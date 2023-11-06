CQP’s hiking boots are made to survive harsh Swedish winters

To withstand a Swedish winter is a mark of hardiness – whether days enveloped in near-endless darkness, piles of snow and slicks of ice, or temperatures which dip sub-zero.

Step in CQP, a Swedish footwear brand founded in 2013, whose latest collection – aptly titled ’Terrain’ – is designed to withstand the ‘rugged’ winters of its native country, re-introducing two styles, the ‘Saxum’ (a Latin term meaning stone, rock, or boulder) and the ‘Scander’ (another Latin term which means ’to chant’).

CQP’s ‘Saxum’ boots (Image credit: Courtesy of CQP)

For A/W 2023, the two styles – both previously released in alternative colourways – draw inspiration from the traditional walking boot. The ‘Saxum’ is perhaps the more classic of the duo, its shape reminiscent of hiking boots of the 1940s and 1950s, here updated with a protective rubber panel around the base (for those in drizzly locales, the panel is the perfect height for staying dry while traversing puddle-strewn pavements).

Also featuring a calf-leather lining and innovative thermal insulation – all boots this season are installed with PrimaLoft Gold insulation, a synthetic material featuring millions of pockets of air to trap body heat – the ‘Saxum’ will come this season in new shades of lilac and mustard. The distinct hues are derived from vintage 1970s skiwear.

The ‘Scander’, meanwhile, is a more contemporary technical boot featuring a high-tech rubber sole from Italy-based producer Vibram (this particular shoe features Vibram’s ‘RollinGait’ technology, which is made for steadying the foot on uneven ground). Crafted from a combination of Italian suede and mesh with layers of cushioning and insulation, it is re-released in classic black, olive green and chocolate brown, now with contrasting striped laces unique to each colour.

CQP’s ‘Scander’ boots (Image credit: Courtesy of CQP)

As is definitive of CQP’s output – which also spans sneakers, shoes, and more formal boots – each pair is handcrafted by artisans just outside of Porto, Portugal (quality, attention to detail and longevity are the brand’s pillars). Each pair is hand-tested for comfort and durability, with pieces subtly reworked season-on-season for effectiveness. Others take years from conception to appearing on shelves.

The designs themselves eschew ephemeral trends in the search for something more timeless; the result is hardy, time-honed footwear, which is built to last.

c-qp.com