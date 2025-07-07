Haute Couture Week A/W 2025: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Haute Couture Week is the dizzying pinnacle of Parisian fashion, where a rareified handful of houses and designers – each one meticulously vetted by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode – are allowed to show on schedule, abiding by a strict set of rules. At heart, these centre around haute couture’s raison d’être: that each garment is made-to-measure to a client’s proportions, using labour-intensive processes which can see a single gown take hundreds of hours to complete.

The rules state that to retain a haute couture designation, a house must keep a Parisian atelier – the workshop at the centre of a couture house – employ at least 15 full-time staff, and present a collection of at least 25 designs each fashion season. It means an equally exclusive client base – there are an estimated 4,000 couture active buyers in the world, a minuscule number compared to those purchasing ready-to-wear.

That said, the haute couture shows have become marketing opportunities for the world’s biggest houses, a fantastical circus of elaborate show sets, imaginative design, and celebrity-filled front rows (A-list only). As such, as much as the garments on show are for a select few, the week nonetheless influences the style zeitgeist: some of fashion’s most memorable moments have taken place on the haute couture stage.

This season is particularly interesting. Though a number of houses are sitting A/W 2025 out – like Valentino, where Alessandro Michele has chosen to show couture just once a year, Jean Paul Gaultier, where new creative director Duran Lantink is still settling in, and Dior, where Jonathan Anderson will host his first couture show in January – there is still plenty to look out for. These include Chanel’s final outing by the in-house ‘Creation Studio’ prior to Matthieu Blazy’s debut in September, Demna’s last haute couture show at Balenciaga before he moves to Gucci, and Glenn Martens’ anticipated debut at Maison Margiela.

Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Haute Couture Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned. JM

