Paris Ballet etoiles Hugo Marchand and Hannah O’Neill to perform at Paradise Art Night during Frieze Seoul 2025
A dazzling fusion of dance and contemporary culture awaits as Paris Opera Ballet étoiles join forces with Paradise Art Night during Seoul’s biggest art week.
In collaboration with Opera National de Paris Ballet etoiles dancers Hugo Marchand and Hannah O’Neill will celebrate the opening of Frieze Seoul 2025 with a performance at Paradise Art Night.
Hosted by Paradise City, the art-entertainment resort next to Seoul's Incheon Airport, the show continues the hotel’s tradition of art happenings, installations, and live events – at last year’s Paradise CIty Frieze party, Pharrell Williams and South Korean rapper G Dragon hosted a special sale with digital-first auction house Joopiter.
With public area rooms featuring over 3,000 artworks by Yayoi Kusama, Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor, Jeff Koons and KAWS, displayed alongside work by prominent Korean artists Lee Bae, Park Seo-Bo, Kim Hodeuk and Kim Tschang-Yeul, the collection reflects Paradise City’s owner Phillip Chun’s passion for both contemporary and global talent. Ranked amongst ArtNews’ top 200 collectors worldwide, Chun imagines the hotel as both exhibition and gallery. ‘A hub of new Asian modern and contemporary art where Korean and global cultures are brought together.’
Now entering its fourth iteration, Frieze Seoul attracts 120 galleries from all over the world, Paradise City’s launch event this year previews work by America’s Joel Mesler at the hotel’s Art Space gallery, prior to the ballet performance.
This isn’t the first time Marchand and O’Neill have danced to contemporary art. In 2021, they presented an original choreography set among Anselm Kiefer's Field of the Cloth of Gold exhibition at Gagosian's Le Bourget, France. Prior to the event at Paradise Art Night Hugo Marchand will take to the stage at Palais des Papes, Avignon to collaborate with Jean-Michel Othoniel for "Midnight Souls" accompanying the French artist’s OTHONIEL COSMOS or the Ghosts of Love exhibition.
While bringing the French style of ballet to Korea, the dancer says he looks forward to being nurtured and inspired by what he witnesses in Korea. ‘I am very sensitive and depending on where I’m on earth, I feel a very different kind of vibration, touching the trees, ground, and soil,’ says Hugo Marchand. ‘I am looking forward to seeing how I feel in Korea.’
