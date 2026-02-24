BD Barcelona have unveiled its new reissue collection of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí’s furniture pieces. Each design is an exact replica of Gaudí’s work, and reproduced using traditional methods, highlighting the craftsmanship and beauty of the furniture's solid varnished oak.

Gaudí’s original designs were intended for two of his most notable projects in Barcelona: Casa Calvet, which was constructed between 1898 -1899, and Casa Batlló, which was designed in 1904.

Casa Calvet was Gaudi’s first residential project, and received the Best Building award from Barcelona City Council in 1900. Two years later, Gaudí designed the oak furniture for the ground floor offices.

Meanwhile, UNESCO World Heritage Site Casa Batlló sits on the city’s Passeig de Gràcia: completed in 1906, it was Gaudí's renovation of an urban house into one of the city’s most notable buildings. For Casa Batlló he designed a set of furniture for its dining room.

Both buildings acted as a canvas for the architect to create furniture which was dynamic, elegant and functional, while echoing their interior architecture.

The pieces sit between the Baroque and the Surreal, and comprise a range of seats, benches, a coat hanger and a mirror. The designs are an embodiment of Gaudí’s architecture: full of movement, with oak surfaces and chair legs twisting and entangling into each other to mimic the shape of a tree and its branches. Each piece is unusual, yet familiar, rooting itself in the architect’s connection to nature.

Each furniture design in the BD Barcelona Gaudí Collection comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by the director of the Sagrada Familia, known as the Gaudí Cathedral. The original designs are currently preserved at the Gaudí Museum in Park Güell.

