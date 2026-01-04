Just across the street from the iconic Chateau Marmont, and next door to the quirky Are We on Air? kiosk-o-thèque, beloved chef-restaurateur Ben Ford has taken over The Den space on Sunset Boulevard, alongside locals Trae Meyer-Whalley and Simon Pompan, creating a multifaceted restaurant, lounge, and live-entertainment venue.

Wallpaper* dines at Galerie On Sunset, Los Angeles

The mood: 1970s glam meets Art Deco

The front burgundy-and-white, marble-chequered patio entrance leads either to the bar and main banquette-lined dining room or to the alfresco dining area, complete with a rare smoking permit and an old-school chrome photo booth to capture the moment. On any given night, you might walk into live jazz or quarterly art exhibitions curated by Allgorithim Gallery founder Tyler Santangelo. Indoors, the design pays homage to the Glam Rock era of the 1970s, layered with Art Deco touches and chrome accents, alongside Carlo Scarpa-inspired sofas, cantilevered rattan chairs, and a deep-walnut DJ booth fitted with vintage-inspired speakers.

With its many zones and activations, Galerie is a prime place to party. The crowd flows seamlessly from happy hour to late night, encouraging jovial table-hopping and mingling as guests make their way to the powder room, where a life-size, white bulb-lit mirror serves as a perfect ode to Hollywood starlets of the past.

The food: classic American dining with French influences

Start with a throwback cocktail by Beverage Director Dushan Zaric (Employees Only, World’s 50 Best Bars), such as the citrusy, vodka-led Harvey Wallbanger, or the Double Take: a butterfly pea flower-infused mezcal layered with elderflower, passionfruit, and amaro that shifts colour as it’s stirred.

The sharing-led menu, crafted by acting partner Ben Ford with Executive Chef Gabriel Lindsey (formerly of Venice’s Dudley Market), runs from house-made potato crisps with crème fraîche and onion dip to Wagyu skewers with shishito and black garlic, crisp Brussels sprouts in Green Goddess dressing, and charcoal-grilled sweet potatoes with fermented chillies, maple butter, and lime. The Galerie Burger is already a signature, alongside the half roast chicken with preserved lemon and brown jus.

Late night brings caviar and shrimp cocktails, while dessert is best taken as the Flying Grasshopper: reposado tequila, crème de menthe and cacao, vanilla ice cream, mint, and grated chocolate.

Galerie On Sunset is located at 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046, United States