bar issi palm springs
(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)
If you're designing a watering hole in Palm Springs, California – that desert oasis of midcentury modern allure – it must contain a certain amount of glamour. Look no further than Bar Issi, a new lobby lounge inside the freshly-unveiled Thompson Hotel that's awash with the sun-soaked hues of the Mediterranean.

Behind the maximalist spectacle is London and LA-based design studio Fettle. ‘The restaurant is a playful ode to the colour and frivolity of its Palm Springs surroundings, while also being designed around the idea that the space is the first thing most visitors to the hotel see as they drive in,’ explains Tom Parker, co-founder of Fettle.

Bar Issi, Palm Springs

bar issi palm springs

(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)

Conceived as a continuous, flowing space, the restaurant, lounge and terrace areas wrap around a striking central bar. Throughout, a daring ‘dancing crocodile’ wallpaper; richly textured fabrics; and a gold mohair acoustic ceiling define Bar Issi’s fun-loving character.

bar issi palm springs

(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)

bar issi palm springs

(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)

Fettle embraced the ‘more is more’ brief, taking it beyond its literal meaning by repurposing discarded objects and materials into new forms that suit the adopted design language. For example, the team collaborated with materials designer and manufacturer Smile Plastics to create a backlit bar top made entirely of recycled plastic, inlaid with recycled tinsel. The bar's vacuum-formed front, meanwhile, features decorative recycled plastic beads broken up with strips of antiqued mirror.

‘Many of the fabrics are made from fully recycled content, and all of the tabletops are made from recycled yoghurt pots,’ adds Parker.

bar issi palm springs

(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)

bar issi palm springs review

(Image credit: Photography by Pablo Enriquez)

In keeping with the breezy, coastal mood of the interiors, chef Ivo Filho serves fresh, seasonal plates such as Hamachi Carpaccio infused with summer truffle, yuzu and ponzu sauce, or shrimp linguine with Calabrian chilli, parsley and lemon. ‘Sunny, inventive and globally inspired,’ is how Marissa Hermer, co-owner of Boujis Group – which operates the restaurant – describes the offering.

Similarly, the cocktail menu balances classic inspirations with modern twists, while the wine list, focused on Californian and Italian producers, is rounded out with French and Chilean selections.

bar issi palm springs review

(Image credit: Photography by Catherine Dzilenski)

bar issi palm springs review

(Image credit: Photography by Catherine Dzilenski)

Bar Issi is located at 414 N Palm Canyon Dr Suite F, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States.

