Yves Béhar designs a wash basin for Laufen that goes with the flow
Inspired by the movement of water and to be produced in a CO2-free electric kiln, ‘Volta’ has an innovative circular form
With more than 130 years of expertise in perfecting bathroom essentials, it’s no surprise that Laufen has a few impressive innovations in store for us this year. After four years of development, it has created a CO2-free 100m industrial tunnel kiln, powered by solar and green electricity to produce ceramic sanitaryware. It's a world first and it highlights the company's continued commitment to sustainability. Streamlining the production process, kilns continuously fire products as they move through the tunnel, so pieces do not need to be loaded and unloaded as with batch kilns.
This cutting-edge technology allows Laufen to produce ceramic sanitaryware more efficiently while significantly reducing its environmental footprint. It has also resulted in the launch of ‘Volta’, a sink imagined by Swiss designer Yves Béhar and on display during Milan Design Week 2025. ‘My inspiration for “Volta” comes from water, the element that [has] played an important role throughout my life,’ he says. ‘I wanted the motion of water to be part of the experience, so the water moves in a circular motion like a river.’
The ‘Volta’ basin marks Yves Béhar’s first foray into bathroom design
Crafted using Laufen’s innovative SaphirKeramik, an ultra-thin, high-performance ceramic material, ‘Volta’ features a complex interior and exterior profile that doesn’t increase the overall size of the basin. Its unique design is a harmonious blend of form and function, making it a standout piece that could become a true icon in bathroom design.
Although Béhar is well known within the tech design world for his collaboration with Samsung on the Frame TV, launched in 2017, this is his first foray into bathroom design. ‘Yves’ approach was fresh and resulted in an unconventional concept for the bathroom,’ says Marc Viardot, marketing and design director of Roca Group, Laufen’s parent company. ‘It feels like we reinvented the wheel, or at least reimagined how we engage with water in our daily lives.’
Volta’s design contrasts the simplicity of the outer form with the functional, yet unconventional, shape of the sink’s interior. ‘In addition to creating an aesthetic of movement with the swirling water that cleans the basin perfectly, it also allows water to pool at the bottom. This makes it ideal for activities like shaving or washing your face without filling the entire sink,’ Béhar adds.
‘I wanted “Volta” to express Laufen’s incredible sustainability commitment, embodied in the world’s first industrial electric kiln that produces CO2-free ceramics.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
Tectonic modernity makes for fine dining furniture from Knoll
The new ‘Muecke Wood Collection’ by architect Jonathan Muecke for Knoll brings artistry to the table
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
This bench was designed to live forever
Designer Tomek Rygalik launches Loope, a furniture company with radical circularity at its heart.
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Prada opens Sea Beyond, a new centre for ocean education in the Venetian Lagoon
Created in partnership with UNESCO-IOC and designed by Carlo Ratti, the centre marks the first educational space of its kind in Italy
By Laura May Todd Published
-
These sculptural bathrooms are all whispered elegance carved in stone: Salvatori’s new showcase
At Milan Design Week 2025, natural stone specialist Salvatori’s new collections simultaneously defy and enhance the material's properties
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Wallpaper* 2025 Design Awards issue is on sale now – and full of star turns
Welcome to the Wallpaper* 2025 Design Awards issue; get your copy to discover the best in design, fashion, technology, architecture, interiors, travel and art
By Bill Prince Published
-
Scene-setting bathroom ideas: step into our dramatic, refined bathroom spaces
Wallpaper* compiles the hottest bathroom design ideas for 2025, from retro-futuristic scene-setting and sunset moods to sculptural curves and shadowy corners
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Kaldewei and e15 come together with a collection of statement bathroom pieces
Kaldewei and e15 unite with a collection designed by Stefan Diez, featuring furniture and accessories
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
50 years of Agape: exploring five decades of innovative bathroom design
Italian bathroom brand Agape turns 50, and founders Emanuele and Giampaolo Benedini celebrate with an exhibition looking back at their personal and professional journey
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
Big bathroom design ideas for 2024
The bathroom design trends for 2024, including freestanding elements, rationalist layouts, dramatic lighting and more
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ presents artful thinking at Milan Design Week
Salone del Mobile 2023: Kohler’s ‘The Creator’s Journey’ features works by a group of female artists and an installation by sculptor Janet Echelman
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Kohler and Samuel Ross announce collaboration
Kohler and Samuel Ross' design studio SR_A announce a collaboration set to be unveiled at Design Miami 2023, focusing on innovation in water experiences
By Rosa Bertoli Published