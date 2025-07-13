Beloved sushi restaurant Sōgo Roll Bar comes to Highland Park
The sushi hangout begins a new chapter in its second location, becoming the perfect spot for a quick grab-and-go or a relaxed tasting experience in east LA
For a cosy neighbourhood sushi spot in Highland Park that caters to both a quick bite on the go and a relaxed tasting experience, this is the second location of a beloved sushi roll concept that started in Los Feliz. In this venture, David Gibbs and Kiminobu Saito from Sushi Note have teamed up with Sarah Dietz and Dustin Lancaster of Bar Covell and L&E Oyster Bar to create something truly special.
The mood: a sophisticated rendez-vous
As you step into this intimate space, the pop of green of the Japanese stucco walls instantly creates a calming atmosphere. You can easily pull up one of the repurposed custom leather bar stools from Nightlife Décor in downtown LA or sink into a banquette adorned with Block Shop Textiles. The bespoke lighting, crafted in collaboration with Simon St. James of New Made LA, beautifully accentuates the rich maroon Gucci heron print wallpaper. An artistic partnership with Ellery Stoneware resulted in custom serving vessels that showcase Sōgo’s exquisite dishes while complementing the overall aesthetic, including the back bar, which features hand-painted floral murals by local artist Marly Beyer.
The food: exquisite finger food
The star of the show is the oblong handrolls stuffed with fresh fish, from sweet unagi to lobster, or albacore kari kari and salmon with yuzu-it, that are personally handed to guests sitting at the bar, sometimes by cult-sushi master, chef Saito-san himself. The rolls can be served cut, but it’s more fun to bite into the fresh, crispy seaweed wraps that are tucked at the end like a burrito for easy hand-held eating. For quick, light bites, don’t overlook the delicate black cod glazed simply with soy sauce, lemon and ginger (so it’s not as heavy and sweet as typical renditions of this dish), and the top-selling crispy rice topped with Kewpie Mayo mixed spicy tuna, which takes days to prepare, or the rich baked crab version. If you decide to take a patio seat, a bottle of sparkling nigori sake is perfect for a warm afternoon and people watching on York Blvd.
Sōgo Highland Park is located at 5535 York Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90042, United States.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
-
Japanese designer Shinichiro Ogata's latest venture is a modern riff on the traditions of his home country
As he launches Saboe, a series of new tearooms and shops across Japan, we delve into Shinichiro Ogata's creative vision, mirrored throughout the spaces and objects, rituals and moments of his projects
-
These are Dover Street Market’s jewellery designers to watch, exhibiting at the London store all summer
In a special exhibition, Dover Street Market London is highlighting 36 emerging jewellery designers to know – shop our pick of their pieces
-
A street-like Pune clubhouse celebrates the ‘joy of shared, unhurried experiences’
A brick clubhouse in Pune by Studio VDGA reflects the fluidity and openness of the Indian way of life with a series of welcoming plazas, courtyards and lanes
-
Los Angeles’ best bars for craft cocktails and A-list design
From glamorous old Hollywood haunts to trend-setting neighbourhood hangouts, these hotspots serve excellent drinks in an atmosphere unlike anywhere else
-
A local architect’s guide to Joshua Tree
Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale shares her favourite things to do to slow down, look closely, and discover Joshua Tree through a more intentional lens
-
Meet artist Michael McGregor, using hotel stationery as his canvas
Michael McGregor unveils an exclusive postcard set made with notepads from The Luxury Collection properties in Minneapolis, San Francisco and Savannah
-
Home is where Beethoven Market is – a joyful Italian restaurant in LA’s Mar Vista
In Mar Vista, a historic space is reborn as a modern-day gathering spot, an Italian-infused restaurant where rotisserie chicken, handmade pasta and tableside tiramisu welcome you like family
-
Aman New York unveils exclusive US Open-themed experience
Aman’s ‘Season of Champions’ pairs Grand Slam action with personalised recovery and performance treatments designed by Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova
-
Caribbean cool meets mid-century glamour at this new LA hotspot
From golden mirrored chambers to jerk-spiced tomahawk steaks, Lucia reimagines Afro-Caribbean dining and design
-
Classic New York restaurants for delicious food and inspired design
From Michelin-starred fine dining to reimagined retro diners, these are the most emblematic (and easy-on-the-eye) places to eat in the Big Apple
-
Inside Hotel Chelsea’s secret basement sushi restaurant
Teruko, a new Japanese restaurant and sushi bar in Hotel Chelsea, marks the final jewel in the hotel’s years-long transformation