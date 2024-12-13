Antoni Gaudí: a guide to the architect’s magical world
Catalan creative Antoni Gaudí has been a unique figure in global architectural history; we delve into the magical world of his mesmerising creations
The work of Antoni Gaudí is the kind of architecture that stops you in your tracks. Dynamic, colourful, exuberant – but also highly calculated, craft-rich and precious – the designs of the Catalan master have more than stood the test of time. His buildings, expressive and decorative, are staples in Barcelona's cultural trails (where the architect completed most of his work) and remain highlights for architecture history enthusiasts and academics across the globe for their mesmerising qualities and deep influence on 20th-century architecture and beyond.
Antoni Gaudi: a brief history
Gaudí (1852-1926) was born in Reus, near Barcelona, and in the span of his incredibly creative life and career, he became a key proponent of Catalan Modernism – ‘Modernisme’. Blending his profession, architecture, with his passion for nature and art, he was prolific in creating works imbued with a love for craft – ceramics, stained glass, wrought ironwork forging, and carpentry all play a central role in his designs. As a result, seven of his works are now Unesco World Heritage Sites.
The architect's key projects, all in or around Barcelona, include The Park Güell, the Palau Güell, the Casa Milà-La Pedrera, the Casa Vicens, the Nativity Façade and the Crypt of the Sagrada Família, the Casa Batlló, and the Crypt of the Colònia Güell. In them, the architect's quest for a new architectural language, one which nodded to historical roots and marked a clean break from the industrial revolution of his time, is evident. Gaudí's explorations of animal forms and spatial geometries often ruled by curves and arches evolved clearly over time.
Natural motifs are omnipresent in most of Gaudí's works, as he drew on his Mediterranean heritage for his art. Nature’s influence appears in the organic forms that decorate his buildings, features such as sea-creature-inspired handrails and the catenary arches of his interiors. The result is always filled with a sense of life and movement that draws the eye and magnetises. Gaudí worked with a wealth of artisans who helped bring these visions to life – he had achieved a unique understanding of crafts, having attended a variety of makers' workshops during his student days.
The power of Gaudí's work is still felt today, with designers turning to it for study and inspiration. Recently, Thomas Heatherwick praised the architect's Barcelona work, such as La Sagrada Família and Casa Milà, for its visual complexity, historical reimaginings, and crafts-based approach, in his book Humanise.
Antoni Gaudí: the best of his architecture
Casa Batlló
Casa Batlló, which attracts a million-plus visitors each year, is a worthy inclusion on any Gaudí trail, nodding to the natural world and showcasing the architect’s experimentation. Its colourful, undulating façade, adorned with broken glass and tiles, recalls ocean waves in its form and the way it catches the light, and speaks of an environmentally conscious approach. According to Gary Gautier, CEO of Casa Batlló, who spoke to Wallpaper* about the project’s recent refurbishment: 'Casa Batlló is Gaudí's “happiest” work. Created at the height of his career, it is a site of joy, an explosion of light and colour with one of the most fascinating façades in the history of architecture.’
Gaudí embarked on the project as the renovation of an 1877 building, and it evolved into one of his most striking works. His brilliance, Gautier told us, ‘extended to an energy-efficient ventilation system, with manually adjustable window openings and patios designed to retain heat in winter and ventilate in summer – a forward-thinking approach to comfort and sustainability’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Park Güell
Green, expansive and full of Gaudí surprises and treasures, this park in the Carmel Hill area of Barcelona is a vibrant public attraction since its inception in 1922. Its entrance's dragon sculpture, undulating staircases, grottos and colourful tiles are instantly recognisable. Towers, follies and animals peek out of the foliage everywhere, symbolising, for Gaudi, a heaven on earth.
Casa Milà-La Pedrera
At the start of the 20th century, Pere Milà and Roser Segimo, a married couple, commissioned Gaudí to design an apartment building on Barcelona's chic Passeig de Gràcia. Their home was to be nestled into one of the building's floors, while more apartments were to be rented out. It was a project that attracted a lot of attention and inspired numerous debates at its time for its wavy, unconventional (then, and to this day) forms. It opened to the public in 1996 and has housed the cultural organisation Catalunya La Pedrera Foundation since 2014.
Sagrada Família
The Sagrada Família is Gaudí's most recognisable masterpiece. The church, located in Barcelona's Eixample district, began construction in 1882 – more than 140 years and some five generations ago. Gaudí took over the design in 1883 from another architect, and he worked exclusively on this piece of architecture from 1914 to his death. The architect's complex, highly detailed designs meant works could continue beyond his passing – and while key elements, such as its Nativity Façade and Passion Façade are in place, some are still in progress. However, the completion is nearing – with the Tower of Jesus Christ, the basilica's tallest point, expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Casa Vicens
On a quiet street in Barcelona’s Gràcia district, Casa Vicens has long been an off-radar landmark – with Gaudi's other house designs often stealing the spotlight. Yet, this is the first major project by the Catalonian modernist, used until 2014 as a private residence. Its captivating façade of rich red brick and fanciful tilework were heavily influenced by Arabic architecture. Here, Gaudí used colour and decoration as a starting point – as opposed to the sinuous, organic forms that he experimented with in his later projects. The house reopened to the public in 2017 after years of meticulous restoration by Barcelona-based architecture practices Daw Office and Martiñez Lapeña Torres Arquitectes.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER is a smartphone with a low price, a svelte screen and a sinister side
TCL is a lesser-known titan of consumer technology. Its new NXTPAPER tech makes for a neat multifunctional smartphone. But what’s the catch?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Singapore bar and lounge Baia revives the opulence of Ancient Rome
Daven Wu samples Baia’s bacchanalian cocktails and louche slouching spots that are drawing the crowds in Singapore
By Daven Wu Published
-
AI in architecture: Zaha Hadid Architects on its pioneering use and collaborating with NVIDIA
We talk to ZHA about AI in architecture, its computational design advances, and its collaboration with NVIDIA on design, data and the future of AI and creativity
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The case of Casa Batlló: inside Antoni Gaudí’s ‘happiest’ work
Casa Batlló by Catalan master architect Antoni Gaudí has just got a refresh; we find out more
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Bodegas Faustino Winery celebrates process through its versatile vaulted visitor centre
Bodegas Faustino Winery completes extension by Foster + Partners in Spain, marking a new chapter to the long-standing history between the architecture practice and their client
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Playball Studio's architecture balances the organic and the technical
Playball Studio, a young Indo-Spanish design practice, features in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024
By Pallavi Mehra Published
-
In Palma, beloved watch boutique Relojeria Alemana gets a dramatic revamp
Edificio RA for Relojeria Alemana has been redesigned by OHLAB, refreshing a historical landmark in Palma, Mallorca with a 21st-century twist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Santiago Bernabéu stadium redesign: a sneak peek into the works
We take a tour of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, as the beloved sports facility is being given a refresh
By Agnish Ray Published
-
MOCA is a self-sufficient mobile home offering freedom to work (and roam)
MOCA (Mobile Catalyst) is a sustainable mobile home designed by the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, and taking remote working to a new level
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Low-energy house in Catalonia minimises its footprint to make the most of its site
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes’ low-energy house in Catalonia nestles into the landscape
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hortensia Herrero Art Centre puts Valencia on the contemporary art map
Hortensia Herrero Art Centre launches in Valencia, offering a home for contemporary art to sit side by side with archaeological treasures
By Blaire Dessent Published