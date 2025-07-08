Porsche makes waves in the surfboard design stakes, partnering with California-based Almond Surfboards on a limited-edition collection of retro-inspired apparel and a custom-made surfboard.

The classic Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 inspired the collection, evoking laid-back California charm. The 6ft swallowtail surfboard will come in three distinct colourways, ‘Grand Prix White’ with a choice of blue, red, or green detailing. With only 72 boards made, the limited edition nods to the historic sports car’s year of introduction, 1972.

Porsche and Almond Surfboards’ limited-edition collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

It's the second iteration of Porsche's collaboration with Almond Surfboards, titled ‘Single Fins & Air-Cooled Engines’, which debuted in 2024. The inaugural collection focused on the mid-1960s for inspiration, a formative era in surfing that coincided with the launch of the distinctive Porsche 911, in 1963.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

‘We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Almond Surfboards, this time [honouring] one of the most celebrated 911 models of all time,’ said Karsten von Engeln, president and CEO at Porsche Design of America. ‘Together with the team at Almond, we’ve created a distinctive, high-performance surfboard that will appeal not only to surfing enthusiasts and Porsche fans, but also to design aficionados. It looks just as good in the water as it does on the roof of a Porsche, or on the wall in your home.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

Handmade in California, the board is crafted in polyurethane foam with basswood stringers. It is finished with a fibreglass shell with two layers of 6oz cloth on the deck and one layer on the bottom. Its fuller outline and narrow tail are designed for functionality to match its aesthetic appeal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

The limited-edition surfboard is crafted with a white base, and customers can then choose their preferred colour. Details include Carrera lettering, the Porsche crest and the Almond Surfboards logo, along with a ‘72’ racing number. On the underside of the board is the Porsche logo, and a single fin in the chosen colourway – recalling the coloured Fuchsfelge wheels on the 911 Carrera RS 2.7.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

‘For this new collection, we chose to shape a 6ft winged swallowtail design that draws inspiration from both the iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7, renowned for its powerful performance and unique silhouette, and the surfboard designs of the early 1970s – the same era that this 1972 Porsche celebrates – with their blend of classic lines and cutting-edge performance,' said Dave Allee, founder of Almond Surfboards.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

Along with the board, the collection features T-shirts, caps, a sweatshirt, a beach towel, boardshorts, a canvas tote, and handmade surf flags. Also included is a sticker set, a woven patch, a model car and a California Surf Guide.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Porsche and Almond Surfboards)

Headquartered in Germany, Porsche has a longstanding connection with Southern California. When it first introduced the 911 RS 2.7, its clean design and ducktail spoiler gathered fans and became synonymous with surfing, with the image of a surfboard pitched on the roof still a recognised symbol of a retro beach lifestyle. The brand’s Heritage Design strategy, meanwhile, has seen it keen to evoke its icons from decades past, with special editions such as the recent Porsche 911 Spirit 70.

The Porsche x Almond surfboard retails for $3,000, with apparel priced from $45-$155. porsche.com, almondsurfboards.com

Fancy an all-electric surfboard? We tried the Lind Canvas in the Stockholm archipelago