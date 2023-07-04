‘Reflective fractals’ by Suchi Reddy take over the National Building Museum in Washington

Artist and architect Suchi Reddy has revealed her newest piece – a glittering, shimmering installation at the National Building Museum in Washington DC. The eye-catching design, a constellation of reflective, abstract shapes hanging from the ceiling in the museum's vast central hall, is fittingly titled Look Here, and forms part of the institution's ‘Summer Block Party’ series, becoming its seventh iteration. Reddy's New York studio, Reddymade, showcases here its signature approach in creating work aimed at creating connections between human emotion and space.

(Image credit: Courtesy Reddymade and the National Building Museum)

Suchi Reddy at the National Building Museum

'My mantra is form follows feeling,' Reddy said. 'I believe that architecture, environments, and experiences play an essential role in shaping an understanding of ourselves as humans with agency, equity, and empathy.'

(Image credit: Courtesy Reddymade and the National Building Museum)

Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to experience just that, as they become immersed in the installation's mesmerising nature. They can observe the piece's 'reflective fractals' up close, by approaching via a specially designed oval ramp that fills the Center Court of the Museum’s Great Hall.

At the same time, as they do so, they also encounter 'iconic images of activist gatherings in Washington, DC, such as the 1963 March on Washington'. This ties the piece to its setting and creates a comment about the physical representation of our beliefs and the way we shape democracy and society.

(Image credit: Courtesy Reddymade and the National Building Museum)

'As visitors experience the images of activism in Look Here, it’s my hope that they will see themselves in the reflective surfaces, as part of these important moments in our history,' said Reddy.

'Look Here' will be on display until Labor Day, 4 September 2023.

reddymade.design

nbm.org