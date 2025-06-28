For tennis fans who plan their holidays around the Grand Slam calendar (and are already looking beyond Wimbledon), Aman New York – which opened in 2022 and features in the Wallpaper* guide to NYC hotels – is introducing a new experience to coincide with the 2025 US Open. The two-night package, dubbed Season of Champions, will be available from 25 August to 7 September.

Aman New York’s ‘Season of Champions’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

The curated package includes two tickets to a US Open match of choice, along with private transportation to and from the stadium. Guests will also receive a gift from the Aman Essentials Tennis Club collection of on and off the court clothing. Additional perks include flexible check-in (subject to availability), daily breakfast, complimentary house car service, a tennis-themed in-suite amenity, butler service, and a stocked minibar complete with an espresso set-up.

The action extends beyond the court as the experience includes access to the hotel’s three-floor wellness centre and two exclusive workshops devised by Aman global wellness ambassadors (and tennis icons) Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova.

Djokovic’s workshop focuses on detoxification, starting with the traditional banya sauna ritual followed by cryotherapy, hypoxia-hyperoxia therapy, and guided meditation. Yoga and Zen practices aim to restore balance, while a curated detox menu includes carrot soup with kombucha, fennel salad with farro, and a selection of herbal teas and infusions.

Meanwhile, Sharapova’s half-day Strength and Recovery programme is designed to enhance vitality, blending banya or hammam treatments with cryotherapy and infrared sauna sessions. Guests are also treated to a performance-optimising breakfast and NAD+ IV therapy, delivered in partnership with Bodysculpt.

