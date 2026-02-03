Following a recent ownership swap and an $85,000 price cut, a rare Hollywood Hills house designed by renowned California modernist Rudolph Schindler is back on the market for $2.5 million.

The property, known as the Druckman Residence, was designed in 1941 for clients Jacob and Margaret Druckman LA's historic Outpost Estates neighbourhood, a rival to the nearby Hollywoodland development, today immortalised by the famous sign.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Druckman Residence is considered a late design from Schindler, whose career flourished in the 1920s and ‘30s after quitting the office of Frank Lloyd Wright. Still, it bears all the hallmarks of his unmistakable modernist mannerisms — a softer take on International Style defined by warm materials and an integration with the California landscape.

From the street, the Druckman Residence is surprisingly discreet. But when viewed from the backyard, the split-level house reveals two full stories.

The most breathtaking space, on the upper level, is the open-concept living room, which features a dramatic gable roof and clerestory windows that allow the green of the surrounding hills to seep in. A back-to-back fireplace can be sidled up to indoors or outside, depending on where your find yourself.

Beyond the living room is a charming galley-style kitchen, featuring original cabinets, and a cosy breakfast nook with double-aspect windows. Bedrooms, meanwhile, are on the lower level. Original built-ins and light-fixtures can be found throughout.

The home’s most attractive asset might be its backyard, which includes an oval-shaped pool purportedly designed by Richard Neutra. (The pair had a notorious falling out, leading some to believe that the water feature could be a middle finger to Schindler)

Daria Greenbaum, Michael Maguire and Victoria Massengale of Compass hold the listing . According to property records, the home was sold in 1978 and later purchased in 1997 before re-emerging on the market in 2024, only to be listed just a year later.

If you ever had your eye on this beauty, consider this a sign to snap it up.