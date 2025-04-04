In the heart of Barcelona, the brutalist apartment is newly renovated, yet rooted in 1970s architecture. Located in the Pedralbes district, it nestles within neighbouring leafy villas, pavilions, and of course, Antoni Gaudí's ornate gatehouses, which sit at an entrance to the formal Jardines de Pedralbes park. Drawing on this rich context, Cometa Architects executed this brutalist architecture project, making sure the residence remained grounded in its history and Catalan culture.

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

A raw, yet gentle brutalist apartment to explore

The architecture studio is used to working with buildings from the early 20th-century modernist architecture era, however, the team were attracted to the particular scheme and the part of Barcelona it represents, which seemed to them largely uncelebrated. The team explains: ‘We were drawn to this apartment because it belonged to one of the least glorified periods in architecture: the brutalist movement of the 1950s and 60s. This was a time when architects stripped design back to its essentials, turning to the most affordable material in Spain – brick.'

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

'While commonplace in Britain, brick in Spain began to be reused freely during this era, as architects sought to liberate their designs from ornamentation. These buildings can be found in the heart of Barcelona, but it was in its expanding periphery – among the satellite neighbourhoods of Sant Gervasi, Bonanova, and Pedralbes – where architects once envisioned a new, modern way of living. In one of these brick-clad structures, nestled among the echoes of the past, lies the 170 sq m apartment.’

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

When the architects first stepped inside the space, they appreciated the quiet dialogue unfolding beyond the balcony, which offered a large brick element, also reflected in a neighbouring façade, and the creamy, almond-toned expanse of vertical white bricks. ‘Our balcony and that of our neighbour seemed to reach toward one another, their rounded corners softening the weight of the rigid façades, lending them something profoundly human,’ say the architects. ‘It felt as though the architecture and its brick were whispering: Use me! I am here! But not as a fleeting trend – use me because I belong, because I am part of this city’s fabric and because I was always meant to be.’

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Brick cladding has a certain symbolism within Catalan culture, as it often takes on the role of a material for intricate detailing. While the architecture firm's initial reaction was to the exterior brick façade, when inside, the interior spoke to them too. This was a layout dating back to the 1980s, but stripped down to its framework and revealing exposed concrete and piping.

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

‘In response to this we applied a skin of handmade, uneven magma clay bricks as a tribute to the heritage of the building. We borrowed the creamy almond hue of the white bricks and crafted a backdrop where custom woodwork, micro-cement, and soft-toned paint seamlessly blend. This quiet canvas allows the deep, vertical magma bricks to stand boldly – an interplay of light and shadow, warmth and contrast, where each material finds its voice,’ say architects.

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

They worked closely with their client, a family of four, who wanted an open space flooded with natural light and featuring distinct areas for living; meaning, the apartment needed a whole new interior layout.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Despite its solid-looking façades, these buildings often have larger openings, allowing sunlight to penetrate deep into the core of the structure. However, the typical 1950s-60s layout reflects the elitist and chauvinist mindset associated with the era – featuring enclosed kitchens placed in the darkest corners for the housewives, designated maid bedrooms and bathrooms, dusty dining areas used only on festive occasions or when guests were present, and long corridors dividing different zones, which ultimately left the apartment dark and completely compartmentalised.'

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

The team continues: 'The client purchased the property because of its large windows –something nearly impossible to find in the centre of Barcelona. They envisioned a vast, open space that would embrace the full depth of natural light. We easily transformed the main balcony window from a standard opening into a full-height, full-width glass sheet – one that disappears completely, dissolving the boundary between interior and exterior. Yet, as we stripped the interiors bare, an unexpected challenge emerged – pipes weaving chaotically through the apartment, piercing it at multiple points. A peculiar design choice of its time, the gas and waterlines did not follow the periphery but instead punctuated the very core of the space, demanding a new approach.’

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Cometa Architects found that the answer lay in the material itself – brick. They used it as a binding element, integrating the piping with new storage, a TV unit, and a wine cooler. They say: 'No longer just a surface element, the brick became the unifying thread, stitching together past constraints with newfound intent, turning obstacles into design.'

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

The kitchen is crafted from dark milled wood and features an unusual kitchen essential – a bookcase. This adds a sense of structural gravity to the space. The living area accommodates a custom-made 7m long sofa, upholstered in a ‘Swedish blue’ fabric.

(Image credit: Jose Hevia)

Cometa Architects reflected on the completion of the project saying: ‘When visitors walk into the space, we want them to feel as if they are gently floating, their every movement guided by light, with no need for reflective surfaces – just pure, extra-matte finishes. The space should feel like a soft almond cushion, inviting and enveloping. Yet, the presence of rough darker elements serves as a subtle reminder that even within the softest embrace, there is always a darker core.’

cometaarchitects.com