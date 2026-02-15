There’s a new player in the Electromod Mini scene: Everrati launches the Electric Classic Mini

If you want an electric Mini there are plenty of off-the-shelf options. If you want a classic electric Mini, then the option pool gets somewhat shallower. A few years ago we sampled the fizzing delights of the DBA Mini eMastered from David Brown Automotive, which set a high bar for customisation and specification.

Now there’s a new player in town. Classic electrification specialists Everrati have announced their own take on the Electric Classic Mini, unveiled on Valentine’s Day, no less, to stir the emotions and perhaps prompt romantic types to get an order in ready for V-Day 2027.

Everrati's electric Land Rover Defender (Image credit: Everrati)

Established in 2019, Everrati certainly have form in the world of classic electrics. The company will add sparks to the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender, give the shock treatment to the iconic 1960s Mercedes-Benz SL and put the vroom into voltage courtesy of their electric Porsche 911 conversion.

Everrati's electric conversion of the Porsche 911 (Image credit: Everrati)

The Electric Classic Mini downsizes things somewhat, but the take-away from the launch announcement is that customisation, bespoke trim and special requests are still very much the order of the day.

Perhaps giving a nod to Sir Paul Smith’s long association with the brand, Everrati say their Mini will be ‘inspired by British tailoring traditions, including the craftsmanship synonymous with Savile Row.'

The Clubhouse trim package created for the Everrati Electric Classic Mini (Image credit: Everrati)

To promote this bespoke process, Everrati have shown two complimentary custom schemes, a 'his and hers' approach that ties in with the Valentines theme. Clubhouse draws on the storied, patinated interiors of the UK’s private members club, combining oxblood red paint and navy overtones.

Serenity, on the hand, is a little bit more retro, with a softer, more textural approach to interior trim and a dusky pink exterior. These palettes are only a guide, however, and the company is keen to explore whatever approach customers come up with.

The Serenity trim package created for the Everrati Electric Classic Mini (Image credit: Everrati)

‘This Mini celebrates one of Britain’s most loved automotive icons,’ says the Oxfordshire-based team, led by founder Justin Lunny, ‘It honours everything that made the Mini legendary: its character, proportions, and charm.’ We look forward to taking the reborn classic for a spin.

Everrati Electric Classic Mini (Image credit: Everrati)

