Kohler presents the ultimate compact sauna for your home or garden
Kohler makes its first foray into the world of saunas, with indoor and outdoor versions that merge functionality and contemporary design
Leading American bathroom brand Kohler has expanded its ever-growing offering launching a range of indoor and outdoor saunas. Even though they are no strangers to immersive wellness rituals, it is the first time the company has made a foray into saunas, with a launch offering that blends traditional functionality with cutting-edge additions and contemporary design.
Kohler saunas: everyday wellbeing
The debut offering is bound to please all wellness enthusiasts, with indoor and outdoor options starting at 1/2 people saunas for a compact space, up to a 5-people cabin, in finishes that include graphite grey for indoor, Douglas fir and weather grey spruce for outdoor, as well as Scandinavian spruce available for both. Starting at just 167cm wide, it means that you can probably fit a sauna where you didn't think you could.
In terms of sauna experience, Kohler has been scrupulous with its design, featuring subtle backrest sunset lighting, Obeche wood headrests and an intuitive touchscreen system to control heat and light within the space. The sauna works as a standalone structure, or can be embedded into a room.
The new saunas join Kohler's extensive smart wellness portfolio, from hydrotherapy to ice baths, aromatherapy and steam solutions, in a constant push for the Wisconsin company to embed wellbeing into the domestic experience.
'The thoughtful design of Kohler saunas create beautiful and therapeutic environments that invigorate the senses and promote deep relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation,' said Katie Stevens, GM of Kohler Wellness. 'Our new sauna category makes it easy for customers to find and purchase the right sauna to seamlessly integrate into their lifestyle and the architecture of their home, inside or out.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Murray Moss: 'We must stop the erosion of our 250-year-old American culture'
Murray Moss, the founder of design gallery Moss and consultancy Moss Bureau, warns of cultural trauma in an authoritarian state
-
The raucous Hyundai Ioniq 5N EV has the sound and feel of an old school sports car
Hyundai is an unlikely saviour of the sporting EV, finding new ways of transforming the sheer power of electrification into an engaging, albeit old school, driver’s car
-
Fossils, shells and sea-life inspire Shaha Raphaël’s limited edition collection for House of Today, begging the question; 'Is it found, or is it designed?'
In Shaha Raphaël's ‘Low Tide – Marée basse’ exhibition for House of Today, Lebanese craftsmanship meets Mediterranean spirit, blurring the boundaries between art, jewellery and collectible design
-
Six modern bathroom ideas for spaces big and small
Here are our best bathroom designs for 2026: colours, curves and a calming ambience are making a splash this season, with tactile and textured surfaces to elevate your shower room
-
Yves Béhar designs a wash basin for Laufen that goes with the flow
Inspired by the movement of water and to be produced in a CO2-free electric kiln, ‘Volta’ has an innovative circular form
-
These sculptural bathrooms are all whispered elegance carved in stone: Salvatori’s new showcase
At Milan Design Week 2025, natural stone specialist Salvatori’s new collections simultaneously defy and enhance the material's properties
-
Scene-setting bathroom ideas: step into our dramatic, refined bathroom spaces
Wallpaper* compiles the hottest bathroom design ideas for 2025, from retro-futuristic scene-setting and sunset moods to sculptural curves and shadowy corners
-
Kaldewei and e15 come together with a collection of statement bathroom pieces
Kaldewei and e15 unite with a collection designed by Stefan Diez, featuring furniture and accessories
-
50 years of Agape: exploring five decades of innovative bathroom design
Italian bathroom brand Agape turns 50, and founders Emanuele and Giampaolo Benedini celebrate with an exhibition looking back at their personal and professional journey
-
Big bathroom design ideas for 2024
The bathroom design trends for 2024, including freestanding elements, rationalist layouts, dramatic lighting and more
-
Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ presents artful thinking at Milan Design Week
Salone del Mobile 2023: Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ features works by a group of female artists and an installation by sculptor Janet Echelman