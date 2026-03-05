High jewellery takes a romantic turn, just in time for spring
In the latest high jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Tiffany & Co, a soft colour palette reigns
This spring, high jewellery houses are seeking out a softer colour palette, nodding to a whimsical mood board for one-of-a-kind creations in sorbet shades.
In Messika's turquoise beads, Van Cleef & Arpel's graphic gold chain and Buccellati's golden spider, silhouettes take a playful turn, while Bulgari's pink gold necklace and Hermès' emerald ring subvert traditional jewellery motifs.
For Tiffany & Co, a string of South Sea black pearls is a romantic take, as are Dior's sprinkling of pink spinels and pink sapphires.
Cartier's dangling pendant of chrysoprases, spinels, turquoise and diamonds will make a statement, as will Louis Vuitton's show-stopping emerald-cut emerald ring.
This article appears in the Wallpaper* April 2026 issue, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.