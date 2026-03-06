This newly listed property in Thousand Oaks brings together two of the most influential figures in midcentury modern design: developer Joseph Eichler (1900-1974) and architect A Quincy Jones (1913-1979). Eichler is widely credited with bringing modernist architecture to middle-class America, commissioning forward-thinking architects to design homes that prioritised openness, light and a closer relationship with nature (check out another Eichler home, in Concord, California, which we explored last year). Among his most frequent collaborators was Jones, whose work helped shape the architectural language of post-war California through residential communities that balanced modernist principles with liveable, family-oriented layouts.

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

This home is a compelling example of that collaboration in practice. Built in 1964, it reflects the defining principles of Eichler’s architecture: post-and-beam construction, open-plan living areas, floor-to-ceiling glazing and a deliberate blurring of boundaries between interior and exterior.

The property sits within the Eichler-304 subdivision – also known as Lynn Estates or Conejo Village – a neighbourhood of approximately 102 homes that represents one of the final tracts of single-family Eichler houses ever built. While the community has never been formally landmarked, it is widely recognised by historians and preservationists as an important example of midcentury residential planning, offering a remarkably intact snapshot of the architectural optimism that defined California suburbia in the 1960s.

The house has recently undergone a careful reimagining. Originally designed as a five-bedroom model, the property was expanded in the 1960s and further refined by the current owners, who added approximately 800 sq ft. The layout has been reworked around two distinct wings connected by open central living spaces. In total, the home now offers 2,460 sq ft of living space, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, set on a generous 13,068 sq ft lot – one of the largest in the development.

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

Crucially, the renovation has retained many of the architectural elements that define Eichler homes. The ceilings were hand-sanded to reveal the warm tones of the original redwood tongue-and-groove, a detail that underscores the craftsmanship of the period. Radiant heating embedded in the slab foundation – another signature Eichler feature – remains intact, preserving the building’s original construction logic.

Where contemporary updates have been introduced, they have been handled with restraint. Solid oak interior doors incorporate rain-glass detailing, while Venetian plaster adds texture to the fireplace and sections of the hallway. Handmade Porcelanosa Bottega tiles from Spain ground the interiors with a tactile finish. Sculptural lighting fixtures – many drawing inspiration from midcentury brutalist forms – were selected by the seller’s partner, a former associate designer to Kelly Wearstler (who guest edited Wallpaper* magazine in October 2022).

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

The kitchen acts as the social and visual centre of the home. Custom cabinetry is paired with Taj Mahal leathered quartz slabs, while a built-in espresso station and wine bar adds a luxurious touch.

Outdoors, the property extends the Eichler philosophy of indoor-outdoor living. A redwood pergola paired with Brazilian ipe-wood decking creates a shaded area, while the saltwater pool and spa have been fully renovated using Italian Stella Bianca marble. A fire pit and mature landscaping frame hillside views, and the garden includes more than 40 varieties of roses and fruit trees.

Through the combined vision of Eichler and Jones, homes like this redefined suburban architecture. This latest reworking respects that legacy while gently elevating it – proof that, when handled with care, midcentury modernism can feel as relevant today as it did six decades ago.

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

(Image credit: Nina Kurtz)

The Thousand Oaks property is listed for $2,395,000, ninakurtz.com