How to brush your teeth like Rick Owens
The Dark Prince of Fashion collaborates with oral care brand Selahatin to create a toothpaste, mouthwash, mouth spray, and toothbrush. ‘You don’t need to have many things, but the essential things should be made special,’ says Owens
Fortune, it turns out, really does favour the bold; at least when you’re looking to collaborate with Rick Owens. ‘I wrote a story about my daily life in a magazine in which I said: “I brush my teeth with Selahatin toothpaste because I love their font,” which was true,’ says Owens. ‘Then, on Instagram, I saw a Selahatin ad with my blurred face and my quote over it. I thought that was bold. I contacted them and complimented them on their cheekiness. I told them: “We should do a collaboration!” That’s how we got here.’
‘Here’ is a collaboration between the oral care brand and the Dark Prince of Fashion that includes a handmade horn toothbrush, as well as a whitening toothpaste, a mouthwash and a concentrated mouth spray with a flavour and scent inspired by Owens’s bold, brutalist aesthetic. Selahatin’s speciality is creating products for your teeth that are composed with the same rigour and offer the same sensory pleasure as fine food or perfume (think a toothpaste that’s flavoured with lime, salt and peppermint; or a eucalyptus, honey and menthol mouthwash). For the Rick Owens collection, founder Kristoffer Vural was pushed to think even farther outside the box.
‘Throughout the process, Rick urged: “Go harder. I smoke cigarettes, drink coffee and gin – I need something stronger”,’ says Vural. ‘It’s unorthodox – but that’s the point. It’s Rick.’ Rick, as a toothpaste, opens with a potent blend of verbena, Madagascar vanilla, and Sichuan pepper, followed by fresh juniper, dark citrus, and rosemary, and finished off with a black pepper and peppermint base for a slightly metallic finish.’
While it was Vural’s bold marketing tactics that brought the pair together, their real alignment is born out of a shared belief that life's most mundane moments can often be the best opportunities for a ceremonial experience. Vural launched Selahatin after a stroke left him with a hypersensitivity for taste and smell that made even brushing his teeth with traditional minty toothpaste an uncomfortable ordeal.
As he told Wallpaper* in an interview last year, toothpaste ‘tastes so synthetic, so chemical, so strong. It’s got to be the most loveless product with no meaning… When you’re stripped of everything [you realise] it’s the small things that make up 50 per cent of your life. If you can fix the small things, you have a really good baseline.’ Or as Owens says, ‘[Vural] wanted the most essential things around him to be magnified. I also believe in the idea that you don’t need to have many things, but that essential things should be made special.’
For Vural, the collaboration is a full-circle moment, a perfect expression of how he turned the darkest moment of his life into an opportunity for creativity and collaboration. ‘Selahatin was born out of a simple idea: to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary,’ he says. ‘Collaborating with Rick Owens fully brings that vision to life. After a stroke left me starting over, creating Selahatin became a way to find myself again. What began as an attempt to elevate a mundane act evolved into a lifeline that helped me climb out of a dark place. That this improbable journey would lead me here, alongside Rick Owens, is beyond anything I could have imagined all those years ago.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
-
Edra’s wintry marvel of a chair heralds the 2026 Olympics
Edra unveils a snow-white, special-edition chair by Estudio Campana to mark the upcoming Winter Olympics, as part of its ‘Casa Italia’ showcase of Italian excellence for the event
-
In South Wales, a remote coastal farmhouse flaunts its modern revamp, primed for hosting
A farmhouse perched on the Gower Peninsula, Delfyd Farm reveals its ground-floor refresh by architecture studio Rural Office, which created a cosy home with breathtaking views
-
Remembering Robert A.M. Stern, an architect who discovered possibility in the past
It's easy to dismiss the late architect as a traditionalist. But Stern was, in fact, a design rebel whose buildings were as distinctly grand and buttoned-up as his chalk-striped suits
-
Frieze London 2025: all the fashion moments to look out for
The best fashion happenings to add to your Frieze London 2025 schedule, from Dunhill’s curation of talks at Frieze Masters to an exhibition of furniture by Rick Owens
-
25 of the best white T-shirts, fashion’s most versatile staple
The white T-shirt is the foundation of any good outfit, but finding the perfect one isn’t easy. We've curated a unisex list of our fashion desk’s favourite white tees, from cult favourites to luxurious classics
-
‘I’m surprised that I got this far’: Rick Owens on his bombastic Paris retrospective, ‘Temple of Love’
The Dark Prince of Fashion sits down with Wallpaper* to discuss legacy, love, and growing old in Paris as a display at the Palais Galliera tells the story of his subversive career
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 begins in Florence, the Wallpaper* style team select the moments they will be looking out for – from Jonathan Anderson’s anticipated Dior debut to outings from Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov and Prada
-
Paris Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Chanel to Saint Laurent
Wallpaper* selects the very best of Paris Fashion Week A/W 2025, from Chanel’s playful take on its house codes to an exercise in singularity at Saint Laurent
-
The Wallpaper* A/W 2025 menswear trend report
Taking place against the backdrop of an industry in flux, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks the trends and takeaways from A/W 2025 menswear month, from a continuing mood of eclecticism to an embrace of the great outdoors
-
Rick Owens’ new Moncler collaboration features a surreal ‘demountable mountain refuge’ inspired by Charlotte Perriand
Your first look at Rick Owens’ latest Moncler collaboration, a mountain refuge designed alongside extreme-condition experts Hugh Broughton Architects and an accompanying clothing collection made for ‘hibernating’
-
Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025: Loewe to Dries Van Noten
Wallpaper* picks the best moments of Paris Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2025, from ‘hypnotic precision’ at Loewe to Dries Van Noten’s final show, as well as the latest outings from Pharrell Williams, Kim Jones and Grace Wales Bonner