Boutique London rental development celebrates European courtyard living
London design and development studio Wendover unveils its newest residential project, 20 Newcourt Street, comprising nine apartments; we toured with co-founder Gabriel Chipperfield
London developer Wendover has revealed its newest offering, the reinvention of a historical fire station building into a boutique residential scheme comprising nine apartments – welcome to 20 Newcourt Street. The project, a warm and minimalist, contemporary rental living space in St John's Wood, is laid out around a cobblestone courtyard, with its boutique homes organised around the open space, nodding at the urban arrangements of continental Europe.
Explore Wendover’s 20 Newcourt Street development
The conversion of the existing structure is expanded with a new-built element, and interiors refreshed throughout, creating one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Many have generous outdoor areas, and the few that don't can freely make use of the communal courtyard, promoting a wholesome, private but convivial atmosphere for its residents.
Elegantly landscaped and equipped with modern facilities, such as a bike park, the external areas include a flowing pavilion that serves as residents' amenity space – set to house anything from private events to yoga sessions and more activities for the small community.
Wendover co-founder Gabriel Chipperfield says of Newcourt Street's concept: 'St John’s Wood felt like the ideal location for our first rental concept, as one of London’s leafiest neighbourhoods with excellent access across London. We prioritised quality of light, aspect, and spatial quality over uniformity, to create homes that feel considered and generous.'
The project's considered lifestyle comes with an equally carefully planned material and formal palette, made up of brick and plastered surfaces, neutral colours, and large openings that bathe the interior in natural light.
At the same time, the interior design nods to the building's historical architectural character, both through its chosen materials and quiet presence. From solid oak flooring and off-white lacquered joinery to tactile terrazzo worktops, ribbed glass, and glazed off-white tiles, the spaces feel textured and elegantly restrained.
Lara Ajlouny, director of Wendover’s development arm, adds: 'This project has been a thoughtful restoration of a much-loved neighbourhood building. We wanted to show that rental homes can be just as thoughtfully designed and well-crafted as those built to own – spaces that feel personal, considered, and built to last. We’re proud to bring this quiet, design-led rental offering to market and look forward to welcoming our first residents this summer.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
