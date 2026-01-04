This late-night hangout brings back 1970s glam to LA’s Sunset Boulevard
Galerie On Sunset is primed for strong drinks, shared plates, live music, and long nights
Just across the street from the iconic Chateau Marmont, and next door to the quirky Are We on Air? kiosk-o-thèque, beloved chef-restaurateur Ben Ford has taken over The Den space on Sunset Boulevard, alongside locals Trae Meyer-Whalley and Simon Pompan, creating a multifaceted restaurant, lounge, and live-entertainment venue.
Wallpaper* dines at Galerie On Sunset, Los Angeles
The mood: 1970s glam meets Art Deco
The front burgundy-and-white, marble-chequered patio entrance leads either to the bar and main banquette-lined dining room or to the alfresco dining area, complete with a rare smoking permit and an old-school chrome photo booth to capture the moment. On any given night, you might walk into live jazz or quarterly art exhibitions curated by Allgorithim Gallery founder Tyler Santangelo. Indoors, the design pays homage to the Glam Rock era of the 1970s, layered with Art Deco touches and chrome accents, alongside Carlo Scarpa-inspired sofas, cantilevered rattan chairs, and a deep-walnut DJ booth fitted with vintage-inspired speakers.
With its many zones and activations, Galerie is a prime place to party. The crowd flows seamlessly from happy hour to late night, encouraging jovial table-hopping and mingling as guests make their way to the powder room, where a life-size, white bulb-lit mirror serves as a perfect ode to Hollywood starlets of the past.
The food: classic American dining with French influences
Start with a throwback cocktail by Beverage Director Dushan Zaric (Employees Only, World’s 50 Best Bars), such as the citrusy, vodka-led Harvey Wallbanger, or the Double Take: a butterfly pea flower-infused mezcal layered with elderflower, passionfruit, and amaro that shifts colour as it’s stirred.
The sharing-led menu, crafted by acting partner Ben Ford with Executive Chef Gabriel Lindsey (formerly of Venice’s Dudley Market), runs from house-made potato crisps with crème fraîche and onion dip to Wagyu skewers with shishito and black garlic, crisp Brussels sprouts in Green Goddess dressing, and charcoal-grilled sweet potatoes with fermented chillies, maple butter, and lime. The Galerie Burger is already a signature, alongside the half roast chicken with preserved lemon and brown jus.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Late night brings caviar and shrimp cocktails, while dessert is best taken as the Flying Grasshopper: reposado tequila, crème de menthe and cacao, vanilla ice cream, mint, and grated chocolate.
Galerie On Sunset is located at 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046, United States
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
