More is more at Bar Issi, a maximalist new dining destination in Palm Springs
Fettle studio fuses eco-conscious materials with bold design gestures in this playful space inside the new Thompson Hotel
If you're designing a watering hole in Palm Springs, California – that desert oasis of midcentury modern allure – it must contain a certain amount of glamour. Look no further than Bar Issi, a new lobby lounge inside the freshly-unveiled Thompson Hotel that's awash with the sun-soaked hues of the Mediterranean.
Behind the maximalist spectacle is London and LA-based design studio Fettle. ‘The restaurant is a playful ode to the colour and frivolity of its Palm Springs surroundings, while also being designed around the idea that the space is the first thing most visitors to the hotel see as they drive in,’ explains Tom Parker, co-founder of Fettle.
Bar Issi, Palm Springs
Conceived as a continuous, flowing space, the restaurant, lounge and terrace areas wrap around a striking central bar. Throughout, a daring ‘dancing crocodile’ wallpaper; richly textured fabrics; and a gold mohair acoustic ceiling define Bar Issi’s fun-loving character.
Fettle embraced the ‘more is more’ brief, taking it beyond its literal meaning by repurposing discarded objects and materials into new forms that suit the adopted design language. For example, the team collaborated with materials designer and manufacturer Smile Plastics to create a backlit bar top made entirely of recycled plastic, inlaid with recycled tinsel. The bar's vacuum-formed front, meanwhile, features decorative recycled plastic beads broken up with strips of antiqued mirror.
‘Many of the fabrics are made from fully recycled content, and all of the tabletops are made from recycled yoghurt pots,’ adds Parker.
In keeping with the breezy, coastal mood of the interiors, chef Ivo Filho serves fresh, seasonal plates such as Hamachi Carpaccio infused with summer truffle, yuzu and ponzu sauce, or shrimp linguine with Calabrian chilli, parsley and lemon. ‘Sunny, inventive and globally inspired,’ is how Marissa Hermer, co-owner of Boujis Group – which operates the restaurant – describes the offering.
Similarly, the cocktail menu balances classic inspirations with modern twists, while the wine list, focused on Californian and Italian producers, is rounded out with French and Chilean selections.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bar Issi is located at 414 N Palm Canyon Dr Suite F, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Valextra’s ‘collectible handbags’ see artisans from around the world put their stamp on design classics
‘The Journey of Craftsmanship’ invites international artisans to reinterpret Valextra’s classic Iside, Sportami Via and Milano handbags in their own distinctive styles, from Chinese bamboo weaving to mirrored Indian embroidery
-
Meet the young Saudis advocating for gear change in the rapidly changing country
In Saudi Arabia, a group of young practitioners is balancing the country's rapid urban development and technological aspirations with an emphasis on community, ecology, and heritage; we talk to them about their vision
-
This walking cane by Michael Graves's office is an example of quietly accessible design that is 'intuitive, dependable, and dignified'
The new Streamline walking cane by Michael Graves is beautifully styled, designed to shape experiences while looking sleek and refined
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
A local’s guide to Atlanta
Drawn by the city’s diversity and queer community, life coach and writer Cator Sparks returned to Atlanta after 25 years away. He shares his favourite haunts
-
Philadelphia’s ‘Grande Dame’ reopens with a dazzling French twist
The Bellevue Hotel has been restored to its former glory through a stylish renovation by design studio Ward + Gray
-
Beloved sushi restaurant Sōgo Roll Bar comes to Highland Park
The sushi hangout begins a new chapter in its second location, becoming the perfect spot for a quick grab-and-go or a relaxed tasting experience in east LA
-
Los Angeles’ best bars for craft cocktails and A-list design
From glamorous old Hollywood haunts to trend-setting neighbourhood hangouts, these hotspots serve excellent drinks in an atmosphere unlike anywhere else
-
A local architect’s guide to Joshua Tree
Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale shares her favourite things to do to slow down, look closely, and discover Joshua Tree through a more intentional lens
-
Meet artist Michael McGregor, using hotel stationery as his canvas
Michael McGregor unveils an exclusive postcard set made with notepads from The Luxury Collection properties in Minneapolis, San Francisco and Savannah
-
Home is where Beethoven Market is – a joyful Italian restaurant in LA’s Mar Vista
In Mar Vista, a historic space is reborn as a modern-day gathering spot, an Italian-infused restaurant where rotisserie chicken, handmade pasta and tableside tiramisu welcome you like family