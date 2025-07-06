Welcome to Wallpaper's annual compendium of the biggest and brightest bathroom ideas, as we bring you the coolest, most inspiring modern bathroom designs from the world’s specialist manufacturers. Our favourite new bathroom design ideas for 2026 focus on a series of backgrounds to accompany freestanding bathtubs and innovative bathroom lighting. Follow us as we update bathrooms big and small with futuristic marble, playful pastels, contrast tiling and discrete alcoves that keep your wellness spaces sharp.

Modern bathroom design ideas for 2026: the Wallpaper* edit

Serene alcoves

‘Landshapes’ sconces, $796 each, by Daniel Arsham, for Kohler. Limited edition Palmarosa & Vetiver hand cream, £26; soap dish, £40, both by Austin Austin. ‘JH 1252 Janey Mac’ four-hole bath filler with hand shower, £1,506, by Lefroy Brooks. ‘Vice Versa’ towel, £205, by Hermès. Eau Triple Héliotrope du Perou perfume, €150, by Buly 1803. ‘Crogiolo Terramater’ wall tiles, price on request, by Marazzi. ‘Nefertiti’ mosaic bath tiles, £318 per sq m, by Bisazza. ‘Fior di Viola’, ‘Crema Neve’ and ‘Blu Belge’ floor tiles, all price on request, by Jaime Beriestain, for Sapienstone (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

Lean into the sacrality of bathing rituals with an altar-like bathtub set up. Bisazza's ‘Nefertiti’ mosaic bath tiles form the base for this space, in delightful contrast with ‘Crogiolo Terramater’ wall tiles by Marazzi in the background, while a more classic approach on the floor is offered by Sapienstone's 'Blu Belge' tiles. On each side, Daniel Arsham's 'Landshapes' sconces for Kohler add an eerie element to the setting.

Monochromatic pastels and bold accents

‘Plissé’ unit, price on request, by Bizzarri Design, for Artelinea. ‘Sit’ chair, €595, by Catharina Lorenz, for Zeitraum. Cinnamon mint toothpaste, £7.50, by Marvis. Toothbrush holder, €45, by Stoned. ‘Colour Frame’ mirror in Rosehip, €214, by Peter J Lassen, for Montana. ‘Balcoon’ washbasin, £168, by Patricia Urquiola, for Duravit. ‘MEM’ washbasin mixer in Durabrass, £6,101, by Sieger Design, for Dornbracht. ‘Meisterstück’ bath, £8,750, by Kaldewei. ‘Hum’ freestanding bath mixer, from €2,080, by Philippe Malouin, for Quadro Design. ‘Field’ tiles in Khaki Green, €324 per sq m, by New Terracotta (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

A small bathroom is the perfect opportunity to play with colour and texture, and this rich space comes to life through khaki green ‘Field’ tiles by New Terracotta, punctuated by bright red edging to enhance its texture. That's all you need for a super characterful space, framing the simplicity of Kaldewei's ‘Meisterstück’ bath and Artelinea's ‘Plissé’ unit (with Patricia Urquiola's ‘Balcoon’ washbasin for Duravit.

Contrasting tiling

‘Meda’ bath, £4,250, by Peter Wirz, for Laufen. ‘Ventaglio’ freestanding bath mixer, price on request, by Michael Vincent Uy, for Gessi. Terry towel, €35, by Tekla. ‘Andrea’ wall lamps, price on request, by Nuova Group, for Tacchini. ‘Tabouret Berger’ stool, from £586, by Charlotte Perriand, for Cassina. Escalier hand cream, €30, by Frama. ‘Kanto’ vanity unit, price on request, by Andrea Parisio and Giuseppe Pezzano, for Ceramica Cielo. Lidded box, €92, by Decor Walther. ‘View’ wall mirror, €270, by Mogens Lassen, for Audo. ‘Torino’ washbasin mixer, price on request, by Francesco Lucchese, for Fantini Rubinetti. ‘SensiTerre Tappeto’ tiles in Cotone-Mattone and Mattone-Cotone, price on request, by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana, for Florim (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

These brick-like tiles by by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana for Florim inspired a playful interpretation of a classic tiled bathroom. With contrasting hues on walls and floors, the space feels geometric and dynamic, also thanks to the accented shade on the wall.

Wood panelling

‘Roc’ wall lamps, from £159, by Joan Gaspar, for Marset. Double old fashioned tumblers, €130 each, by Richard Brendon. ‘Avalegra’ basin and tap unit, from £1,690, by Phoenix Design, for Hansgrohe. Mirror, £961, by Armani Roca. ‘Momento’ jug, €142, by Jaime Hayon, for &Tradition. Bath, price on request, by Acquabella. ‘Citterio C’ single lever freestanding bath mixer, £2,060, by Antonio Citterio, for Axor. ‘Teknotessere’ floor tiles, price on request, by Mutina (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

Warm and inviting, this wood-panelled space could be any room in the house, and yet it beautifully complements a built-in basin and freestanding bathtub. The wall lamps by Spanish lighting specialist Marset and Armani Roca's wall mirror (plus the orange accents complementing the wood) add a futuristic flavour to the room.

Futuristic marble

‘Theano’ bath, from £3,700; ‘Vea’ freestanding bath mixer, from £470, both by Christian Haas, for Villeroy & Boch. ‘Cinq’ pendants, from $4,300, by Atelier de Troupe. ‘Monk’ armchair, from £3,670, by Tobia Scarpa, for Molteni & C. ‘Spire’ washbasin, from €804, by Elena Salmistraro, for Ceramica Flaminia. ‘Faro’ washbasin mixer, from €445, by Cristina Rubinetterie. ‘Awakening 02’ mirror, $24,850, by Sebastien Durelli, from Studiotwentyseven. Wood pot, €815, by Lorenzi Milano. Scalea Negro Absoluto surface (on vanity unit), price on request, by Cosentino. Silver Stream Stratos marble (on walls), price on request, by Antolini. Giallo Silvia Oro marble (on floor), price on request, by Margraf (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

Antolini's Silver Stream Stratos marble is part of the Italian material specialist's Textures+ collection. This unique marble surface combines the natural material's rich veined motif with a graphic texture that enhances its tridimensionality. It also lends itself to delightful contrasts, in this case with Margraf's Giallo Silvia Oro marble, anc with the black accents of the Villeroy & Boch bath and the Scalea Negro Absoluto surface by Cosentino

Dark-tiled corners

‘Vanity 3’ wall mirror, £1,299, by GamFratesi, for Gubi. ‘Edition 11 Art’ vanity unit and washbasin, from £1,040, by Keuco. Oregano liquid soap, €65, by Loewe. ‘Targa’ washbasin mixer, £309, by Roca. ‘Torrens’ hand towel, £29, by Baina. ‘Rainshower Aqua Pure’ shower, £2,416, by Grohe. ‘BetteUltra Space’ shower tray, from £570, by Bette. ‘Roxy’ stool, £3,665, by Armani Casa. ‘Claremont’ bath towel, £55, by Baina. ‘Dots’ towel heater, from €564, by Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba, for Tubes. ‘Poss’ wall shelf, £400, by Apohli. ‘Sky’ pitcher, €183, by Georg Jensen. ‘Metal Champagne’ candle holders, from €175, by Louise Roe. ‘V-Care’ smart toilet, from £2,210, by VitrA. ‘Look’ wall tiles, price on request, by Ragno. ‘Earthtech’ floor tiles in Pumice Flakes, price on request, by Florim (Image credit: Artwork Lewis Graham, interiors Jacqui Scalamera)

Textured tiles create an intimate corner in your shower room, framing the space while adding a luxurious layer to the space. Ragno's 'Look' tiles, shown here in sleek black, are a perfect tool to create contrast, with their glossy surface and multi-dimensional texture. Pair them with a rich palette of reds and greens, and contrasting floors (here in ‘Earthtech’ floor tiles in Pumice Flakes, by Florim) to illuminate the room.

