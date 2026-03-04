In London, Sarabande artists consider the meaning of inheritance for International Women’s Day 2026
For the exhibition 'All That's Been Given', nine artists will be showing work at the Sarabande Foundation in London, 4-10 March 2026
What do women inherit? Alongside the practicalities of inheritance, the sentimental objects and the legacy heirlooms, the weight of inheritance for women can rest heavily. As well as possessions, our families leave us their names, memories and culture, defining what is to come by what came before.
It is a question considered by nine Sarabande artists in the exhibition, ‘All That’s Been Given’, marking Sarabande’s sixth annual exhibition for International Women’s Day (8 March 2026). Curated by artist alumnus Jennifer Jones, the show sees artists Antonia Caicedo, Bisila Noha, Cherry Song, Ella Lynch, Paloma Tendero, Rizza Zahid, Siphiwe-Nokukhanya Mnguni, Sophie-Mei Birkin and Victoria Ruiz present work in an eclectic range of mediums.
In the works on show here, we move beyond the material remains into the tangible, an elusive concept explored in the physicality of dance by Antonia Caicedo, whose emotionally rendered figurative paintings consider the far-reaching impact of dance in the context of inheritance. It is a wisdom echoed by Cherry Song and Rizza Zahid, who intertwine historical cultural considerations through contemporary work, in contrast to the playful, cutting modernity of Ella Lynch’s sharp and sexy sculptures.
For Siphiwe-Nokukhanya Mnguni and Victoria Ruiz, the concept of inheritance is more abstract, and becomes a questioning of where underrepresented bodies can belong. Bisila Noha’s beautiful vessels consider her place in history through the medium of clay, while materials also have an intrinsic connection to the body for Paloma Tendero and Sophie-Mei Birkin.
Sarabande’s sixth annual exhibition for International Women’s Day runs 4-10 March 2026 at 22 Hertford Road, London N1 5SH, sarabandefoundation.org
