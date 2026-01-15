To snag an architectural masterpiece, you usually have profoundly deep pockets. On New York’s Shelter Island, for example, you can snag a six-bedroom Norman Jaffe retreat for $18 million. Or, up in the Hollywood Hills, you can own Pierre Konig’s 1959 Stahl House for a cool $25 million.

But a freshly-listed rental puts the possibility of living in a modernist gem into the hands of mere mortals. This week in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighbourhood, a rare apartment designed by celebrated Austrian-American architect Rudolph Schindle r hit the market for $3,675 (£2,745) per month.

(Image credit: Jilbert Daniel)

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is situated within a larger five-building apartment complex called Manola Court (formerly the Sachs Apartments ) which Schindler designed for his friend, the muralist Herman Sachs, between 1926 and 1939.

Initially, Sachs used the home as a residence and studio. But he gradually purchased more land adjacent to the hilly site and had Schindler build two additional structures and renovate two pre-existing ones. Sachs hosted many of his creative friends at the property — a spirit that continues to thrive in Silver Lake today.

(Image credit: Jilbert Daniel)

Decades later, Schindler houses remain some of the most desirable properties throughout LA and Southern California. Local resident Paul Finegold purchased the site and began restoring the buildings in 2015 with the intent of modernising them, while staying true to Schindler’s design intent.

(Image credit: Jilbert Daniel)

In the freshly-listed unit, historic details have been meticulously preserved– such as original timber panelling and built-ins, plus a balcony– with the addition of modern amenities like an updated galley kitchen and a bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes.

The Manola Court site also features landscaped gardens by Los Angeles practice Terremoto , and is located a short walk from Silver Lake amenities, including its famed reservoir, restaurants and farmer’s market.

Image 1 of 12 A view of the complex from the street (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The one-bedroom apartment features meticulously-restored woodwork (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The floor plan is spacious yet cosy, thanks to plenty of natural light and warm timber details (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) A view of the bedroom (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The galley-style kitchen has been recently updated (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The kitchen also includes a charming breakfast nook (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The kitchen includes modern appliances (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) A view of the spacious bathroom (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The bathroom has also been modernised (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) A balcony boasts views of the neighbourhood (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The lush balcony allows the unit to blend with nature (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel) The five-building complex features landscaped gardens designed by Terremoto (Image credit: Jilbert Daniel)

Interest in the unit, predictably, has spiked, according to Tracy Do Real Estate , the agency that holds the listing.