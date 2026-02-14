A cinematic chophouse takes over an Art Deco church hall in LA

From ribeye and lasagna vongole to ‘tiny tini’ martinis, Hermon’s delivers classic American dining with a sharp edge

Historic Hermon, since 1903, is an LA neighbourhood situated south of Highland Park and north of Monterey Hills. Last Word Hospitality – the team behind popular staples Found Oyster, Queen's Raw Bar & Grill, and Rasarumah – has brought its convivial brand of dining to the area.

Wallpaper* dines at Hermon’s, Los Angeles

The mood: a neighbourhood gathering place

Hermon’s is housed within a former Art Deco church banquet hall, still carrying the warmth and comforting essence of a place designed for gathering, set against hickory floors. One of the most sought-after seats is at the U-shaped bar, clad in dark, caramel-glazed tiles, and surrounded by an all-booth dining room with linen privacy curtains. Tables feature textured, patterned tops inlaid with Castelli marble, from rosewood to red onyx, sourced from Proper Tile & Stone in LA.

Holly Fox of Last Word Hospitality worked closely with colour consultant Kate Hoffman to select Raindance, a pale green by Benjamin Moore, for the interior walls. These are lined with antique lighting fixtures and a mix of vintage artwork spanning the early 1800s through to contemporary pieces, all set within a Craftsman-character space. Textured pottery dotted throughout is by ceramicist Patrick Hicks, including handled vases holding floral arrangements inspired by Nigerian Nupe pots.

The food: American cuisine with a chophouse heart

Blending comfort with craft, the kitchen is led by chef-partner DK Kolender, alongside culinary partner Melissa López. Wine director Evelyn Goreshnik has curated a dynamic list, while friends from Day By Day Hospitality (Eric Alperin and Angus McShane) developed the cocktail programme.

Start with the house martini, also available as a ‘tiny tini’; ideal if you want to explore multiple options, from a yuzu margarita to an espresso martini finished with hand-whipped coffee cream and smoked Maldon sea salt. The choose-your-own-size cocktail format extends to a daily daiquiri made with seasonal fruit, alongside an off-menu ‘snaquiri’ designed for two.

For something to anchor the drinks, the loaded potato fritters – topped with a cloud of cream cheese, bacon, chives, and parmesan – are a standout.

On the menu, dishes creating the most noise include the gooey ‘Ode to Chez Cheeseburger’ with soubise fondue and bordelaise onions; a two-sheet lasagna vongole; and Josper coal-fired proteins such as charred vermilion with almond ajo blanco, pickled grapes, and mint gremolata, or a grilled ribeye with chermoula. Desserts lean nostalgic, such as the lemon baked Alaska and a shareable skillet chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

Hermon’s is located at 5800 Monterey Road, Los Angeles, CA 90042, United States

