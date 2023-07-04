‘Reflective fractals’ by Suchi Reddy take over the National Building Museum in Washington
Reddymade founder Suchi Reddy’s reflective installation ‘Look Here’ launches at the National Building Museum in Washington
Artist and architect Suchi Reddy has revealed her newest piece – a glittering, shimmering installation at the National Building Museum in Washington DC. The eye-catching design, a constellation of reflective, abstract shapes hanging from the ceiling in the museum's vast central hall, is fittingly titled Look Here, and forms part of the institution's ‘Summer Block Party’ series, becoming its seventh iteration. Reddy's New York studio, Reddymade, showcases here its signature approach in creating work aimed at creating connections between human emotion and space.
Suchi Reddy at the National Building Museum
'My mantra is form follows feeling,' Reddy said. 'I believe that architecture, environments, and experiences play an essential role in shaping an understanding of ourselves as humans with agency, equity, and empathy.'
Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to experience just that, as they become immersed in the installation's mesmerising nature. They can observe the piece's 'reflective fractals' up close, by approaching via a specially designed oval ramp that fills the Center Court of the Museum’s Great Hall.
At the same time, as they do so, they also encounter 'iconic images of activist gatherings in Washington, DC, such as the 1963 March on Washington'. This ties the piece to its setting and creates a comment about the physical representation of our beliefs and the way we shape democracy and society.
'As visitors experience the images of activism in Look Here, it’s my hope that they will see themselves in the reflective surfaces, as part of these important moments in our history,' said Reddy.
'Look Here' will be on display until Labor Day, 4 September 2023.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Herman Miller Watermelon poster captures the essence of summer
The iconic Herman Miller Watermelon poster is reissued, offering an abstract take on the popular summer fruit designed by Steve Frykholm in 1971 to promote the company's annual picnics
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
All-new electric Rolls-Royce Spectre gives Wallpaper* the silent treatment
Bold, big and entirely electric, the Rolls-Royce Spectre makes its debut, a car that could very well be considered the best EV in the world
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Dior’s haute couture show set was an ode to goddesses and the divine female
Created by Italian artist Marta Roberti, Dior’s haute couture set featured embroidered drawings of goddesses, animals, and Roberti’s own self-portraiture
By Jack Moss • Published
-
A Hermosa Beach house by XTEN champions minimalist beachside living
Strandhouse by XTEN is a Hermosa Beach house designed to offer minimalist surrounds and the best architectural accompaniment to its seaside location
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
International African American Museum celebrates life and memory on 'hallowed ground'
The International African American Museum opens in Charleston, USA, acknowledging 'hallowed ground' and celebrating life and memory
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
One High Line’s twisting towers by BIG dance in New York
One High Line by Bjarke Ingels’ BIG is completed in New York, including a home interior by designer Dan Fink
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Oza Sabbeth’s ‘radical reimagination’ of a Hamptons house
A ‘radical reimagination’ by Oza Sabbeth Architects has given a dramatic new look and layout to an existing timber structure in the Hamptons
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
House 5 by LADG explores Los Angeles’ suburban typologies
House 5 by architecture studio The Los Angeles Design Group (LADG) offers a contemporary alternative to the city's suburban homes
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens, inviting us into its OMA-designed home
Buffalo AKG Art Museum opens its new, OMA-designed home in the USA
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Bonsai House was conceived as a gallery for a collection of miniature trees
Bonsai House by Matthew Royce Architecture is a residential extension in Venice, California, conceived as a viewing gallery for the owners' collection of miniature trees
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Idyllic Wine Country barn creates family retreat that communes with the outdoors
A Wine Country barn in California becomes an idyllic, sensitive retreat for a San Francisco family, courtesy of Malcolm Davis Architecture
By Ellie Stathaki • Published