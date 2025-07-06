Six modern bathroom ideas for spaces big and small
Here are our best bathroom designs for 2026: colours, curves and a calming ambience are making a splash this season, with tactile and textured surfaces to elevate your shower room
Welcome to Wallpaper's annual compendium of the biggest and brightest bathroom ideas, as we bring you the coolest, most inspiring modern bathroom designs from the world’s specialist manufacturers. Our favourite new bathroom design ideas for 2026 focus on a series of backgrounds to accompany freestanding bathtubs and innovative bathroom lighting. Follow us as we update bathrooms big and small with futuristic marble, playful pastels, contrast tiling and discrete alcoves that keep your wellness spaces sharp.
Modern bathroom design ideas for 2026: the Wallpaper* edit
Serene alcoves
Lean into the sacrality of bathing rituals with an altar-like bathtub set up. Bisazza's ‘Nefertiti’ mosaic bath tiles form the base for this space, in delightful contrast with ‘Crogiolo Terramater’ wall tiles by Marazzi in the background, while a more classic approach on the floor is offered by Sapienstone's 'Blu Belge' tiles. On each side, Daniel Arsham's 'Landshapes' sconces for Kohler add an eerie element to the setting.
Monochromatic pastels and bold accents
A small bathroom is the perfect opportunity to play with colour and texture, and this rich space comes to life through khaki green ‘Field’ tiles by New Terracotta, punctuated by bright red edging to enhance its texture. That's all you need for a super characterful space, framing the simplicity of Kaldewei's ‘Meisterstück’ bath and Artelinea's ‘Plissé’ unit (with Patricia Urquiola's ‘Balcoon’ washbasin for Duravit.
Contrasting tiling
These brick-like tiles by by Matteo Thun and Benedetto Fasciana for Florim inspired a playful interpretation of a classic tiled bathroom. With contrasting hues on walls and floors, the space feels geometric and dynamic, also thanks to the accented shade on the wall.
Wood panelling
Warm and inviting, this wood-panelled space could be any room in the house, and yet it beautifully complements a built-in basin and freestanding bathtub. The wall lamps by Spanish lighting specialist Marset and Armani Roca's wall mirror (plus the orange accents complementing the wood) add a futuristic flavour to the room.
Futuristic marble
Antolini's Silver Stream Stratos marble is part of the Italian material specialist's Textures+ collection. This unique marble surface combines the natural material's rich veined motif with a graphic texture that enhances its tridimensionality. It also lends itself to delightful contrasts, in this case with Margraf's Giallo Silvia Oro marble, anc with the black accents of the Villeroy & Boch bath and the Scalea Negro Absoluto surface by Cosentino
Dark-tiled corners
Textured tiles create an intimate corner in your shower room, framing the space while adding a luxurious layer to the space. Ragno's 'Look' tiles, shown here in sleek black, are a perfect tool to create contrast, with their glossy surface and multi-dimensional texture. Pair them with a rich palette of reds and greens, and contrasting floors (here in ‘Earthtech’ floor tiles in Pumice Flakes, by Florim) to illuminate the room.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
