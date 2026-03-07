In Los Angeles, Hollywood is a neighbourhood just as much as it's a dream. Even if you haven't snagged an invite to the 98th Academy Awards, held at The Dolby Theatre for the last 25 years, there are still plenty of dazzling venues in Hollywood and beyond to experience the magic of the silver screen. Whether you're looking to see a blockbuster or take in an indie flick, these are the very best independent cinemas in Los Angeles.

Six of the best independent movie theaters in Los Angeles

The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

This glorious Egyptian Revival theatre opened in 1922 with the premier of Robin Hood, starring silent film star Douglas Fairbanks. Over the decades, the theatre fell into disrepair but was restored to its original glory three years ago by architect Peyton Hall. 'Entertainment architecture' is how Hall described the historic building, with its impressive forecourt, coloured murals, concrete pharaoh heads and golden sunburst design resembling an Egyptian necklace. If you're not captivated by the Egyptian Theatre's design, you'll inevitably be drawn to the films it screens: it's just one of five cinemas in the US with the ability to run rare nitrate film.

Where to talk about the movie after: Swirl a martini glass at Musso & Frank Grill just steps away, where audiences have been convening in its red leather booths since the theatre’s inception.

The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood is located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, United States

Gardena Cinema

Gardena Cinema (Image credit: Photo by Judy Kim)

Not much has changed for Gardena Cinema since it was completed in 1946 beyond its name. First opened as the Park Theatre, the Gardena features 800 seats and just a single screen. It remains family-owned-and-operated by Judy Kim, who took over from her parents. The theatre’s most distinguishing feature is the marquee in mismatched red, blue and orange lettering, revised weekly by hand. Tightly-packed titles demonstrate the eclectic programming, occasionally adhering to a theme. Urban Thursday, the second Thursday of every month, is dedicated to films celebrating LA. Y2K Fridays, the third Friday of every month, practically applies pink lip gloss through the screen with 2000s-era favourites.

Where to talk about the movie after: The neighbourhood is home to a plethora of restaurants imbued with warmth. Sushi Sonagi is an omakase that leaves diners inspired, while Gardena Bowl Coffee Shop prioritises the comfort of Hawaiian dishes inside a bowling alley.

Gardena Cinema is located at 14948 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249, United States

The Lido Theater

The Lido Theater (Image credit: Courtesy of The Lido Theater)

Located just a two-minute stroll from the ocean, this 1939 Art Deco structure in Newport Beach is accentuated by Streamline Moderne motifs, pastel Catalina tiles, and marine life murals that wrap the auditorium. The programming is family-friendly, emphasising comedies, romances and the classics.

Where to talk about the movie after: Located a few steps closer to the Pacific, The Bear Flag Fish Company serves ceviche, poke and sushi as fresh as it comes.

The Lido Theater is located at 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663, United States

Landmark’s Nuart Theatre

Landmark’s Nuart Theatre (Image credit: Courtesy of Landmark Theatres)

Rely on this West LA arthouse cinema for a good time. The movie palace opened in 1930 and is known for its dazzling three-panel Art Deco marquee. But in 1986, the theatre pivoted to showcase indie, documentary and foreign films. The Nuart Theatre also reliably shows cult classics, including raucous screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dressing up, of course, is encouraged.

Where to talk about the movie after: Take a seat at one of the many wonderful Japanese restaurants along Sawtelle Boulevard, such as Kojima or Tsujita .

Landmark’s Nuart Theatre is located at 11272 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, United States

Ojai Playhouse

Ojai Playhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of Ojai Playhouse)

Recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, this Mission Revival single-screen house is situated at the four corners of downtown Ojai, California. Constructed in 1914 to show silent films, the building features a stucco exterior and terra cotta tiles. Due to Ojai's strict dark sky light ordinances, the cinema relies on krypton gas rather than neon to light the marquee. But that doesn't make the sign – or the theatre's programming – any less illuminating. Pop by on any given night to take in everything from new indie films to '90s favourites. One attraction not to be missed: David Lynch’s personal La Marzocco GS3 espresso machine in the lobby.

Where to talk about the movie after: Next door, Rory’s Place has cemented itself as a leader in Ojai’s culinary scene with an emphasis on local seafood, produce and wines.

Ojai Playhouse is located at 145 E Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA 93023, United States

Vidiots

Vidiots (Image credit: Photo by Dan Arnold)

Though its name has changed multiple times over the years – The Yosemite Theatre, The Eagle Theatre and briefly, The Pussycat Theater– this pink-tinged space has cultivated community in Northeast LA since 1929. Vidiots Foundation, which first opened as an alternative video store in Santa Monica in 1985, took over the building just before the pandemic, rehabilitating its Juliet balconies and original proscenium arch around the screen. Rent a DVD down the hall from the theatre or dance in front of the screen as a musical or concert film rolls.

Where to talk about the movie after: Discuss that cliffhanger at one of Eagle Rock’s beloved bars, either savouring a bright aperitif at Capri Club , or sipping a refreshing lager between pinball games at Walt’s .