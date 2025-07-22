Kohler presents the ultimate compact sauna for your home or garden

Kohler makes its first foray into the world of saunas, with indoor and outdoor versions that merge functionality and contemporary design

Kohler outdoor sauna
(Image credit: Courtesy Kohler)
By
published
in News

Leading American bathroom brand Kohler has expanded its ever-growing offering launching a range of indoor and outdoor saunas. Even though they are no strangers to immersive wellness rituals, it is the first time the company has made a foray into saunas, with a launch offering that blends traditional functionality with cutting-edge additions and contemporary design.

Kohler saunas: everyday wellbeing

Indoor sauna by Kohler

(Image credit: Courtesy Kohler)

The debut offering is bound to please all wellness enthusiasts, with indoor and outdoor options starting at 1/2 people saunas for a compact space, up to a 5-people cabin, in finishes that include graphite grey for indoor, Douglas fir and weather grey spruce for outdoor, as well as Scandinavian spruce available for both. Starting at just 167cm wide, it means that you can probably fit a sauna where you didn't think you could.

Indoor sauna by Kohler

(Image credit: Courtesy Kohler)

In terms of sauna experience, Kohler has been scrupulous with its design, featuring subtle backrest sunset lighting, Obeche wood headrests and an intuitive touchscreen system to control heat and light within the space. The sauna works as a standalone structure, or can be embedded into a room.

The new saunas join Kohler's extensive smart wellness portfolio, from hydrotherapy to ice baths, aromatherapy and steam solutions, in a constant push for the Wisconsin company to embed wellbeing into the domestic experience.

'The thoughtful design of Kohler saunas create beautiful and therapeutic environments that invigorate the senses and promote deep relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation,' said Katie Stevens, GM of Kohler Wellness. 'Our new sauna category makes it easy for customers to find and purchase the right sauna to seamlessly integrate into their lifestyle and the architecture of their home, inside or out.'

TOPICS
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸