Morgan hits a half century, completing the final example of 50 unique Midsummer barchettas

Morgan has announced the completion of its run of 50 unique Midsummers, the bespoke barchetta model that the British company designed and built in collaboration with Pininfarina. From the outset, the Midsummer programme was pitched as a chance to create a truly bespoke car and the fifty customers who availed themselves of this intensive piece of automotive commissioning didn’t hold back.

The Morgan Midsummer being hand built in Malvern
Every specification was unique
Morgan's use of a wooden framework was brought to the fore in Midsummer

This selection of cars from the production run – designed with Pininfarina in Turin and completed at Morgan’s Malvern factory – showcases the diversity of colour and trim that went into each and every one. Production started back in July 2024, with each and every prospective owner invited to a series of one-on-one consultations that enabled them to choose a completely bespoke specification.

Morgan's design team worked closely with every Midsummer owner

In common with all luxury car makers, Morgan knows that personalisation is the key to profitability, and Midsummer served as the perfect showcase, not just for the different available options, but also for the levels of skill and craftsmanship at the company’s Pickersleigh Road factory. The design team has also stepped up its offering, finding ways to incorporate bespoke details from custom artworks and liveries to marquetry veneers.

The Midsummer series saw a variety of finishes and colours

Not only have these fifty cars added immeasurably to Morgan’s heritage, they’ve also bolstered the ‘off menu’ offerings within the factory, expanding the in-house abilities and skillsets to the benefit of other models in the Morgan range, including the incredible new Supersport.

The Midsummer was designed in collaboration with Pininfarina
Morgan Midsummer at the firm's historic Pickersleigh Road factory
A Midsummer (centre) alongside other contemporary Morgans

‘The completion of the final Midsummer commission marks a significant moment for Morgan,’ says MD Matthew Hole, ‘What began as a celebration of our coachbuilding heritage has also challenged our teams to explore new levels of craftsmanship, design, and engineering.’ The alliance with Pininfarina helped broaden horizons in other way, bringing the historic British brand before an international audience of aficionados and car collectors.

The factory team with the final Morgan Midsummer

And what of the future? Could the success of the Midsummer project open new doors to other partnerships and intensive design collaborations? Watch this space.

