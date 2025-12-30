Georgia Kemball's jewellery has Dover Street Market's stamp of approval: discover it here

‘I’ve always been drawn to folk dressing, and the myths and fairytales that go with it – I think I’ve always lived a bit in that world,’ says jeweller Georgia Kemball. Based in South East London, Kemball started her eponymous brand in 2017 and is self-taught, having studied illustration and textiles before finding her way to jewellery by chance through a project at university. Her pieces are intricate and intriguing – perhaps featuring a tangle of tiny figures or delicately looped florals – and mostly hand-carved from wax. ‘I feel like I have two ways of making stuff,’ she says. ‘Sometimes I have a real image in my head and I make it. Or I play around and it comes from the material.’

Kemball describes subconsciously gathering disparate references that somehow all inform her designs. For a new collection recently launched in Dover Street Market, she can pinpoint some particularly informative discoveries: ‘I've looked a lot at Robert Mapplethorpe's jewellery,’ she explains. ‘He made jewellery in a way that feels very un-self-conscious or contrived. It's a collection of beautiful things that feels effortless.That's what I'm striving to do with my work.’

Far away from 1970s New York, she has also looked to ‘misericords’ – 14th-century depictions of dream-like and devilish scenes which were carved underneath church pews in Europe. Sometimes inspiration strikes closer to home, as a recent upside-down rabbit charm proves: its shape was based on an antique tin jelly mould long used by Kemball’s mother.

(Image credit: Benedict Brink)

(Image credit: Benedict Brink)

The details on her pieces invite closer looks, and Kemball thinks they are best seen in person – which is possible at Dover Street Market London, New York and LA, and by appointment at her studio. There is intimacy to jewellery – in the stories behind certain pieces, and the way they are worn so close to the skin – and Kemball is well aware of this. ‘I'm always noticing the jewellery that people wear. Collections of things on a chain or rings,’ she says. ‘It often means so much, doesn't it? It’s powerful stuff, and it feels amazing that people come to me wanting to mark a moment or buy something for themselves. That feels like an honour.’

