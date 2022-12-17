Everrati announces a transformed, all-electric Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender
British company Everrati now transforms the iconic Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender into high-end, go-anywhere electric vehicles
We’re admirers of admired Everrati’s approach to classic cars. As well as being strictly pragmatic in the face of coming legislation, the British EV converter’s practice is also driven by enthusiasm for design and innovation. In short, Everrati will take a classic and modify it with a brand-new electric powertrain.
The Oxfordshire-based company cut its teeth on evergreen classics like the Porsche 911, along with a one-off continuation model of the Ford GT40 built in collaboration with Superformance LLC. Now it has increased its output with two new electrified models, the original Range Rover and the enduring Land Rover Defender.
Everrati electric drive classics
An Everrati machine is effectively a restoration as well as a tech upgrade. The company has developed its own EV powertrain, which it tailors for every model it adapts, so that the motors and batteries can be seamlessly integrated within the original chassis. The ambition is to maintain the essential character of the original cars, while also giving owners the opportunity to specify any optional extra or finish they desire.
While the original Defender was a somewhat agricultural machine, the addition of electric power shaves off the rough edges without compromising any of its off-road abilities. In addition to the Defender model, launched in 1990 as a development of the Land Rover 90 and 110 models (which in turn were evolutions of the Series III Land Rover, with roots that could be directly traced all the way back to the original 1948 car), Everatti also offers its kit in the Land Rover Series IIA, the 1961 model that encapsulates the functionalist visual style and practicality that have come to define the model.
The next new model in the line-up is a zero-emission version of the Range Rover Classic, the crisply detailed 1970s icon that effectively created the idea of an upmarket 4x4 that was equally at home in town as it was in a muddy field. The Classic, as it’s now known, was the first model in a lineage that is now in its fifth generation. The originals had only two doors and a stripped-down interior, far removed from the luxurious accoutrements of the modern version. In Everrati’s hands, the Classic is given a makeover, inside and out, with new leather upholstery and upgraded instruments, all in keeping with the original 1970s aesthetic.
Everrati isn't the only company looking to give new lease of life to classic designs in this way - Florida-based ECD Automotive Design is also in the electrified Land-Rover market. As electric tech evolves and improves, and more and more people want a luxury car with character and history, you can expect this niche market sector to keep on expanding.
Land Rover Defender from £185,000 + Donor vehicle
Land Rover Series IIA from £159,950 + Donor vehicle
Range Rover Classic from £230,000 + Donor vehicle
Everrati.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
