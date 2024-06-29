Scene-setting bathroom ideas: step into our dramatic, refined bathroom spaces
Wallpaper* compiles the hottest bathroom design ideas for 2025, from retro-futuristic scene-setting and sunset moods to sculptural curves and shadowy corners
Welcome to Wallpaper's eclectic bathroom inspiration: every year we look for the coolest, most inspiring bathroom ideas from the world’s specialist manufacturers. Here, we select the best bathroom design ideas for 2025, with a retro-futuristic aesthetic and dramatic lighting to enhance some of the best bathroom furniture's sculptural silhouettes. Discover our bathroom ideas, from 1970s-inspired colours and lighting, to cool tiling solutions to keep your wellness spaces sharp.
Bathroom design ideas for 2025: the Wallpaper* edit
Utilitarian cool
Modernist simplicity lies at the core of this bathroom scene, with cool metal surfaces complemented by the subdued lighting. Ceramica Cielo's curvaceous sink combines with the contemporary forms of Axor's mixer. Geometric touches are offered by the clean lines of Artelinea's mirror, and the functional simplicity of Ludovica, Serafini and Roberto Palomba's red tower rail for Tubes.
A 1970s palette
A 1970s approach defines this bathroom, with deep red walls contrasting with Neolith's tiles on the floor, echoed by the mirrored surroundings. Boxed into this 1970s inspired alcove is VitrA's pebble-shaped washbasin, flanked by Tom Fereday's wall lights made of cast crystal glass.
A Japanese-inspired sanctuary
Invite warmth into your bathroom with immersive lighting approaches aimed at creating a wellness space fit for relaxation. Our distinctive colour palette is combined with scene-setting illuminated walls, complemented by Linde Freya Tangelder's totemic glass lamp and Patricia Urquiola's sleekly illuminated mirror. Expanding the scope of the room, Urquiola's bath for Agape is surmounted by Dornbracht's Aquahalo shower, and accosted by Faye Toogood's ‘Squash’ armchair for Poltrona Frau, offering a sense of calm comfort in the space.
Zen minimalism
This Riobel bathtub offers the perfect opportunity to create a meditative room: a floating curtain in Sahco's pink Keiga fabric provides privacy, while Formafantasma's tiles for Cosentino contribute to the serene environment.
Futuristic simplicity
Frosted glass partitions help convey a sombre mood in this futuristic bathroom setting, with contemporary innovations including Samuel Ross' Formation 02 Toilet for Kohler and Naoto Fukasawa's basin mixer for for Fantini Rubinetti.
Tiled compositions
Square tiles in varying sizes have become the go-to wallcovering for bathroom spaces, with some of our favourite options including large tiles for walls, and small, mosaic-like tiled surfaces on furniture. The grid-like compositions are the perfect companions for more sculptural pieces, such as Bette's washbasin and Victoria + Albert's bath.
Hero pieces : eclectic freestanding sinks
A collaboration between Visionnaire and Italian designer Marco Piva, the ‘Tharis’ bathroom/vanity console features a metal top, crossed by two full-height, LED-backlit mirrors, together with a freestanding Travertine marble sink and vanity station. Adding spa vibes to the domestic environment, it comes with undertop shelves in satin-finished steel, and can be wall-mounted or freestanding.
The 'Teti' washbasin is one of a trio of sinks designed by AMDL Circle for Antoniolupi: this steel and wood basin uses a new technique, pioneered by AMDL Circle founder Michele De Lucchi, in which wood panels are stitched together with wire or rope instead of being glued, framed or inlaid. Here, walnut panels, arranged vertically, cover the entire volume, and are connected to each other by metal clips. The silhouette may reference ancient monuments, but it still manages to look refreshingly modern.
