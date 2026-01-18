Time is an omnipresent reality that cuts through trends, movements, and demand. Perhaps it is due to its indestructible impact on the ways we experience our daily lives that watch design remains a territory that inherently blossoms on the overlap of heritage and innovation. Ingrained in its core, the workings of a time piece proceeds to the future with an indelible homage to tradition. It was this particular positioning of watch design that lies in the heart of a collaboration between Rado and Tej Chauhan.

The established Swiss company tapped the London and Helsinki-based industrial designer to reinterpret its cult piece Diastar Original on the cusp of the millennium’s next quarter. Embodying the moment with a sleek but adventurous command, Chauhan assumes the item’s signature bezel shape screen and somewhat sporty aura through his connection-forward design principle.

'I am fascinated by watchmaking industry because it is one technology that will not become obsolete,' Chauhan tells Wallpaper*. He adds that the quality of a 'watch facilitating its role without any power source' amazes him as a designer who puts forward the human element. 'The human ingenuity and basically walking around wearing it makes the watch work,' he explains. 'Tej breaths and understands the DNA of design and needs, so we gave him great freedom,' adds Rado’s CEO Adrian Bosshard.

Chauhan’s vision embodies a kinetic and vibrant aura on par with his understanding of a time piec,e as an item bonded with its user unlike any other object. A padded strap which was the main request in Rado’s brief lends itself to an energetic and relatable touch. 'I wanted to create an object that you’d want to pick up, something with an invitation to interact,' says the designer who attributes a sense of 'comfort which is slightly sci-fi and not gendered' to the cushioned strap.

'Time is now' is inscribed inside the upper part of the strap as what the designer considers a 'reminder of the moment'. He adds: 'This is an object designed to last for generations but don’t forget that the present is the moment.' He sees a parallel between the watch’s maintenance and the human aspect of a design philosophy for an object in touch with its user for the entire day. 'This is an object that requires care, including adjusting the time it shows every six months, and paying attention to water and other outside elements.'

Diastar Original’s heirloom quality is hinted at its gold-coloured bezel which is rendered in Rado’s signature material Ceramos. Largely ceramic with some alloy, the scratch-resistance alchemy is the watch’s testimony for a long lifespan meant to be extended to generations to come. Colour, which offers an array of possibilities and challenges in any timeless design approach, evolves into a playful factor in Chauhan’s design. The designer’s previous collaboration with Rado for a re-imagination for their True Square piece five years ago showed him the adventurous take customers are willing to accept in colour. 'I wanted to carry my previous experience with Rado to my colour palette which is always a very important part of my work,' says the designer.

Here, Chauhan uses shades for a witty engagement with the users, rending each day of the week in another colour in his signature energetic font. Juxtaposing different moods and energies of each day through a different hue, the design pairs a carefree and optimistic attitude with determined visual cues. 'Monday starts with a fresh green and upcoming days move into warmer vibrant colours with the weekend approaching,' he explains.

