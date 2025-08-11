The Wallpaper* USA 400 celebrates Creative America in all its dazzling breadth and diversity. Our snapshot of the people who are shaping the country’s creative landscape in 2025 spans community builders, tastemakers, business leaders and more. It’s all a testament to the abundance of stellar talent that’s defining the discourse here in the United States – and the world more broadly.

Wallpaper* USA 400: a guide to Creative America in 2025

Creatives working in fashion, architecture, visual arts and more: the rising stars getting us excited for the future.

ADAM CHARLAP HYMAN AND ANDRE HERRERO

Principals, Charlap Hyman & Herrero



AIDEN BOWMAN AND JOSH METERSKY

Self-taught designers and founders of lighting studio Trueing, which takes inspiration from their art history and engineering backgrounds

ASTRAEUS CLARKE

Furniture and lighting designers, based in Brooklyn



AUGUSTA HOFFMAN

Interior designer

CASEY KENYON

Interior designer

CATHERINE HOLSTEIN

Founder of womenswear label Khaite, known for its balance of masculinity and femininity, strength and softness, structure and fluidity

CHASE HALL

Artist who applies coffee to cotton canvas (both inextricably linked to Africa and slavery) to explore ‘the impossible absolute of biracial identity’

CHRIS MAGGIO

Photographer, his work playfully reinvents the genre of Americana and subverts internet culture

CHRIS WOLSTON

Artist and designer who has collaborated with with the likes of Fendi, Phillip Lim and Dior

DANIEL PATRICK GILES

Founder of Perfumehead, an olfactory label that challenges traditional perceptions of fragrance

DAVID FARRUGIA

Founder, Uniform Object

DEAN LEVIN

Artist-designer and architect

DEVIN WILDE

Ceramic artist creating geometric works in clay

DONNI DAVY

Make-up artist, founder Half Magic

ENY LEE PARKER

Ceramic designer and artist

ERICA SELLERS & JEREMY SILBERBERG

Founders of Studio SII, creating furniture and lighting

ETHAN HIDALGO

Furniture designer, founder of Studio Hidalgo

FREDERICK TANG

The founder of the eponymous architecture studio creates contemporary chic that’s not afraid of colour

HEATH WAGONER

Designer

IDO YOSHIMOTO

Artist and arborist whose work focuses on forms and objects from the natural world

ISABEL ROWER

Ceramic artist

JAYE KIM

Ceramic Artist

JEAN AND OLIVER PELLE

Founders of design studio Pelle, which merges art and engineering to create expressive lighting, furniture and design objects

JEREMY ANDERSON

Visionary ceramic artist, taking the material to unexplored creative expressions

JOHN MAY & ZEINA KOREITEM

Founders of architecture studio Millions

JOMO TARIKU

Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer defining a new design language of modern African-themed furniture (featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie set)

KATIE STOUT

Artist and designer who creates furniture and objects that use traditional craft techniques and materials, but which are shaped by an urge to subvert utilitarian forms with unexpected results

LEAH RING

Designer/founder of Another Human

LIAM LEE

Creates biophilic furniture using colour-saturated felt

MARQUEL RASHAAD WILLIAMS

Designer

MARTINE GUTIERREZ

Artist and performer

MAX WORRELL AND JEJON YEUNG

Founders of architecture studio Worrell Yeung, creating architecture that looks effortless and transforms the lives of its users (see Worrell Yeung’s refresh of a Charles Gwathmey home)

MILES GREENBERG

Performance artist

MINJAE KIM

Korean-born designer whose work explores ideas of identity and belonging (Kim has previously shown alongside his artist mother, at Matter Projects)

MISHA KAHN

Blurs boundaries between sculpture and design with a wildly imaginative approach (as seen in our interview ahead of Kahn’s 2020 Friedman Benda show)

NATALIE SHOOK

Designer

NICHOLAS OBEID

Furniture and lighting designer

NOAM DVIR AND DANIEL RAUCHWERGER

Partners, BOND

NOEL HERNANDEZ & VIKTORIA BARBO

Co-Founders, Ollin

OLALEKAN JEYIFOUS

Nigerian-born, New York-based visual artist and designer whose work reimagines social spaces that examine the relationships between architecture, community and the environment

PETER B STAPLES

Founder of lighting design studio Blue Green Works, known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form

RIFF STUDIO

Thoughtful, young, research-based architecture and design studio

RYAN LEIDNER

Founder of young and dynamic eponymous architecture office with a flair for creating residential spaces that commune with nature

RYAN TWARDZIK

Founder and designer of Unform Studio



SAM KLEMICK

Founder of Studio Sam Klemick, furniture design practice that utilises salvaged materials and deadstock/vintage textiles

SARAH BURNS

Furniture designer merging traditional American craft with humour

SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN

French-American designer whose focus is on simple objects and rituals that elevate the user experience

TASKA CLEVELAND

Interior designer

UTHARAA ZACHARIAS AND PALAASH CHAUDHARY

Indian-born founders of studio Soft-Geometry

ZACK NESTEL-PATT

Founder, Ah Um Design Studio

Entrepreneurs and CEOs at the helm of the country’s leading design companies, from globally renowned furniture giants to small brands making waves in the design world.

BEN SOLEIMANI

Founder, Ben Soleimani

BEN WATSON

Chief creative officer, Miller Knoll

DAVID CALLIGEROS

Founder, Remains Lighting Company



GABRIEL HENDIFAR

Artistic director and CEO, Apparatus



GARY FRIEDMAN

CEO and chairman, RH



GREGG BUCHBINDER

Owner and CEO, Emeco



HOLLY HUNT

Founder, House of Hunt



JANICE FELDMAN

Founder, Janus et Cie



JERRY HELLING

President and creative director, Bernhardt Design



JON SHERMAN

Founder, Flavor Paper



LINDSEY ADELMAN

Founder, Lindsey Adelman Studio



NARGIS AND NASIR KASSAMALI

Founders, Luminaire



NICK AND RACHEL COPE

Co-Founders, Calico Wallpaper



SIAMAK HAKAKIAN

Partner, DDC



TONY MANZARI

President, Edelman, Knoll Textiles and Maharam



TYLER HAYS

Founder, BDDW

The creatives who have infiltrated the world of show business: architects and designers contributing to the aesthetics of popular culture, from cinema and theatre to museums.

DAVID ROCKWELL

Architect and designer, creator of sets for Oscars ceremonies and Broadway shows

FRANK OCEAN

Artist, founder of Homer

HERON PRESTON

Artist, fashion designer, DJ

RAMISHA SATTAR

Chappell Roan's creative director

TERRENCE O'CONNOR

Photographer and creative director

VICTORIA BRYNNER

Founder, Stardust Brands

WILLO PERRON

Canada-born designer known for his collaborations with Rihanna

Hailing from the realms of music and cinema, these stars’ creative excellence and entrepreneurship capably stretches to jewellery, fashion, art and more.

COLE ESCOLA

Comedian, actor and playwright

DONALD GLOVER

Actor, comedian, rapper, singer, writer, director, and producer known as Childish Gambino

MARY-KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN

Founders of fashion label The Row

MEGAN STALTER

Comedian and actor

PALOMA ELSESSER

Model

PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Record producer, rapper, singer, with fashion and design collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Adidas and Pentatonic

RYAN MURPHY

Television writer, director, producer, design enthusiast, owner of many architectural gems

SETH ROGEN

Actor, ceramicist, co-founder of cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant

SOFIA COPPOLA

Film director and screenwriter, serial creative collaborator, including a collection with knitwear brand Barrie and a range of lip balms with Augustinus Bader

TYLER THE CREATOR

Rapper, singer, record producer, and fashion designer

The curators preserving and promoting creative culture, from heirs enthusiastically promoting the family’s artistic legacy to new-generation curators of the country’s leading institutions.

ALEISHALL GIRARD MAXON AND KORI GIRARD

Co-directors, Girard Studio

ALEXANDER MAY

Creative consultant and curator, founder of Sized

ALEXANDRA CUNNINGHAM CAMERON

Curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

AMANDA HUNT

Head of Public Engagement, Walker Art Center

ANDREA GLIMCHER

Art advisor

ANDREW BOLTON

Head curator, Anna Wintour Costume Center, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

ANTWAUN SARGENT

Director, Gagosian New York

BEATRICE GALILEE

Co-founder and executive director, The World Around

CARLOS VALLADARES

Filmmaker and critic

EAMES DEMETRIOS

Board chairman, Eames Foundation

FLORENCIA RODRIGUEZ

Curator, Chicago Architecture Biennal

HOLLAND DENVIR

Founder of LA Design Weekend

JEFFREY DEITCH

Art dealer and curator

JOE SHEFTEL

Art advisor

JOHN MCILWEE

Architectural preservationist; founder, J McILwee & Associates, Inc

JONATHAN OLIVARES

SVP of design, Knoll

MARIAH NIELSON

Director, JB Blunk Estate and Blunk Space

NICOLA LEES

CEO and artistic director, Aspen Art Museum

PAOLA ANTONELLI

Senior curator of architecture and design, Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and a Wallpaper* October 2020 Guest Editor

RICHARD VILLANI

Creative director, Tom of Finland Foundation

SONYA TAMADDON

Curator

SUZANNE DEMISCH

Gallerist

THELMA GOLDEN

Director and chief curator, The Studio Museum, New York

WAVA CARPENTER AND ANNA CARNICK

Co-founders of Anava Projects, a creative agency driven by a strong belief that good design can and should make a positive social impact

The ‘no introduction needed’ of creative America: the artists, architects and designers who have helped shape the landscape.

ANNABELLE SELLDORF

Founder of Selldorf Architects

ELIZABETH DILLER AND CHARLES RENFRO

Architects, founders of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

FRANK GEHRY

Architect

FRITZ HAEG

Artist, owner of Salmon Creek Farm

INEZ & VINOODH

Photographers, behind Wallpaper’s portfolio of 50 of America's top creatives driving the current discourse on American culture and its dynamic evolution

JASPER JOHNS

Artist

JENNY HOLZER

Artist

JIM OLSON AND TOM KUNDIG

Founders of architecture firm Olson Kundig

JOHN WATERS

Filmmaker, writer, actor, artist

JOHNNY ROZSA

Photographer and artist

JUDY CHICAGO

Artist, feminist icon

JULIE BARGMANN

Landscape architect, educator, founder of DIRT (Dump It Right There)

KEN LEWIS

Managing Partner, SOM

MARC JACOBS

Fashion designer

MARILYN MINTER

Artist

MURRAY MOSS

Founder of design gallery Moss and design consultancy Moss Bureau

NICK CAVE

Artist known for his fantastical Soundsuits and works that create space for the marginalised

PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON

Filmmaker

RALPH LAUREN

Fashion designer

RALPH PUCCI

Founder of Ralph Pucci

RICK OWENS

Fashion designer

ROBIN STANDEFER AND STEPHEN ALESCH

Founders of interior design studio Roman and Williams

SHEILA BRIDGES

Interior designer, founder of Sheila Bridges Design Inc

SHOHEI SHIGEMATSU

Partner, OMA New York

SONIA ERAM

Owner, Mameg

STEVEN HOLL

Architect

THOM BROWNE

Fashion designer, founder of Thom Browne

THOM MAYNE

Architect

TOD WILLIAMS AND BILLIE TSIEN

Architects

TOM FORD

Fashion designer

TORY BURCH

Fashion designer

Setting the creative agenda, from interior design and architecture to fashion and jewellery, these are the influencers behind some of the country’s most noteworthy projects, from buildings to jewellery.

ADA TOLLA AND GIUSEPPE LIGNANO

Founders of architecture studio Lot-Ek, whose client list includes the Guggenheim and Google

ADAM SILVERMAN

Sculptor

ALEX PROBA

Founder, Studio Proba

ALEXANDRA AND MICHAEL MISCZYNSKI

Founders of interior design studio Atelier

AMALEXIS TOMPKINS AND LEANN CONQUER

Partners, Chroma

ANDRE MELLONE

Founder of Studio Mellone, whose work includes interiors for the likes of Jason Wu and Thom Browne

ANNA KARLIN

Designer

ATHENA CALDERONE

Founder, EyeSwoon

BEN MEDANSKY

Ceramic artist

BENJAMIN BLOOMSTEIN AND AARON AUJLA

Artists, designers, founders of design studio Green River Project, whose work includes meticulously crafted furniture and interiors for fashion label Bode

BRETT WOODS AND JOSEPH DANGARAN

Founders of architecture firm Woods + Dangaran and devotees of midcentury modernism (their Desert Palisades house won Best Private House in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023)

BRIAN SAWYER AND JOHN BERSON

Founders of interdisciplinary firm Sawyer Berson

BRIGETTE ROMANEK

Interior designer BROOKS WALKER

Principal, Walker Warner Architects

CATHERINE BAILEY & ROBIN PETRAVIC

Owners of Heath Ceramics, the tableware and tile company

CHARLIE FERRER

Interior designer

CHRISTIE WARD AND STAVER GRAY

Founders, Ward & Gray

CHRISTINE & JOHN GACHOT

Interior designers behind projects such as the Shinola Hotel in Detroit and cosmetics brand Glossier’s debut New York flagship store

CLIVE LONSTEIN

Interior designer

COLIN KING

Stylist, Artistic Director at Beni Rugs

CRAIG BASSAM AND SCOTT FELLOWS

Founders of lifestyle brand Bassam Fellows

DAVID BERS

Architect

DAVID BUCOVY

Architect

DAVID CAFIERO

Interior designer

DAVID SETH MOLTZ AND KAVI AHUJA MOLTZ

Founders, DS & Durga

DAVID, SUZIE AND RACHEL LUCAS

Co-founders, Lucas Design

DENISE WILLIAMSON

Founder, 180 the Store

DOUGLAS FRIEDMAN

Photographer

DYLAN DAVIS & JEAN LEE

Designers, founders L&G Studio

ELENI PETALOTI AND LEONIDAS TRAMPOUKIS

Founders of design studio Objects of Common Interest (former Wallpaper* Design Awards winners and judges)

ELIZABETH ROBERTS

Architect

ELLIOTT BARNES

Interior designer who honed his craft with Andrée Putman before setting up on his own

ENRICO BONETTI AND DOMINIC KOZERSKI

Co-Founders, Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture

ERIC HOFFMAN

Founder of Hoffman Creative, creating designs for Pamela Shamshiri, Steven Volpe and more

FERNANDO SANTANGELO

Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer behind the Nine Orchard hotel in New York

GABRIEL ABRAHAM

Founder, Atelier de Troupe

GABRIELLE SHELTON

Sculptor and designer, co-founder of Shelton Studios metal fabrication studio

GIANCARLO VALLE & JANE KELTNER DE VALLE

Founders Studio Valle de Valle

HARRY NURIEV

Founder of Crosby Studios, creating immersive design installations

HUMBERTO LEON

Fashion designer and restaurateur

INI ARCHIBONG

American-Nigerian designer whose furniture and lighting work is guided by heritage and spirituality

JACQUELINE AND DAMIEN HARRISON

Founders of landscape design studio Harrison Green

JAMES CHERRY

Designer

JANE MAYLE

Fashion designer, founder of Maison Mayle

JOHN DERIAN

Designer, founder of Decoupage

JOHN SHARP

Landscape designer

JONATHAN CROSS

Ceramicist whose work is created using ancient wood-firing techniques

KELLEY PERUMBETI & MICHAEL YARINSKY

Founders of Office of Tangible Space

KELLY BEHUN

Interior designer behind California home of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

KELLY WEARSTLER

Interior designer for the hotel industry, residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces

KIMBERLY VON KOONTZ

Landscape designer

KULAPAT YANTRASAST

Founder and creative director of Why Architects, the go-to design studio for museums

LEO MARMOL AND RON RADZINER

Founders of architecture firm Marmol Radziner

LEONG LEONG

Architect brothers Dominic and Chris Leong

LISA EISNER

Photographer-turned-jewellery designer

LITTLE WING LEE

Interior designer, founder of Studio & Projects

LUCIEN REES ROBERTS

Interior and landscape designer

MALLERY ROBERTS MORGAN

Interior designer

MATT MURPHY

Designer

MATTHEW FISHER

Stone artist

MATTHEW LEVERONE

Interior designer

MICHAEL MALTZAN

Architect whose work spans everything from housing for the homeless to glitzy museums

MIRANDA BROOKS

Landscape designer

NANCY PEARCE

Designer

NICOLE HOLLIS

Interior designer behind Hawaii’s Kailua-Kona resort

OLIVER HASLEGRAVE

Founder of interior architecture and design firm Home Studios

OLIVER M FURTH

Interior designer

PALI AND JEJO CORNELSEN

Designers

PAMELA SHAMSHIRI

Founder of Studio Shamshiri, has designed homes for musician Paul McCartney and actor Anne Hathaway, and was a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 judge

PETER MARINO

Interior designer for high-end fashion boutiques

RAFAEL DE CÁRDENAS

Designer who has concocted visions of modern elegance for clients such as Cartier, Nike and Glossier

ROBERT HIGHSMITH, RYAN MAHONEY AND STEFANIE BRECHBUEHLER

Founders of design studio Workstead

ROBERT STILIN

Interior designer who mixes contemporary architecture with textured materials and vintage furniture

ROGAN GREGORY

Designer of sculptural pieces, represented by R & Company

ROMAN ALONSO AND STEVEN JOHANKNECHT

Founders of multidisciplinary studio Commune Design

RUBEN CALDWELL, JOU-YIE CHOU AND LEIGH SALEM

Founders of interior design studio Post Company, whose projects include Catskills wellness resort Inness and New York restaurant Raf’s

SANDRA NUNNERLEY

Interior designer

SARAH ZAMES AND COLIN STIEF

Founders, General Assembly Studio

SCOTT NEWLIN

Designer

SEAN ANDERSON

Interior designer

SHARON JOHNSTON AND MARK LEE

Founders of architecture firm Johnston Marklee

SONIA BOYAJIAN

Jewellery designer

STEFAN BECKMAN

The fashion industry’s favourite set designer

STEPHANIE BEAMER, CRYSTAL ELLIS AND HILLARY PETRIE

Founders of furniture design studio Egg Collective

STEPHEN BURKS

A designer who has collaborated with the likes of Dedon and Berea College, bringing the hand to industry and always advocating for diversity in design

STEPHEN KENT JOHNSON

Photographer

STEVEN HARRIS

Architect

STEVEN VOLPE

Founder of Studio Volpe, whose work includes elegant residences from Manhattan to LA, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Mrkt in San Francisco

SUCHI REDDY

Founder of architecture and design firm Reddymade

TED MUEHLING

Industrial designer who creates jewellery and decorative objects inspired by organic forms

TESSA WATSON

Creative director and stylist

THOMAS WRIGHT AND JOSEPH FRATESI

Founders of multidisciplinary design and manufacturing firm Atlas Industries

TODD NICKEY AND AMY KEHOE

Co-Founders, Nickey Kehoe

VANESSA ALEXANDER

Founder, Alexander Design

VICTORIA SAMBUNARIS

Landscape photographer

VICTORIA SASS

Interior Designer; Design Director, Prospect Refuge

VIRGINIA SIN

Founder, SIN ceramics

Leaders of design research, start-uppers and business leaders whose creative brilliance is paired with a strong focus on technology and sustainability.

ANDREW KUDLESS

Principal, Matsys Design

BRADLEY BOWERS

Designer using technology and advanced material research to create furniture, lighting and objects

GERMANE BARNES

Architect researching architecture’s social and political influence



GIORGIA LUPI

Data designer, Pentagram partner



JEANNE GANG

Architect, founder of Studio Gang, behind the American Museum of Natural History extension

JONY IVE

Former chief design officer at Apple, founder of design studio LoveFrom



JULIA WATSON

Designer, activist, academic, leading expert of Lo–TEK (nature-based technologies for climate resilience)

KATE ORFF

Founder of landscape architecture and urban design practice Scape



MARIE VERONIQUE

Beauty entrepreneur

RJ SCARINGE

Founder and CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian



TYLER HOBBS

Generative artist, creative coder, painter



VANESSA BARBONI HALLIK

Founder and CEO of sustainable fashion brand Another Tomorrow

YVES BEHAR

Founder and principal designer of Fuseproject, a brand development firm working across industrial design, transport and technology

Owners of small boutique hotels and behemoths whose properties stretch beyond the US: the names to know in American hospitality today.

ANDRÉ BALAZS

Properties include Chateau Marmont in LA, The Chiltern Firehouse in London and Sunset Beach on Shelter Island



ARI HECKMAN

Co-Founder, ASH NYC



BARRY STERNLICHT

Chairman of SH Hotels & Resorts, which has 1 Hotels Baccarat and Treehouse Hotels in its portfolio

BRAD KORZEN

Founder and CEO, The Kor Group and Proper Hotels



BRAD WILSON

Managing Partner, Ace Hotel Group



HOMI VAZIFDAR

Founder of Canyon Equity, whose portfolio includes Amangiri and Six Senses Costa Rica

IAN SCHRAGER

Properties include Public New York, Edition hotels in New York and Miami



LIZ LAMBERT

McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (Partner); Lambert McGuire Design (Partner); and Bunkhouse (Founder)

NADIM ASHI

Properties include the Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Florida

Musicians, filmmakers and sound artists, multidisciplinary creatives telling stories and working beyond objects and places.

CHRISTINE SUN KIM

Deaf sound artist working predominantly in drawing, performance and video, using musical notation, written language, American Sign Language, and the body

DANIEL LOPATIN (ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER)

Experimental electronic music producer, composer, singer, songwriter

DAVID BYRNE

Musician, artist and filmmaker

DOECHII

Rapper and singer

ERYKAH BADU

Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor

HONEY DIJON

DJ and Producer

KIM GORDON

Visual artist, bassist, guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, now as a solo artist and formerly for alternative rock band Sonic Youth.

LORI SCACCO

Musician and composer

MOSES SUMNEY

Musician

PATTI SMITH

Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, author

SOLANGE

Musician; Founder, Saint Heron

ST. VINCENT

Grammy award winning artist, musician, songwriter with signature guitar line

STEVE LACY

Musician

SWIZZ BEATZ

Producer and collector

Personalities working in a variety of fields, using art and design as a tool to raise awareness and amplify the voices of the oppressed.

ADAM ELI

Activist

ALEXIS BITTAR

Jewellery designer, filmmaker

CATHERINE OPIE

Fine-art photographer, educator

CHEROKEE JACK

Model, Indigenous activist

DANIEL CHEW, TEN IZU, KIRSTEN KILPONEN AND TIN NGUYEN

Members of Concept Foreign Garments New York (CFGNY), a fashion and art collective exploring what it means to be ‘vaguely Asian’

DEANNA VAN BUREN

Co-founder and design director of nonprofit architecture and real estate development firm Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, working to end mass incarceration through place-based solutions

DERRICK ADAMS

Visual and performance artist, curator, work focuses on themes of Black identity and culture

EMILY BARKER

Multidisciplinary artist, activist, work focuses on topics relating to disability, discrimination and capitalism

INDYA MOORE

Actor, model and social activist

JOSH KLINE

Artist, curator, explores how emergent technologies are changing our lives

LEILAH BABIRYE

NYC-based sculptor Babirye uses her work to respond to the anti-homosexuality legislation in her home country, Uganda

MICKALENE THOMAS

Visual artist, studies the Black female body as a vehicle of power, eroticism, agency and inspiration

NAN GOLDIN

Photographer, activist

NANCY KRICORIAN

Writer, humanitarian and activist

QUANNAH ROSE CHASINGHORSE-POTTS

Model, Indigenous activist

ROBERTO LUGO

Potter and activist

DEVONN FRANCIS

Queer first-generation Jamaican-American artist exploring his heritage and culture through art and food

Artists, collectives and restaurateurs who have brought global flavours to the US, using food as a creative medium to connect people.

DONNA LENNARD

Restaurateur

IGNACIO MATTOS

Founder/chef of Mattos Hospitality, comprising restaurants Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi

JON GRAY

CEO and co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, culinary collective from the South Bronx, and a Wallpaper* Design Awards 2022 judge

JORDAN KAHN

Chef and creative director, with a penchant for expressionist desserts, and three Culver City restaurants (Destroyer, Meteora and Vespertine) offering deliciously avant-garde dining experiences

KEITH MCNALLY

Restaurateur, owner of several New York restaurants including Balthazar

KWAME ONWUACHI

James Beard award-winning chef

LAILA GOHAR

Artist working with food as a creative medium

RITA SODI AND JODY WILLIAMS

Founders/chefs of The Commerce Inn

SEAN SHERMAN

Chef

SIMON KIM

Restaurateur, owner of COTE Korean Steakhouse and COQODAQ

Designers and artists whose practice has become the basis for a larger scope, serving local networks and connecting people.

ALEX SCHATZBERG

Yoga instructor and entrepreneur



ANN STEPHENSON

Poet

BEN GREENE

Speaker and inclusion consultant

CATOR SPARKS

Life coach

DARRELL THORNE

Performance artist

DAVID GODSHALL

Co-Founder, Terremoto

ELIZABETH BAUDOUIN AND NATALIE SHIRINIAN

Co-Founders, NES Creative; Not All Films

ERIN BESLER

Co-founder, Besler & Sons

JAY EZRA

Founder, Del Vaz Projects

JENNY NGUYEN

Founder, Hello Human

JONATHAN LYNDON CHASE

Artist

KAZEM NADERI

Founder, NAD Projects Inc.

LAUREN HALSEY

Artist, employs architecture and installation art to reveal the realities of urban neighbourhoods

MALI AND ALAN BACON

Founders, Butter art fair

MAXWELL L ANDERSON

President, Souls Grow Deep

MICHAEL FORD

Architect; Founder, Hip Hop x Design

MICHAEL K CHEN

Architect

NORMAN TEAGUE

Designer, maker, educator, focuses on connecting with local communities



PETER DO

Fashion designer, brand is rooted in community and dedicated to supporting New York’s garment district

RAUL LOPEZ

Founder of fashion brand Luar

RICK LOWE

Artist, champions people and communities through social practice-based art projects

RITESH GUPTA

Founder of Useful School, a virtual learning platform that puts people of colour front and centre

ROB AQUINO

Community builder and nightlife producer

SARA ZEWDE

Founding principal of design firm Studio Zewde, which focuses on landscape architecture, urbanism and public art

SEAN YASHAR

Founder, The Culture Creative

SHANE DAVIS

Co-founder and creative director of Public Records, a multi-faceted music, social and exhibition space for the community, and co-founder of new design studio for worldwide hospitality/residential projects, Public Service

SHEENA ZADEH-DALY

Founder of beauty brand Kosas, which offers inclusive shades in its make-up ranges

TAMARA HOUSTON

Author, entertainment producer, founder of heritage development enterprise Icon Mann, managing partner of a mobile design and educational installation, the Pavilion of the African Diaspora (PoAD), which she curated alongside Ini Archibong

WILLY CHAVARRIA

Fashion designer, explores and amplifies the Latino voice

Gallerists and collectors putting great design under the spotlight, bringing historical design, contemporary makers and emerging talent to the world.

ADAM BLACKMAN

Founder of Blackman Cruz

ALEX TIEGHI-WALKER

Founder of Tiwa Select, a curatorial platform dedicated to craft and self-taught makers, with a New York gallery space (across the pond, Tieghi-Walker will curate the 2025 Brompton Design District in London this September)

AMAURI AGUIAR & BRYAN YOUNG

Founders of Verso

BENJAMIN CRITTON AND HEIDI KORSAVONG

Founders of gallery Marta, which champions emerging creatives from a diverse background

BENOIST DRUT

Head of design gallery Maison Gerard, which specialises in fine French art deco furniture

BIANCA CHEN & JOEL CHEN

Art and design curator (Bianca), and her antiques dealer father (Joel), who founded JF Chen Antiques

CHARLES CONSTANTINE AND CHRIS HELD

Co-founders, Dudd Haus

CLAIRE WARNER AND SAM VINZ

Co-Founders, Volume Gallery Chicago

DAVID ALHADEFF

Founder of Casa Perfect and The Future Perfect

DEIRDRE MALONEY AND MINYA QUIRK

Co-Founders, Shoppe Object and Afternoon Light

DOBRINKA SALZMAN

Gallerist

ED BE AND JARED BLAKE

Co-Founders, Lichen NYC, a design incubator and store

EMMA SCULLY

Founder of Emma Scully Gallery, which promotes applied arts through a curated exhibition programme

MARC BENDA & JENNIFER OLSHIN

Co-founders, Friedman Benda

GLENN LAWSON AND GRANT FENNING

Co-Founders, Lawson-Fenning

JEAN LIN

Founder, Colony

JEANNE GREENBERG ROHATYN

Founder of Salon 94 Design

JOHN RADTKE

Owner, Somewhere Someplace

KIM HOSTLER AND JULIET BURROWS

Founders of gallery Hostler Burrows

LIN AND MAGDALENA TYRPIEN

Co-Founders, Lyle Gallery

MASON VINCENT AND JACK REDPATH

Founders, Darling Studios

PAUL DONZELLA

Furniture dealer

REYES AND LILLIAN HARDY

Co-founders, Landdd

RODMAN PRIMACK AND RUDY F. WEISSENBERG

Co-founders of design gallery Ago Projects

STEPHEN MARKOS

Superhouse

TARIQ DIXON

Co-Founder, TRNK

YANCEY RICHARDSON

Gallerist

ZESTY MEYERS AND EVAN SNYDERMAN

Founders of R & Company, champions of collectible design from contemporary and modern names

The names defining American fashion right now, both on and off the runway.

ANN CARUSO

Fashion brand advisor and consultant

BRANDON MAXWELL

Fashion designer

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS

Fashion designer behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration outfit

DYLAN CAO AND JIN KAY

Founders of fashion brand Commission, inspired by memories of their mothers when they were women at work in Vietnam and Korea

EMILY BODE

Founder of fashion brand Bode, creating handcrafted clothing cut from antique fabrics, Victorian quilts, grain sacks and bed linens

FERNANDO GARCIA AND LAURA KIM

Creative Directors, Oscar de la Renta; Co-Founders, Monse

FRANCES HOWIE

Creative director, Fforme

HENRY ZANKOV

Fashion designer

JACK MCCOLLOUGH AND LAZARO HERNANDEZ

Creative Directors, Loewe

JOSEPH ALTUZARRA

Fashion designer

MICHAEL KORS

Fashion Designer

MICHAEL RIDER

Creative director, Celine

RACHEL SCOTT

Founder, Diotima

STUART VEVERS

Creative director, Coach

VERONICA LEONI

Creative director, Calvin Klein

When these groundbreaking talents have a show, seek it out.

ADAM PUTNAM

Multimedia artist whose work puts the human body in dialogue with the spaces we inhabit

AMBERA WELLMANN

Artist

AMY SHERALD

Painter

ANNIE SCHLECHTER

Photographer

CINDY JI HYE KIM

Artist

CLARE CRESPO

Artist

DAHLIA ELSAYED

Artist

DOUG AITKEN

Artist

DYANI WHITE HAWK

Award-winning Native American artist

FIN SIMONETTI

Artist

IVANA BAŠIĆ

Artist

JACK PIERSON

Photographer and artist

JASON SCHMIDT

Photographer

JEFFREY GIBSON

Artist. His US Pavilion at the 60th Venice Art Biennale was the country’s first solo presentation by an Indigenous artist at the event

JULIAN WATTS

Artist, woodworker

LOUISE BONNET

Painter whose large-scale works in oil touch on multiple themes ranging from sex and beauty to tension and humour

MAMALI SHAFAHI

Artist

MARIA MOYER

Artist

MATTHEW PLACEK

Photographer and film director

PIA RIVEROLA

Photographer and artist

RACHEL ROSSIN

Artist

RASHID JOHNSON

Artist

RICHARD STAPLETON

Photographer

ROKSANA PIROUZMAND

Artist

SASHA MASLOV

Ukrainian-American portrait and documentary photographer

SHUO HAO

Artist

SHUYI CAO

Artist

SIMONE LEIGH

Multi-media artist from Chicago

THOMAS LOOF

Photographer

WENDY RED STAR

Apsáalooke contemporary multimedia artist