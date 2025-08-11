Wallpaper* USA 400: The people shaping Creative America in 2025
Our annual look at the talents defining the country’s creative landscape right now
The Wallpaper* USA 400 celebrates Creative America in all its dazzling breadth and diversity. Our snapshot of the people who are shaping the country’s creative landscape in 2025 spans community builders, tastemakers, business leaders and more. It’s all a testament to the abundance of stellar talent that’s defining the discourse here in the United States – and the world more broadly.
Here are the names to know in America now.
Wallpaper* USA 400: a guide to Creative America in 2025
Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.
ADAM CHARLAP HYMAN AND ANDRE HERRERO
Principals, Charlap Hyman & Herrero
AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY
Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds
ASTRAEUS CLARKE
Furniture and lighting designers, based in Brooklyn
AUGUSTA HOFFMAN
Interior designer
CASEY KENYON
Interior designer
CATHERINE HOLSTEIN
Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity
CHASE HALL
Artist who applies coffee to cotton canvas (both inextricably linked to Africa and slavery) to explore ‘the impossible absolute of biracial identity’
CHRIS MAGGIO
Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture
CHRIS WOLSTON
Artist and designer who has collaborated with with the likes of Fendi, Phillip Lim and Dior
DANIEL PATRICK GILES
Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance
DAVID FARRUGIA
Founder, Uniform Object
DEAN LEVIN
Artist-designer and architect
DEVIN WILDE
Ceramic artist creating geometric works in clay
DONNI DAVY
Make-up artist, founder Half Magic
ENY LEE PARKER
Ceramic designer and artist
ERICA SELLERS & JEREMY SILBERBERG
Founders of Studio SII, creating furniture and lighting
ETHAN HIDALGO
Furniture designer, founder of Studio Hidalgo
FREDERICK TANG
The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour
HEATH WAGONER
Designer
IDO YOSHIMOTO
Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world
ISABEL ROWER
Ceramic artist
JAYE KIM
Ceramic Artist
JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE
Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects
JEREMY ANDERSON
Visionary ceramic artist, taking the material to unexplored creative expressions
JOHN MAY & ZEINA KOREITEM
Founders of architecture studio Millions
JOMO TARIKU
Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)
KATIE STOUT
Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and materials, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results
LEAH RING
Designer/founder of Another Human
LIAM LEE
Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt
MARQUEL RASHAAD WILLIAMS
Designer
MARTINE GUTIERREZ
Artist and performer
MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG
Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)
MILES GREENBERG
Performance artist
MINJAE KIM
Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim has previously shown alongside his artist mother, at Matter Projects)
MISHA KAHN
Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)
NATALIE SHOOK
Designer
NICHOLAS OBEID
Furniture and lighting designer
NOAM DVIR AND DANIEL RAUCHWERGER
Partners, BOND
NOEL HERNANDEZ & VIKTORIA BARBO
Co-Founders, Ollin
OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS
Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment
PETER B STAPLES
Founder of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form
RIFF STUDIO
Thoughtful, young, research-based architecture and design studio
RYAN LEIDNER
Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature
RYAN TWARDZIK
Founder and designer of Unform Studio
SAM KLEMICK
Founder of Studio Sam Klemick, furniture design practice that utilises salvaged materials and deadstock/vintage textiles
SARAH BURNS
Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour
SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN
French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience
TASKA CLEVELAND
Interior designer
UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY
Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry
ZACK NESTEL-PATT
Founder, Ah Um Design Studio
Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.
BEN SOLEIMANI
Founder, Ben Soleimani
BEN WATSON
Chief creative officer, Miller Knoll
DAVID CALLIGEROS
Founder, Remains Lighting Company
GABRIEL HENDIFAR
Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus
GARY FRIEDMAN
CEO and chairman, RH
GREGG BUCHBINDER
Owner and CEO, Emeco
HOLLY HUNT
Founder, House of Hunt
JANICE FELDMAN
Founder, Janus et Cie
JERRY HELLING
President and creative director, Bernhardt Design
JON SHERMAN
Founder, Flavor Paper
LINDSEY ADELMAN
Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio
NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI
Founders, Luminaire
NICK AND RACHEL COPE
Co-Founders, Calico Wallpaper
SIAMAK HAKAKIAN
Partner, DDC
TONY MANZARI
President, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam
TYLER HAYS
Founder, BDDW
The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.
DAVID ROCKWELL
Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows
FRANK OCEAN
Artist, founder of Homer
HERON PRESTON
Artist, fashion designer, DJ
RAMISHA SATTAR
Chappell Roan's creative director
TERRENCE O'CONNOR
Photographer and creative director
VICTORIA BRYNNER
Founder, Stardust Brands
WILLO PERRON
Canada-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna
Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.
COLE ESCOLA
Comedian, actor and playwright
DONALD GLOVER
Actor, comedian, rapper, singer, writer, director, and producer known as Childish Gambino
MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN
Founders of fashion label The Row
MEGAN STALTER
Comedian and actor
PALOMA ELSESSER
Model
PHARRELL WILLIAMS
Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic
RYAN MURPHY
Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems
SETH ROGEN
Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant
SOFIA COPPOLA
Film director and screenwriter, serial creative collaborator, including a collection with knitwear brand Barrie and a range of lip balms with Augustinus Bader
TYLER THE CREATOR
Rapper, singer, record producer, and fashion designer
The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.
ALEISHALL GIRARD MAXON AND KORI GIRARD
Co-directors, Girard Studio
ALEXANDER MAY
Creative consultant and curator, founder of Sized
ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON
Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
AMANDA HUNT
Head of Public Engagement, Walker Art Center
ANDREA GLIMCHER
Art advisor
ANDREW BOLTON
Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
ANTWAUN SARGENT
Director, Gagosian New York
BEATRICE GALILEE
Co-founder and executive director, The World Around
CARLOS VALLADARES
Filmmaker and critic
EAMES DEMETRIOS
Board chairman, Eames Foundation
FLORENCIA RODRIGUEZ
Curator, Chicago Architecture Biennal
HOLLAND DENVIR
Founder of LA Design Weekend
JEFFREY DEITCH
Art dealer and curator
JOE SHEFTEL
Art advisor
JOHN MCILWEE
Architectural preservationist; founder, J McILwee & Associates, Inc
JONATHAN OLIVARES
SVP of design, Knoll
MARIAH NIELSON
Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space
NICOLA LEES
CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum
PAOLA ANTONELLI
Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor
RICHARD VILLANI
Creative director, Tom of Finland Foundation
SONYA TAMADDON
Curator
SUZANNE DEMISCH
Gallerist
THELMA GOLDEN
Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York
WAVA CARPENTER AND ANNA CARNICK
Co-founders of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact
The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.
ANNABELLE SELLDORF
Founder of Selldorf Architects
ELIZABETH DILLER AND CHARLES RENFRO
Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro
FRANK GEHRY
Architect
FRITZ HAEG
Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm
INEZ & VINOODH
Photographers, behind Wallpaper’s portfolio of 50 of America's top creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution
JASPER JOHNS
Artist
JENNY HOLZER
Artist
JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG
Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig
JOHN WATERS
Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist
JOHNNY ROZSA
Photographer and artist
JUDY CHICAGO
Artist, feminist icon
JULIE BARGMANN
Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)
KEN LEWIS
Managing Partner, SOM
MARC JACOBS
Fashion designer
MARILYN MINTER
Artist
MURRAY MOSS
Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau
NICK CAVE
Artist known for his fantastical Soundsuits and works that create space for the marginalised
PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON
Filmmaker
RALPH LAUREN
Fashion designer
RALPH PUCCI
Founder of Ralph Pucci
RICK OWENS
Fashion designer
ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH
Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams
SHEILA BRIDGES
Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc
SHOHEI SHIGEMATSU
Partner, OMA New York
SONIA ERAM
Owner, Mameg
STEVEN HOLL
Architect
THOM BROWNE
Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne
THOM MAYNE
Architect
TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN
Architects
TOM FORD
Fashion designer
TORY BURCH
Fashion designer
Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.
ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO
Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google
ADAM SILVERMAN
Sculptor
ALEX PROBA
Founder, Studio Proba
ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI
Founders of interior design studio Atelier
AMALEXIS TOMPKINS AND LEANN CONQUER
Partners, Chroma
ANDRE MELLONE
Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne
ANNA KARLIN
Designer
ATHENA CALDERONE
Founder, EyeSwoon
BEN MEDANSKY
Ceramic artist
BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA
Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode
BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN
Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)
BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON
Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson
BRIGETTE ROMANEK
Interior designer BROOKS WALKER
Principal, Walker Warner Architects
CATHERINE BAILEY & ROBIN PETRAVIC
Owners of Heath Ceramics, the tableware and tile company
CHARLIE FERRER
Interior designer
CHRISTIE WARD AND STAVER GRAY
Founders, Ward & Gray
CHRISTINE & JOHN GACHOT
Interior designers behind projects such as the Shinola Hotel in Detroit and cosmetics brand Glossier’s debut New York flagship store
CLIVE LONSTEIN
Interior designer
COLIN KING
Stylist, Artistic Director at Beni Rugs
CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS
Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows
DAVID BERS
Architect
DAVID BUCOVY
Architect
DAVID CAFIERO
Interior designer
DAVID SETH MOLTZ AND KAVI AHUJA MOLTZ
Founders, DS & Durga
DAVID, SUZIE AND RACHEL LUCAS
Co-founders, Lucas Design
DENISE WILLIAMSON
Founder, 180 the Store
DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN
Photographer
DYLAN DAVIS & JEAN LEE
Designers, founders L&G Studio
ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS
Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest (former Wallpaper* Design Awards winners and judges)
ELIZABETH ROBERTS
Architect
ELLIOTT BARNES
Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own
ENRICO BONETTI AND DOMINIC KOZERSKI
Co-Founders, Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture
ERIC HOFFMAN
Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more
FERNANDO SANTANGELO
Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York
GABRIEL ABRAHAM
Founder, Atelier de Troupe
GABRIELLE SHELTON
Sculptor and designer, co-founder of Shelton Studios metal fabrication studio
GIANCARLO VALLE & JANE KELTNER DE VALLE
Founders Studio Valle de Valle
HARRY NURIEV
Founder of Crosby Studios, creating immersive design installations
HUMBERTO LEON
Fashion designer and restaurateur
INI ARCHIBONG
American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality
JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON
Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green
JAMES CHERRY
Designer
JANE MAYLE
Fashion designer, founder of Maison Mayle
JOHN DERIAN
Designer, founder of Decoupage
JOHN SHARP
Landscape designer
JONATHAN CROSS
Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques
KELLEY PERUMBETI & MICHAEL YARINSKY
Founders of Office of Tangible Space
KELLY BEHUN
Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
KELLY WEARSTLER
Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces
KIMBERLY VON KOONTZ
Landscape designer
KULAPAT YANTRASAST
Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums
LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER
Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner
LEONG LEONG
Architect brothers Dominic and Chris Leong
LISA EISNER
Photographer-turned-jewellery designer
LITTLE WING LEE
Interior designer, founder of Studio & Projects
LUCIEN REES ROBERTS
Interior and landscape designer
MALLERY ROBERTS MORGAN
Interior designer
MATT MURPHY
Designer
MATTHEW FISHER
Stone artist
MATTHEW LEVERONE
Interior designer
MICHAEL MALTZAN
Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums
MIRANDA BROOKS
Landscape designer
NANCY PEARCE
Designer
NICOLE HOLLIS
Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort
OLIVER HASLEGRAVE
Founder of interior architecture and design firm Home Studios
OLIVER M FURTH
Interior designer
PALI AND JEJO CORNELSEN
Designers
PAMELA SHAMSHIRI
Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge
PETER MARINO
Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques
RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS
Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier
ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER
Founders of design studio Workstead
ROBERT STILIN
Interior designer who mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture
ROGAN GREGORY
Designer of sculptural pieces, represented by R & Company
ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT
Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design
RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM
Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s
SANDRA NUNNERLEY
Interior designer
SARAH ZAMES AND COLIN STIEF
Founders, General Assembly Studio
SCOTT NEWLIN
Designer
SEAN ANDERSON
Interior designer
SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE
Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee
SONIA BOYAJIAN
Jewellery designer
STEFAN BECKMAN
The fashion industry’s favourite set designer
STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE
Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective
STEPHEN BURKS
A designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College, bringing the hand to industry and always advocating for diversity in design
STEPHEN KENT JOHNSON
Photographer
STEVEN HARRIS
Architect
STEVEN VOLPE
Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco
SUCHI REDDY
Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade
TED MUEHLING
Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms
TESSA WATSON
Creative director and stylist
THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI
Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries
TODD NICKEY AND AMY KEHOE
Co-Founders, Nickey Kehoe
VANESSA ALEXANDER
Founder, Alexander Design
VICTORIA SAMBUNARIS
Landscape photographer
VICTORIA SASS
Interior Designer; Design Director, Prospect Refuge
VIRGINIA SIN
Founder, SIN ceramics
Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.
ANDREW KUDLESS
Principal, Matsys Design
BRADLEY BOWERS
Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects
GERMANE BARNES
Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence
GIORGIA LUPI
Data designer, Pentagram partner
JEANNE GANG
Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension
JONY IVE
Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom
JULIA WATSON
Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)
KATE ORFF
Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape
MARIE VERONIQUE
Beauty entrepreneur
RJ SCARINGE
Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian
TYLER HOBBS
Generative artist, creative coder, painter
VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK
Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow
YVES BEHAR
Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology
Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.
ANDRÉ BALAZS
Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, The Chiltern Firehouse in London and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island
ARI HECKMAN
Co-Founder, ASH NYC
BARRY STERNLICHT
Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which has 1 Hotels Baccarat and Treehouse Hotels in its portfolio
BRAD KORZEN
Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels
BRAD WILSON
Managing Partner, Ace Hotel Group
HOMI VAZIFDAR
Founder of Canyon Equity, whose portfolio includes Amangiri and Six Senses Costa Rica
IAN SCHRAGER
Properties include Public New York, Edition hotels in New York and Miami
LIZ LAMBERT
McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (Partner); Lambert McGuire Design (Partner); and Bunkhouse (Founder)
NADIM ASHI
Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida
Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.
CHRISTINE SUN KIM
Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body
DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)
Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter
DAVID BYRNE
Musician, artist and filmmaker
DOECHII
Rapper and singer
ERYKAH BADU
Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor
HONEY DIJON
DJ and Producer
KIM GORDON
Visual artist, bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, now as a solo artist and formerly for alternative rock band Sonic Youth.
LORI SCACCO
Musician and composer
MOSES SUMNEY
Musician
PATTI SMITH
Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author
SOLANGE
Musician; Founder, Saint Heron
ST. VINCENT
Grammy award winning artist, musician, songwriter with signature guitar line
STEVE LACY
Musician
SWIZZ BEATZ
Producer and collector
Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.
ADAM ELI
Activist
ALEXIS BITTAR
Jewellery designer, filmmaker
CATHERINE OPIE
Fine-art photographer, educator
CHEROKEE JACK
Model, Indigenous activist
DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN
Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’
DEANNA VAN BUREN
Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions
DERRICK ADAMS
Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture
EMILY BARKER
Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism
INDYA MOORE
Actor, model and social activist
JOSH KLINE
Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives
LEILAH BABIRYE
NYC-based sculptor Babirye uses her work to respond to the anti-homosexuality legislation in her home country, Uganda
MICKALENE THOMAS
Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration
NAN GOLDIN
Photographer, activist
NANCY KRICORIAN
Writer, humanitarian and activist
QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS
Model, Indigenous activist
ROBERTO LUGO
Potter and activist
DEVONN FRANCIS
Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food
Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people.
DONNA LENNARD
Restaurateur
IGNACIO MATTOS
Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi
JON GRAY
CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge
JORDAN KAHN
Chef and creative director, with a penchant for expressionist desserts, and three Culver City restaurants (Destroyer, Meteora and Vespertine) offering deliciously avant-garde dining experiences
KEITH MCNALLY
Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar
KWAME ONWUACHI
James Beard award-winning chef
LAILA GOHAR
Artist working with food as a creative medium
RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS
Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn
SEAN SHERMAN
Chef
SIMON KIM
Restaurateur, owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse and COQODAQ
Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.
ALEX SCHATZBERG
Yoga instructor and entrepreneur
ANN STEPHENSON
Poet
BEN GREENE
Speaker and inclusion consultant
CATOR SPARKS
Life coach
DARRELL THORNE
Performance artist
DAVID GODSHALL
Co-Founder, Terremoto
ELIZABETH BAUDOUIN AND NATALIE SHIRINIAN
Co-Founders, NES Creative; Not All Films
ERIN BESLER
Co-founder, Besler & Sons
JAY EZRA
Founder, Del Vaz Projects
JENNY NGUYEN
Founder, Hello Human
JONATHAN LYNDON CHASE
Artist
KAZEM NADERI
Founder, NAD Projects Inc.
LAUREN HALSEY
Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods
MALI AND ALAN BACON
Founders, Butter art fair
MAXWELL L ANDERSON
President, Souls Grow Deep
MICHAEL FORD
Architect; Founder, Hip Hop x Design
MICHAEL K CHEN
Architect
NORMAN TEAGUE
Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities
PETER DO
Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district
RAUL LOPEZ
Founder of fashion brand Luar
RICK LOWE
Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects
RITESH GUPTA
Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre
ROB AQUINO
Community builder and nightlife producer
SARA ZEWDE
Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art
SEAN YASHAR
Founder, The Culture Creative
SHANE DAVIS
Co-founder and creative director of Public Records, a multi-faceted music, social and exhibition space for the community, and co-founder of new design studio for worldwide hospitality/residential projects, Public Service
SHEENA ZADEH-DALY
Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges
TAMARA HOUSTON
Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong
WILLY CHAVARRIA
Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice
Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.
ADAM BLACKMAN
Founder of Blackman Cruz
ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER
Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, with a New York gallery space (across the pond, Tieghi-Walker will curate the 2025 Brompton Design District in London this September)
AMAURI AGUIAR & BRYAN YOUNG
Founders of Verso
BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG
Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background
BENOIST DRUT
Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture
BIANCA CHEN & JOEL CHEN
Art and design curator (Bianca), and her antiques dealer father (Joel), who founded JF Chen Antiques
CHARLES CONSTANTINE AND CHRIS HELD
Co-founders, Dudd Haus
CLAIRE WARNER AND SAM VINZ
Co-Founders, Volume Gallery Chicago
DAVID ALHADEFF
Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect
DEIRDRE MALONEY AND MINYA QUIRK
Co-Founders, Shoppe Object and Afternoon Light
DOBRINKA SALZMAN
Gallerist
ED BE AND JARED BLAKE
Co-Founders, Lichen NYC, a design incubator and store
EMMA SCULLY
Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme
MARC BENDA & JENNIFER OLSHIN
Co-founders, Friedman Benda
GLENN LAWSON AND GRANT FENNING
Co-Founders, Lawson-Fenning
JEAN LIN
Founder, Colony
JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN
Founder of Salon 94 Design
JOHN RADTKE
Owner, Somewhere Someplace
KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS
Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows
LIN AND MAGDALENA TYRPIEN
Co-Founders, Lyle Gallery
MASON VINCENT AND JACK REDPATH
Founders, Darling Studios
PAUL DONZELLA
Furniture dealer
REYES AND LILLIAN HARDY
Co-founders, Landdd
RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY F. WEISSENBERG
Co-founders of design gallery Ago Projects
STEPHEN MARKOS
Superhouse
TARIQ DIXON
Co-Founder, TRNK
YANCEY RICHARDSON
Gallerist
ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN
Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names
The names defining American fashion right now, both on and off the runway.
ANN CARUSO
Fashion brand advisor and consultant
BRANDON MAXWELL
Fashion designer
CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS
Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit
DYLAN CAO AND JIN KAY
Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea
EMILY BODE
Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens
FERNANDO GARCIA AND LAURA KIM
Creative Directors, Oscar de la Renta; Co-Founders, Monse
FRANCES HOWIE
Creative director, Fforme
HENRY ZANKOV
Fashion designer
JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ
Creative Directors, Loewe
JOSEPH ALTUZARRA
Fashion designer
MICHAEL KORS
Fashion Designer
MICHAEL RIDER
Creative director, Celine
RACHEL SCOTT
Founder, Diotima
STUART VEVERS
Creative director, Coach
VERONICA LEONI
Creative director, Calvin Klein
When these groundbreaking talents have a show, seek it out.
ADAM PUTNAM
Multimedia artist whose work puts the human body in dialogue with the spaces we inhabit
AMBERA WELLMANN
Artist
AMY SHERALD
Painter
ANNIE SCHLECHTER
Photographer
CINDY JI HYE KIM
Artist
CLARE CRESPO
Artist
DAHLIA ELSAYED
Artist
DOUG AITKEN
Artist
DYANI WHITE HAWK
Award-winning Native American artist
FIN SIMONETTI
Artist
IVANA BAŠIĆ
Artist
JACK PIERSON
Photographer and artist
JASON SCHMIDT
Photographer
JEFFREY GIBSON
Artist. His US Pavilion at the 60th Venice Art Biennale was the country’s first solo presentation by an Indigenous artist at the event
JULIAN WATTS
Artist, woodworker
LOUISE BONNET
Painter whose large-scale works in oil touch on multiple themes ranging from sex and beauty to tension and humour
MAMALI SHAFAHI
Artist
MARIA MOYER
Artist
MATTHEW PLACEK
Photographer and film director
PIA RIVEROLA
Photographer and artist
RACHEL ROSSIN
Artist
RASHID JOHNSON
Artist
RICHARD STAPLETON
Photographer
ROKSANA PIROUZMAND
Artist
SASHA MASLOV
Ukrainian-American portrait and documentary photographer
SHUO HAO
Artist
SHUYI CAO
Artist
SIMONE LEIGH
Multi-media artist from Chicago
THOMAS LOOF
Photographer
WENDY RED STAR
Apsáalooke contemporary multimedia artist
