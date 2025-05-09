In Seth Rogan's 'The Studio', midcentury masterpieces are the star
The AppleTV+ series features some architectural gems which eagle-eyed audiences will have recognised
If you’re a film buff and have yet to watch The Studio, clear your calendar immediately. The comedy-drama series, which was released in March 2025, stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the head of a Hollywood studio struggling to balance corporate demands with his desire to create quality films. Chaotically funny, nail-bitingly embarrassing and razor-sharp in its satire of the film industry, The Studio has just been renewed for a second season.
There’s also something for architecture fans in the series, which, beyond being brilliantly engaging, also looks exceptionally stylish. On top of an eye-popping roster of celebrity cameos (including Martin Scorsese playing himself), The Studio features some architectural guest stars, which we’ve compiled below.
The Continental Studios headquarters: inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright
The headquarters of Continental Studios, the film studio of which Remick is in charge, is described in the series as a ‘temple of cinema’ and attributed to Frank Lloyd Wright. It is not, in fact, a Frank Lloyd Wright building, but a fictional one inspired by the architect's 1920s Mayan Revival period style, complete with the use of concrete textile blocks, and designed by production designer Julie Berghoff for the Warner Bros lot.
John Lautner’s Carling House: Matt Remick’s house
The Studio features the Foster Carling House, built in 1949 in the Hollywood Hills by John Lautner, an American architect who apprenticed with Frank Lloyd Wright. The home was designed for the composer Foster Carling, and is the pinnacle of streamlined midcentury charm, with an open-plan, hexagonal layout (Carling requested this to accommodate his grand piano and social gatherings). The space age-feeling home also features exterior walls clad in redwood, a glass-walled indoor-outdoor pool, and a living room wall that literally swings open to reveal 360-degree views of LA.
A post shared by Brian Courville (@modernlivingla)
A photo posted by on
John Lautner's Harvey House: Patty Leigh’s house
The residence of Remick’s former boss and mentor, Patty Leigh, played by Catherine O'Hara, is also filmed in a Lautner residence: the Harvey House, built in 1950 for industrialist Leo Harvey. Leigh welcomes her successor to her home in episode one, ‘The Promotion’. The house is now owned by actress Kelly Lynch and writer-producer Mitch Glazer, who restored it in 1998 under the stewardship of Lautner Associates. The Harvey House, considered a masterpiece of midcentury design, features a circular wooden courtyard, stone floors and floor-to-ceiling glass.
A post shared by MIDMODMOOD® (@midmod.mood)
A photo posted by on
John Lautner’s Silvertop (Reiner-Burchill Residence): featured in ‘The Oner’
The Reiner-Burchill Residence, also known as Silvertop, was built between 1956 and 1963, and is featured in The Studio in an episode where guest star Sarah Polley plays a director attempting to capture a continuous tracking shot. The building is a feat of design, positioned on a sloped terrain and entirely glass-walled, which posed logistical challenges during filming. The series’ cinematographer, Adam Newport-Berra, has said that he soon realised that his team ‘had completely penned [themselves] into a corner, because the house is all glass walls, it’s impossible to cheat the time of day. And there’s no flat spots on the property… you have nowhere to stage gear, nowhere to put people, nowhere to set cranes for lights'.
A post shared by Save Iconic Architecture (@saveiconicarchitecture)
A photo posted by on
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
