A rare Rudolph Schindler-designed rental just hit the market in Los Angeles

This incredible Silver Lake apartment, designed one of the most famous voices in California modernism, could be yours for $3,675 a month

Schindler Manola Court Apartment
Schindler Manola Court Apartment

To snag an architectural masterpiece, you usually have profoundly deep pockets. On New York’s Shelter Island, for example, you can snag a six-bedroom Norman Jaffe retreat for $18 million. Or, up in the Hollywood Hills, you can own Pierre Konig’s 1959 Stahl House for a cool $25 million.

But a freshly-listed rental puts the possibility of living in a modernist gem into the hands of mere mortals. This week in Los Angeles’s Silver Lake neighbourhood, a rare apartment designed by celebrated Austrian-American architect Rudolph Schindler hit the market for $3,675 (£2,745) per month.

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is situated within a larger five-building apartment complex called Manola Court (formerly the Sachs Apartments) which Schindler designed for his friend, the muralist Herman Sachs, between 1926 and 1939.

Initially, Sachs used the home as a residence and studio. But he gradually purchased more land adjacent to the hilly site and had Schindler build two additional structures and renovate two pre-existing ones. Sachs hosted many of his creative friends at the property — a spirit that continues to thrive in Silver Lake today.

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

Decades later, Schindler houses remain some of the most desirable properties throughout LA and Southern California. Local resident Paul Finegold purchased the site and began restoring the buildings in 2015 with the intent of modernising them, while staying true to Schindler’s design intent.

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

Schindler Manola Court Apartment

In the freshly-listed unit, historic details have been meticulously preserved– such as original timber panelling and built-ins, plus a balcony– with the addition of modern amenities like an updated galley kitchen and a bathroom with modern fixtures and finishes.

The Manola Court site also features landscaped gardens by Los Angeles practice Terremoto, and is located a short walk from Silver Lake amenities, including its famed reservoir, restaurants and farmer’s market.

Image 1 of 12
Schindler Manola Court Apartment
A view of the complex from the street

Interest in the unit, predictably, has spiked, according to Tracy Do Real Estate, the agency that holds the listing.

Not quite ready to pack your bags and move to LA? Fortunately, you can still experience Manola Court with a short-term stay that starts at $250 a night.

Anna Fixsen
U.S. Editor

Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine's digital footprint.

