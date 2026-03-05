This spring, high jewellery houses are seeking out a softer colour palette, nodding to a whimsical mood board for one-of-a-kind creations in sorbet shades.

In Messika's turquoise beads, Van Cleef & Arpel's graphic gold chain and Buccellati's golden spider, silhouettes take a playful turn, while Bulgari's pink gold necklace and Hermès' emerald ring subvert traditional jewellery motifs.

For Tiffany & Co, a string of South Sea black pearls is a romantic take, as are Dior's sprinkling of pink spinels and pink sapphires.

Cartier's dangling pendant of chrysoprases, spinels, turquoise and diamonds will make a statement, as will Louis Vuitton's show-stopping emerald-cut emerald ring.

Bulgari Tubogas pink gold necklace with onyx, cushion-cut morganite and pavé-set diamonds, by Bulgari. Dress, €1,895, by Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

En Équilibre white gold necklace with chrysoprases, spinels, turquoise and diamonds, by Cartier. Dress, £2,490, by Balenciaga (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Maestria white and yellow gold ring with emerald-cut emerald and eight LV Monogram star-cut diamonds, part of the Louis Vuitton Virtuosity collection; top, price on request, both by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Yellow gold and platinum necklace with South Sea black pearls and diamonds, by Tiffany & Co. Dress, £810; top; £770, both by Issey Miyake (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Disco Pulsation white gold earrings with diamonds and turquoise, by Messika. Dress, £1,200, by Simone Rocha (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Vertige rose gold ring with diamonds and emerald, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Heritage 1978 yellow and white gold necklace with round diamonds, by Van Cleef & Arpels (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)

Dearest Dior pink gold earrings with diamonds, pink spinels, rhodolite, spessartite garnets and pink sapphires, by Dior Joaillerie. Jacket, £5,200, by Dior (Image credit: Photography: Marcelo Gomes. Jewellery: Hannah Silver. Fashion: Lune Kuipers)