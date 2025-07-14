Frank Lloyd Wright’s The Fountainhead – a shining example of Usonian design – is now on the market
This quintessential Wright home – built in a vibrant mid-century neighbourhood – was named after a novel inspired by the architect
The Fountainhead, also known as the J. Willis Hughes House, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1948, when he was 81 years old. It was constructed between 1950 and 1954 for oil speculator J. Willis Hughes, who lived there until 1980. The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the same year, before being bought and restored by architect Robert Parker Adams, who is now bringing it to market.
Located in Jackson, Mississippi, in the midcentury neighbourhood of Fondren, The Fountainhead exemplifies Wright’s Usonian philosophy, a distinctly American vision of architecture – free from European influence – characterised by affordability, functionality and aesthetic simplicity.
A key feature of Wright’s Usonian homes, of which he designed about 60 over the course of his career, was their organic design and oneness with nature. The Fountainhead was built without stud walls, sheetrock, brick, tile or paint. Instead, its walls and ceilings are composed of exquisite Heart Tidewater Red Cypress. Floor-to-ceiling windows further invite the surrounding landscaping into the space.
The Fountainhead was shaped by the land it sits on, with the design responding to the site's unusual topography: it is built as a parallelogram, which helped define everything from the wall placements to proportions, such as the size of doors.
The name The Fountainhead is not just a reference to the home’s bedroom wing, which tapers into a fountain which spills into a pool. It is also a nod to Ayn Rand’s novel,The Fountainhead, whose protagonist Howard Roark is often thought to be inspired by Wright. The author was certainly a fan of the architect, having asked him to design a house for her in the mid-1940s, although the project never came to fruition.
The Fountainhead presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own an icon of both modernist design and American cultural history.
The Fountainhead is listed with Crescent Sotheby’s International Realty for $2.5 million
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
The best over-ear headphones, tested by experts
This round up of the best over-ear headphones reveals how leading products from Apple, Bose, Focal, Sennheiser, and Sony matched up when we put them to the test
-
A house near São Paulo combines Brazilian design, convivial living and a strong sense of privacy
KG Studio’s JF Residence synthesises the best of contemporary Brazilian design, inside and out, to create a sleek set of spaces for entertaining and relaxing
-
The Zaha Hadid Foundation announces a new programme to support emerging architects
The Zaha Hadid Scholars Program will fully fund two architecture students per year for the duration of their studies at the American University of Beirut
-
Inside Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laurent House – a project built with accessibility at its heart
The dwelling, which you can visit in Illinois, is a classic example of Wright’s Usonian architecture, and was also built for a client with a disability long before accessibility was widely considered
-
A guide to modernism’s most influential architects
From Bauhaus and brutalism to California and midcentury, these are the architects who shaped modernist architecture in the 20th century
-
Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Los Angeles home faces closure
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House is the city’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Now amidst city budget cuts, it will face closure and its status at the risk of being delisted
-
In Seth Rogan's 'The Studio', midcentury masterpieces are the star
The AppleTV+ series features some architectural gems which eagle-eyed audiences will have recognised
-
Frank Lloyd Wright’s last house has finally been built – and you can stay there
Frank Lloyd Wright’s final residential commission, RiverRock, has come to life. But, constructed 66 years after his death, can it be considered a true ‘Wright’?
-
Why this rare Frank Lloyd Wright house is considered one of Chicago’s ‘most endangered’ buildings
The JJ Walser House has sat derelict for six years. But preservationists hope the building will have a vibrant second act
-
The story behind the midcentury modern ‘Severance’ set, built by a Frank Lloyd Wright protégé
‘Severance’ is back on screens and with it comes a glimpse at some lesser-known architectural gems
-
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House, a Usonian modernist Michigan gem, could be yours
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Weisblat House in Michigan is on the market – a chance to peek inside the heritage modernist home in the countryside