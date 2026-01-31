‘Diamonds have always been central to my life, but I wanted to explore gold as a material in its own right,’ says Valérie Messika, who has looked to the clean and pure forms of modernist architecture as the inspiration for her new collection, ‘Moderniste’. ‘I envisioned a jewel conceived as sculpture, not ornament, existing in three dimensions.’

Messika, who established a loyal fan base with the introduction of her signature moving diamonds upon her brand’s establishment 20 years ago, continues to explore the potential of function and form in her jewellery.

The ‘Moderniste’ collection encompasses these contradictions. The pieces, part circle, part square, include a signature bangle, rings, earrings and necklaces. In yellow, white or rose gold, jewels are polished, brushed or speckled with diamond-pavé.

The traditional foundations of the jewellery are offset by a modern campaign, created using AI, by creative director Sybille de Saint Louvent. ‘Working with AI is entirely in keeping with the very notion of modernism,’ adds Messika. ‘Modernism is when we break with ornament, turning to pure form, structure, repetition, almost to the architecture of the object itself. For the Messika ‘Moderniste’ bracelet, it makes perfect sense; a jewel conceived as form, tension, and volume, not decoration. AI allows us to explore this radical edge, to seek out new lines, sometimes imperfect, yet uncannily right in shaping modernism for today.’

