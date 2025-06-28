Aman New York unveils exclusive US Open-themed experience
Aman’s ‘Season of Champions’ pairs Grand Slam action with personalised recovery and performance treatments designed by Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova
For tennis fans who plan their holidays around the Grand Slam calendar (and are already looking beyond Wimbledon), Aman New York – which opened in 2022 and features in the Wallpaper* guide to NYC hotels – is introducing a new experience to coincide with the 2025 US Open. The two-night package, dubbed Season of Champions, will be available from 25 August to 7 September.
Aman New York’s ‘Season of Champions’
The curated package includes two tickets to a US Open match of choice, along with private transportation to and from the stadium. Guests will also receive a gift from the Aman Essentials Tennis Club collection of on and off the court clothing. Additional perks include flexible check-in (subject to availability), daily breakfast, complimentary house car service, a tennis-themed in-suite amenity, butler service, and a stocked minibar complete with an espresso set-up.
The action extends beyond the court as the experience includes access to the hotel’s three-floor wellness centre and two exclusive workshops devised by Aman global wellness ambassadors (and tennis icons) Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova.
Djokovic’s workshop focuses on detoxification, starting with the traditional banya sauna ritual followed by cryotherapy, hypoxia-hyperoxia therapy, and guided meditation. Yoga and Zen practices aim to restore balance, while a curated detox menu includes carrot soup with kombucha, fennel salad with farro, and a selection of herbal teas and infusions.
Meanwhile, Sharapova’s half-day Strength and Recovery programme is designed to enhance vitality, blending banya or hammam treatments with cryotherapy and infrared sauna sessions. Guests are also treated to a performance-optimising breakfast and NAD+ IV therapy, delivered in partnership with Bodysculpt.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
A guide to Renzo Piano’s magic touch for balancing scale and craft in architecture
Prolific and innovative, Renzo Piano has earned a place among the 20th century's most important architects; we delve into his life and career in this ultimate guide to his work
-
We are all fetishists, says Anastasia Fedorova in her new book, which takes a deep dive into kink
In ‘Second Skin’, writer and curator Fedorova takes a tour through the materials, objects and power dynamics we have fetishised
-
Frank Ocean’s Homer brings its luxury jewellery and accessories to new stores in London and Los Angeles
Homer is growing, with a London outpost set to appear in jewellery district Hatton Garden
-
Caribbean cool meets mid-century glamour at this new LA hotspot
From golden mirrored chambers to jerk-spiced tomahawk steaks, Lucia reimagines Afro-Caribbean dining and design
-
Classic New York restaurants for delicious food and inspired design
From Michelin-starred fine dining to reimagined retro diners, these are the most emblematic (and easy-on-the-eye) places to eat in the Big Apple
-
Inside Hotel Chelsea’s secret basement sushi restaurant
Teruko, a new Japanese restaurant and sushi bar in Hotel Chelsea, marks the final jewel in the hotel’s years-long transformation
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Fouquet’s New York: a lush, urban cocoon for the 21st century
Set in the heart of Tribeca, Fouquet’s New York balances French-inspired refinement and cosiness
-
This surreal new seafood restaurant in LA is the stuff of mermaid’s dreams
At Cento Raw Bar, delectable fare is complemented by playful, oceanic interiors by Brandon Miradi
-
At The Ned Nomad in New York, home comforts meet a lively atmosphere
This hotel and social club is a vibrant hub of hospitality that evokes 1920s glamour for members and visitors alike
-
For the breakfast lover that is not a morning person, this Hollywood café is for you
Start your day with a ceremonial strawberry matcha latte and freshly baked viennoiseries amid the glamour of Café Goldie at the W Hollywood
-
The best bars in New York for stiff drinks and stunning design
From five-star hotel lobby bars on the Upper East Side to discreet downtown drinking dens, these are the best spots to sip and soak in the ambiance