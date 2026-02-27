Gisele takes the Chanel J12 watch back to its luxury, sporty roots

As Chanel’s first unisex sports watch, the J12 redrew the parameters of what a luxury watch could be. Since its original release in 2000, it is a definition that has expanded to include new iterations and experiments with materials and design, building on the original intention of creating an entirely black watch.

Now, Chanel returns to the original ethos of the J12, in a new campaign spearheaded by Gisele Bündchen. More than two decades ago, Jacques Helleu, then the house’s artistic director for watches, looked to the sleek lines of racing yachts when considering how Chanel would approach the concept of a sports watch, and it is to the water that the house now returns.

Clément Chabernaud in a still from the campaign (Image credit: Chanel)

‘Strong yet soothing’ is a juxtaposition that appealed to Gisele and French model Clément Chabernaud, who considered the qualities in their approach to the campaign. ‘After years in the fast-paced fashion world, I slowed down and began living with intention,’ says Gisele, of why the project felt like a natural fit. ‘The J12 speaks to that shift, the campaign idea is to show timelessness, strength, and quiet elegance. It reflects the balance I strive for in my life, honouring beauty and simplicity while embracing growth and change.’

Clément Chabernaud in a still from the campaign (Image credit: Chanel)

The campaign, which sees Gisele on a sailboat and Clément rowing, is a reference to this new sporty direction, also reflected in Chanel’s support of the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race in the UK. ‘I always bring my authentic self to whatever I do, but this shoot felt especially meaningful because the concept was so me that it felt effortless,’ Gisele adds. ‘The idea was [of] a woman moving through her world with purpose and grace, expressing the beauty that exists in taking a pause, in the breath, in the balance between strength and softness. I feel this is what we all strive for in life; I know I do. This campaign feels timeless to me.’

A still from the campaign (Image credit: Chanel)

Timelessness is also embodied in the watch’s clean, monochrome lines, crafted in ceramic to ensure a strength, lightness and a uniform hue. ‘Chanel has always represented elegance, innovation, and timelessness to me,’ says Gisele. ‘My relationship with the house has grown organically over the years, beginning many years ago with Karl Lagerfeld. It is rooted in mutual respect and a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, art, and creativity. I love how Chanel honours tradition while reinventing itself; I find that inspiring.’

