK DEHNER
Co-founder and president, Tom of Finland Foundation

JEFFREY DEITCH
Art dealer and curator

HOLLAND DENVIR
Founder of LA Design Weekend

EAMES DEMETRIOS
Board chairman, Eames Foundation

EXHIBIT COLUMBUS
A showcase blending community and international design discourse following on the architectural legacy of Columbus, Indiana

BEATRICE GALILEE
Co-founder and executive director, The World Around

THELMA GOLDEN
Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York

STUART GRAFF
President and CEO, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

EILEEN HARRIS NORTONCollector and philanthropist

CODY HARTLEY
Director, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

NICOLA LEES
CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum

HILARY LEWIS
Chief curator and creative director, The Glass House

MARK MASIELLO
Form Portfolios’ founder and CEO

ALEXANDER MAY
Creative consultant and curator, founder of Sized

JIM MCDOWELL
Ceramic artist

MARIAH NIELSON
Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space

EILEEN NORTON
Collector, philanthropist, co-founder of Art + Practice, has championed underrepresented artists since the 1980s

JONATHAN OLIVARES
SVP of design, Knoll

ALES ORTUZAR
Art dealer, founder of Tribeca gallery Ortuzar Projects

REBECCA RABINOW
Director of The Menil Collection, Texas

ALICE SACHS ZIMET
President of Arts + Business Partners and chair of Acquisitions Committee at International Centre for Photography

AMY SALL
Writer and founding editor of SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thought + Aesthetics

ANTWAUN SARGENT
Director, Gagosian New York

JONATHAN SQUARE
Historian and curator of Afro-diasporic visual culture

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads legends

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.

DOUG AITKEN
Artist (and a 2022 Wallpaper* Design Awards Judge)

JULIE BARGMANN
Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)

THOM BROWNE
Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne

TORY BURCH
Fashion designer

NICK CAVE
‘Artist, educator and messenger’, known for his fantastical Soundsuits and works that create space for the marginalised

GRAYDON CARTER
Founder and co-editor, Air Mail

JUDY CHICAGO
Artist, feminist icon

ELIZABETH DILLER, RICARDO SCOFIDIO AND CHARLES RENFRO
Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

JENNY HOLZER
Artist

INEZ & VINOODHPhotographers, behind Wallpaper’s portfolio of 50 of America's top creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution

JULIEN D’YS
Hair stylist

TOM FORD
Fashion designer

BERNARDO FORT-BRESCIA AND LAURINDA HOPE SPEAR
Founders of Arquitectonica, a 20th-century trailblazer with a Miami twist; pretty much any way you look in the city, there’s an Arquitectonica building

FRANK GEHRY
Architect

JEFFREY GIBSON
Artist. His US Pavilion at the 60th Venice Art Biennale was the country’s first solo presentation by an Indigenous artist at the event

FRITZ HAEG
Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm

STEVEN HOLLArchitect

MARC JACOBS
Fashion designer

JASPER JOHNS
Artist

SETH KAPLOWITZ
Lawyer to A&D businesses and entrepreneurs

JEFF KOONS
Artist

RALPH LAUREN
Fashion designer

DANIEL LIBESKIND
Architect

MATTHEW MALIN AND ANDREW GOETZ
Founders of skincare brand Malin + Goetz

THOM MAYNE
Architect

MARILYN MINTER
Artist

MURRAY MOSS
Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau

PAUL MPAGI SEPUYA
Photographer (see his portraits of Stephen Galloway for our August 2023 issue)

RICK OWENS

Fashion designer

RALPH PUCCI
Founder of Ralph Pucci

MICHAEL E REYNOLDS
Earthship founder

ED RUSCHA
Artist

KATHY RYAN
photography director and photographer

CINDY SHERMAN
Artist

SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL
Heavyweight architectural practice pioneering modernism and sustainability

JON STEINBERG
CEO, Future PLC

ROSE-MARIE SWIFT
Founder of RMS Beauty

JAMES TURRELL
Artist, pioneer of Light and Space movement

EDWINA VON GAL
Landscape designer that focuses on sustainable land management

JOHN WATERS
Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist

TAKAKO YAMAGUCHI
Artist

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads Tastemakers

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.

ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT
Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design

MALEK ALQADI
Architect and designer

MARWAN AL SAYED AND MIES ANDERSON
Founders of Masastudio, best known for their work on Amangiri Resort + Spa, Utah

AMALE ANDRAOS AND DAN WOOD
Co-founders of architecture practice Work AC

INI ARCHIBONG
American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality

DANIEL ARSHAM AND ALEX MUSTONEN
Founders of design studio Snarkitecture

CATHERINE BAILEY & ROBIN PETRAVIC
Owners of Heath Ceramics, the tableware and tile company.

ELLIOTT BARNES
Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own

CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS
Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows

STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE
Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective

STEFAN BECKMAN
The fashion industry’s favourite set designer

KELLY BEHUN
Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA
Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode

LOUISE BONNET
Painter whose large-scale works in oil touch on multiple themes ranging from sex and beauty to tension and humour

MIRANDA BROOKS
Landscape designer

STEPHEN BURKS
A designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College, bringing the hand to industry and always advocating for diversity in design

RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM
Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s

ERAN CHEN
Founder and executive director of architecture studio ODA NY

JOHN DERIAN
Designer, founder of Decoupage

DAN COLEN
Artist whose experiments with everyday objects include hyperrealist paintings of J Crew catalogue pages and curtains made from crack pipes

BILLY COTTON
Designer with a multi-scaled approach, working in furniture and product as well as eclectic spaces

JONATHAN CROSS
Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques

DYLAN DAVIS & JEAN LEE
Designers, L&G Studio

GRAY DAVIS & WILL MEYER
Founders of the eponymous multidisciplinary design studio

MATTHEW DAY JACKSON
Artist-designer whose process is deeply rooted in research and experimentation

RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS
Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier

DESIGN BITCHES
Architecture studio founded by Rebecca Rudolph and Catherine Johnson

LISA EISNER
Photographer-turned-jewellery designer

IDIT & MOTI FERDER
Founders of Lugano Diamonds

KEN FULK
Interior designer and hotelier, owner of The Paramour Estate in LA

NICOLE FULLER
Interior designer

CHRISTINE & JOHN GACHOT
Interior designers behind projects such as the Shinola Hotel in Detroit and cosmetics brand Glossier’s debut New York flagship store

DANIEL GERMANI
Multidisciplinary designer and founder of the eponymous Arizona-based studio

JONATHAN GLATT & SARA OSSANA
Founders of O & G Studio

RENE GONZALEZ
Architect

ROGAN GREGORY
Designer of sculptural pieces, represented by R & Company

SIMON AND NIKOLAI HAAS
Artist twins behind design studio Haas Brothers

JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON
Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green

OLIVER HASLEGRAVE
Founder of interior architecture and design firm Home Studios

ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER
Founders of design studio Workstead

ERIC HOFFMAN
Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more

JOHN HOGAN
Glass designer

NICOLE HOLLIS
Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort

FLORIAN IDENBURG AND JING LIU
Founders of architecture studio SO-IL, known for its unconventional and beautifully ethereal creations

RASHID JOHNSON
Artist

SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE
Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee

GULLA JONSDOTTIR
Icelandic-born, LA-based designer behind the Thompson hotel in Miami

DANU KENNEDY & JEREMY LEVITT
Designers, founders of Parts and Labor Design Studio

NUR KHAN
Restaurateur

ANA KHOURI
Jewellery designer with a background in sculpture and fine arts

AMY LAU
Interior designer who focuses on creating warm and thoughtful living spaces

LITTLE WING LEE
Interior designer, founder of Studio & Projects

HUMBERTO LEON
Fashion designer and restaurateur

LEONG LEONG
Architects and brothers, Dominic and Chris Leong

PHILLIP LIM
Fashion designer

NILI LOTAN
Fashion designer

MICHAEL MALTZAN
Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums

PETER MARINO
Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques, including latest Tiffany store in New York

LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER
Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner

JANE MAYLE
Fashion designer, founder of Maison Mayle

JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ
Founders of fashion label Proenza Schouler

ANDRE MELLONE
Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne

ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI
Founders of interior design studio Atelier AM

PAUL MIGNOGNA
Designer and the founder of Stillmade

MONTALBA ARCHITECTS
Experts in contemporary residential living

TED MUEHLING
Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms

HARRY NURIEV
Founder of Crosby Studios, creating immersive design installations

JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG
Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig

KELLEY PERUMBETI & MICHAEL YARINSKY
Founders of Office of Tangible Space

ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS
Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest (former Wallpaper* Design Awards winners and judges)

JOSHUA RAMUS
Founder of architecture and design studio Rex

SUCHI REDDY
Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade

MALLERY ROBERTS MORGAN
Founder of MRM Studio, interior designer, style czarina, design critic and journalist, author of our Stephen Galloway profile

OZA SABBETH
The studio of architects Nilay Ozza and Peter Sabbeth

VICTORIA SAMBUNARIS
Landscape photographer

FERNANDO SANTANGELO
Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York

BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON
Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson

ANNABELLE SELLDORF
Founder of Selldorf Architects

PAMELA SHAMSHIRI
Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge

GABRIELLE SHELTON
Sculptor and designer, co-founder of Shelton Studios metal fabrication studio

ADAM SILVERMAN
Sculptor

ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH
Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams

LENNY STEINBERG
Designer guided by principles of space, time and energy

ROBERT STILIN
Interior designer that mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture

MAX STRANG
Prolific Miami architect who brings tropical modern to the 21st century

CHRISTOPHER STRINGER & ELIZABETH PAIGE SMITH
Product designer and artist and designer, respectively, who also develop stunning environments together. Stringer is the founder of audio company Syng, while Smith is readying to show a sculptural body of artwork in LA

ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO
Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google

GIANCARLO VALLE
Interior designer

STEVEN VOLPE
Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco

KELLY WEARSTLER
Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces

THADDEUS WOLFE
Glass artist sculptor, represented by Friedman Benda

JORDAN WOLFSON
Multimedia artist who uses tools such as CGI, animatronics and VR, manipulated to interrogate our relationship with technology and the media

BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN
Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)

THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI
Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries

KULAPAT YANTRASAST
Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.

VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK
Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow

GERMANE BARNES
Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence

YVES BEHAR
Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology

DAVID BELT
Co-founder and executive chairman of Newlab

DEBORAH BERKE

Founder of ethics-based architecture practice Ten Berke

MONA CHALABI
Visual data journalist

TIM COOK
CEO, Apple

JAMES CORNER
Landscape architect, theorist, founder of Field Operations, whose work on New York’s High Line helped champion urban green spaces for all

JOE GEBBIA
Co-founder of Airbnb and chairman of Airbnb.org

TYLER HOBBS
Generative artist, creative coder, painter

JONY IVE
Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom

GIORGIA LUPI
Data designer, Pentagram partner

BRIAN OAKES
Artist who uses circuit boards as a canvas to give life to ‘creatures’ that often present a structure for random sampling and recording

KATE ORFF
Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape

NERI OXMAN
Designer and professor at MIT Media Lab

CHRIS PRICE
Founder of Klima Architecture, working primarily in mountain and desert environments with an ecological ethos

IVY ROSS
Vice president of hardware design, Google

RJ SCARINGE
Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian

JULIA WATSON
Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)

JASON WHITE
Multidisciplinary scientist bridging the gap between science and creativity, dedicated to the exploration of micro-organisms and biotechnologies in society

ZGF
Established architecture practice with a strong emphasis on sustainability

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads: Hoteliers

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.

NADIM ASHI
Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida

ANDRÉ BALAZS
Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, The Chiltern Firehouse in London and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island

JON BLANCHARD
Founder and CEO of BLVD Hospitality, properties include The Georgian in Santa Monica

ERIC GOODE
Properties include The Bowery, The Jane and Waverly Inn, founder of the Turtle Conservancy

BRAD KORZEN
Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels

LIZ LAMBERT
Founder and chief creative officer of her hotel group Bunkhouse

ALEX OHEBSHALOM
Founder of Fifth Avenue Hotel

ANDREW RIFKIN
Properties include Nine Orchard in New York

OLIVER RIPLEY
Chief executive officer & co-founder, Our Habitas, a luxury hospitality management group

ABY ROSEN
Property developer, co-founder RFR Holding

IAN SCHRAGER
Properties include Public New York, Edition hotels in New York and Miami

BARRY STERNLICHT
Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which has 1 Hotels Baccarat and Treehouse Hotels in its portfolio

HOMI VAZIFDAR
Founder of Canyon Equity, whose portfolio includes Amangiri and Six Senses Costa Rica

BRAD WILSON
CEO, Ace Hotel Group

ANDREW ZOBLER
Founder and CEO of the Sydell Group, a collection of lifestyle hotels rooted in their location and architecture

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads: sound and vision

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.

ERYKAH BADU
Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor

KYLE BELL
Filmmaker from Thlopthlocco Creek tribal town in Oklahoma, protégé of Spike Lee in the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative 2022

JOHN CALE
Musician, composer, record producer, founding member of rock band The Velvet Underground

LISA CORTÉS
Film director and producer whose work, from Oscar-winning film Precious to Little Richard: I am Everything, highlights social issues from the point of view of an always-relatable character

PHILIP GLASS
Minimalist composer, pianist

KIM GORDON
Visual artist, bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, now as a solo artist and formerly for alternative rock band Sonic Youth.

LIL NAS X
Rapper, singer, songwriter

DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)
Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter

KELSEY LU
Singer, cellist

DAVID LYNCH
Filmmaker, visual artist, actor, and, with his cinematic installation A Thinking Room, a star of Salone del Mobile 2024.

SHABOOZEY
American singer-songwriter, record producer and filmmaker

PATTI SMITH
Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author

ST VINCENT
Grammy award winning artist, musician, songwriter with signature guitar line

CHRISTINE SUN KIM
Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
Singer, songwriter, composer

ROBERT WILSON
Theatre director, visual artist

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads activists

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

DERRICK ADAMS
Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture

LEILAH BABIRYE
NYC-based sculptor Babirye uses her work to respond to the anti-homosexuality legislation that has been recently passed in her home country, Uganda

EMILY BARKER
Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism

QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS
Model, Indigenous activist

CHEROKEE JACK

Model, Indigenous activist

DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN
Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’

NAN GOLDIN
Photographer, activist

ARTHUR JAFA
Artist and cinematographer, winner of the Venice Golden Lion in 2019, who also creates memorable visuals for music videos, including for Jay-Z, Solange, and Kanye West

JOSH KLINE
Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives

PHILIP LIM
Fashion designer, fundraiser for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community

INDYA MOORE
Actor, model and social activist

CATHERINE OPIE
Fine-art photographer, educator

MICKALENE THOMAS
Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration

DEANNA VAN BUREN
Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads: gastro greats

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people

PIERCE ABERNATHY
Recipe developer, chef and model

ANDY BARAGHANI
Chef, draws inspiration from Iranian upbringing, James Beard award winner 2023

RICHARD CHRISTIANSEN
Founder of Flamingo Estate, a home and garden brand that champions botanical wellness

CLARE CRESPO
Artist, author and fantasist; Crespo has designed tableware, starred in and produced her own cooking show and written cookbooks for children

LEANN DARLAND & TARA HANKINSON
Founders of TALEA Beer Co

CALVIN ENG
Founder/chef at Bonnie’s in Brooklyn, serving Cantonese-American cuisine inspired by memories of his mother’s cooking

NIKI RUSS FEDERMAN AND JOSH RUSS TUPPER
Owners of fourth-generation New York culinary institution Russ & Daughters

DEVONN FRANCIS
Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food

LAILA GOHAR
Artist working with food as a creative medium

JON GRAY
CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge

JORDAN KAHN
Chef and creative director, with a penchant for expressionist desserts, and three Culver City restaurants (Destroyer, Meteora and Vespertine) offering deliciously avant-garde dining experiences

SIMON KIM
Restaurateur, co-owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse

IGNACIO MATTOS
Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi

KEITH MCNALLY
Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar

JOHNNY ORTIZ-CONCHA & MAIDA BRANCH
Artists and chefs, founders of Shed

LEXIE PARK
Founder of Eatnunchi, multidimensional artist, creator of jelly cakes

JP AND ELLIA PARK
Co-founders of New York restaurants Atomix and Naro, inspired by Korean culinary traditions

WOLDY REYES
Founder/chef of boutique Brooklyn catering company Woldy Kusina, inspired by his Filipino roots

MARCUS SAMUELSSON
Ethiopian-born Swedish-American celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality

JON SHOOK & VINNY DOTOLO
James Beard award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, also behind an organic wine shop sommelier Helen Johannesen, and owners of microgrocery Cookbook Market

RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS
Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.

BETHEL ABATE
Design director of Mass Design Group, which researches, builds and advocates for architecture that promotes justice and human dignity

JENNIFER NEWSOM CARRUTHERS AND TOM CARRUTHERS
Founders of unconventional studio Dream the Combine, which creates site-specific installations at the intersection of art and architecture

WILLY CHAVARRIA
Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice

SHANE DAVIS
Co-founder and creative director of Public Records, a multi-faceted music, social and exhibition space for the community, and co-founder of new design studio for worldwide hospitality/residential projects, Public Service

PETER DO
Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district

MATT DUCKLO
Photographer, founder and proprietor of Tops Gallery, representing self-taught and contemporary artists from the American South

JULIA GAMOLINA
Founder of Madame Architect, an online magazine celebrating women transforming the architecture and design industry

THEASTER GATES
Artist, revitalising Chicago’s South Side neighbourhood through creative projects

RITESH GUPTA
Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre

LAUREN HALSEY
Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods

TAMARA HOUSTON
Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong

YOUNG HUH AND JESSICA DAVIS
Interior designers, founders of AAPIDA (Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance)

RAUL LOPEZ
Founder of fashion brand Luar

RICK LOWE
Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects

ALEXIS SABLONE
Designer and artist with architecture training but also Olympic skateboarder

SCOTT STEELE
Provost of Berea College, the first interracial and co-educational college in the American South, whose Student Craft programme is based on a mission of preserving traditional craft techniques while celebrating student diversity

NORMAN TEAGUE
Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities

SHEENA ZADEH-DALY
Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges

SARA ZEWDE
Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads: design dealers

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.

AMAURI AGUIAR & BRYAN YOUNG
Founders of Verso

DAVID ALHADEFF
Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect

MARC BENDA & BARRY FRIEDMAN
Co-founders of Friedman Benda

ADAM BLACKMAN
Founder of Blackman Cruz

BIANCA CHEN & JOEL CHEN
Art and design curator (Bianca), and her antiques dealer father (Joel), who founded JF Chen Antiques

BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG
Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background

BENOIST DRUT
Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture

JAMIE GRAY
Founder of gallery, showroom and contemporary design manufacturer Matter

KATJA HIRCHE
President and owner of gallery Bernd Goeckler

KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS
Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows

LICHEN NYC
Design incubator and store

ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN
Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names

PATRICK PARRISH
Founder of Patrick Parrish Gallery, showcasing modernist artists and designers

RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY F. WEISSENBERG
Co-founders of design gallery Ago Projects

JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN
Founder of Salon 94 Design

EMMA SCULLY
Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme

ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER
Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, which recently opened a Tiwa Select New York space.

Wallpaper* USA 300 subheads

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.

JEREMY ANDERSON
Visionary ceramic artist, taking the material to unexplored creative expressions

LEONARD BESSEMER
Founder of Objects for Objects, creating sculptural furniture and products

EMILY BODE
Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens

BRADLEY BOWERS
Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects

AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY
Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds

NATALIE BRUMLEY
Artist and jewellery designer

SARAH BURNS Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour

JEROME BYRON
Fast-emerging architecture and design who blends art and design

DYLAN CAO AND JIN KAY
Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea.

CHEN CHEN AND KAI WILLIAMS
Founders of their eponymous design studio, which explores materials and new ways to use them

LILY CLARK
Ceramicist that focuses on hand-built and extruded fountains and water features

ASTRAEUS CLARKE
Furniture and lighting designers, based in Brooklyn

TELFAR CLEMENS
Liberian-American founder of fashion and accessories label Telfar, winner of 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

CARMEN D’APOLLONIO
Ceramic artist

DARA
Fashion director, Interview

BOBBY DOHERTY
Photographer who uses hyper-real colours and textures to create memorable digital compositions and almost lurid still-lifes. With an eye for minute detail, his work is visually rich, whether focused on the human form or a single droplet of water on a flower’s petal

OLIVIA ERLANGER
Artist

DAVID BRANDON GEETING
Photographer, bridges genres, creates colourful worlds that balance skilful chaos with wide-eyed curiosity

NADINE GHOSN
Jewellery designer creating chic yet cheeky collections, redefining fine jewellery for the next generation

DANIEL PATRICK GILES
Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance

MARK GRATTAN
Multidisciplinary designer grounded in two decades of skilled wood craftsmanship

MILES GREENBERG
Performance artist

MARTINE GUTIERREZ
Artist and performer

CHASE HALL
Artist who applies coffee to cotton canvas (both inextricably linked to Africa and slavery) to explore ‘the impossible absolute of biracial identity’

ETHAN HIDALGO
Furniture designer, founder of Studio Hidalgo

CATHERINE HOLSTEIN
Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity

LOUISA JACOBSON
Actor, star of HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age

SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN
French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience

OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS
Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment

MISHA KAHN
Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)

CASEY KENYON
Interior design's rising star

MONICA KHEMSUROV
Co-Founder Sight Unseen, founder of hardware brand Petra

MINJAE KIM
Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim showed alongside his artist mother at Matter Projects in 2022)

SAM KLEMICK
Founder of Studio Sam Klemick, furniture design practice that utilises salvaged materials and deadstock/vintage textiles

LAP CHI KWONG AND ALISON VON GLINOW
Founders of architecture practice Kwong Von Glinow, bringing optimism and playfulness to the streets of Chicago

LIAM LEE
Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt

ENY LEE PARKER
Ceramic designer and artist

RYAN LEIDNER
Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature

DEAN LEVIN
Artist-designer and architect

HANNEKE LOURENS
Furniture designer

RYAN LOWRY
Photographer, captures youthful energy, spontaneity and unpretentious spirit. Huge breadth in the variety of subjects, techniques and styles of photography. His work is playful and candid while still preserving his distinct point of view

ALDA LY
Architect and interior designer who blends fun and deep listening

CHRIS MAGGIO
Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture

CHARLES MATADIN
Model and artist

MOLLY MATALON
Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, work deals with desire, idealisation and power dynamics, fixing a gaze that empowers and provides a rarely-seen female photographic viewpoint

JOHN MAY & ZEINA KOREITEM
Founders of architecture studio Millions

MODELLUS NOVUS
Architects

OWIU
Architecture studio that designs mindful spaces and ceramics

NICHOLAS OBEID
Furniture and lighting designer

NIFEMI OGUNRO
French-born Nigerian-American designer whose furniture is inspired by family and cultural traditions

TIMOTHY O’CONNELL
Photographer, recently spent five years documenting his experience as an American travelling through the Republican of Ireland and Northern Ireland, exploring culture and identity

COREY OLSEN
Photographer, graduate of New York’s School of Visual Arts, create still-lifes of the banal and the everyday, imbuing them with nostalgia and meaning, primarily expressed through form and colour

ALESSANDRO ORSINI AND NICK ROSEBORO
Founders of Architensions, where research and architectural design flair merge with grids and geometric aesthetics

JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE
Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects

ARIANA PAPADEMETROPOULOS
Artist who explores themes including femininity and sensuality through both her paintings and the highly stylised photographs

RIFF STUDIO
Thoughtful, young, research-based architecture and design studio

LEAH RING
Designer, founder of Another Human

JAVIER ROBLES
Architect and interior designer

ISABEL ROWER
Ceramic artist

ERICA SELLERS & JEREMY SILBERBERG
Founders of Studio SII, creating furntiture and lighting

PETER B STAPLES AND JAMES MCAVEY
Founders of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form

SAM STEWART
Designer

KATIE STOUT
Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and material, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results

FREDERICK TANG
The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour

JOMO TARIKU
Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)

TERREMOTO
Rising stars of landscape architecture

ALEXIS TINGEY & GINGER GORDON
Founders of design studio Alexis & Ginger

CAROLINE TOMPKINS
Photographer, creates poetic and intimate works that pull no punches when it comes to exploring female sexuality and identity

RYAN TWARDZIK
Designer

ELLEN VAN DUSEN
Founder of Dusen Dusen textile brand

DEVIN WILDE
Ceramic artist creating geometric works in clay

CHRIS WOLSTON
Artist and designer who has collaborated with with the likes of Fendi, Phillip Lim and Dior

MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG
Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)

JIALUN XIONG
Hails originally from Chongqing, China, explores ideas of duality and creative restraint

HOA XUANDE
Actor

IDO YOSHIMOTO
Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world

UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY
Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry

A version of the Wallpaper* USA 400 appears in the August 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, a guide to Creative America, available to download free when you sign up to our daily digest of news, in print on newsstands from 4 July, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

