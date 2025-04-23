Porsche pushes hard on its spiritual connection to the 70s and 80s with a new strictly limited 911 convertible. The third of four different collector’s cars the company is creating, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 have been enhanced by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the company’s bespoke division. Showcasing the extent to which the standard 911 can be adapted with special trim, decals and materials, the Spirit 70 is part of Porsche’s ongoing Heritage Design strategy and just 1,500 examples will be available worldwide.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 in Bronzite (Image credit: Porsche)

Based on the current 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the Spirit 70 follows the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, which drew inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s and was released in an edition of 992 examples in 2020. Two years later, the series continued with the 911 Sport Classic, 1,250 examples of a car inspired by the original generation 911 (1964 to 1973) and the legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7 of 1972.

From left to right: Porsche 911 Spirit 70 in Olive Neo green, Bronzite orange, GT Silver Metallic and solid Black (Image credit: Porsche)

The new edition features chunky supergraphics and a newly developed colour, Olive Neo green, alongside Bronzite orange, solid Black or GT Silver Metallic. These four colours are complemented by an interior finished in the company’s iconic ‘Pasha’ pattern, an Op Art-style check that was inspired by the ripple of the chequered flag and which has graced the seat trim of cars from the 911 through to the 928. The nature of the pattern requires precise placement in each area of trim.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 interior, featuring the iconic Pasha pattern (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 interior, featuring the iconic Pasha pattern (Image credit: Porsche)

Pasha pattern is everywhere, from the centre panels of the seats to the door panels and even inside the glove box (‘Upholstered glove compartment interiors and upgraded luggage compartments are a bit crazy, just like back then,’ says Design Style Porsche’s Volker Müller, head of Colour & Trim). There’s even Pasha trim on the dashboard, paired with Basalt Black Club Leather and decorative stitching. All in all, it gives the Spirit 70 a rather lairy but no doubt period-correct golf club image. The decals on the bonnet and doors are entirely optional, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the design team behind the edition used the word ‘Psychedelic’ as a working project title.

The Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dash of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche has used the opportunity of the special edition to add historical design elements to the dashboard, with white pointers and scale markings on the digital dials treated like original analogue models. The Sport Chrono stopwatch on the dash also gets this treatment, and the level of detail extends to the creation of a new chronograph from Porsche Design, shown here. For this 911 Spirit 70 chronograph, all the visual cues are present and correct, from the Pasha pattern on the dial to the green and white markings.

Porsche Design 911 Spirit 70 chronograph (Image credit: Porsche Design)

Porsche Design 911 Spirit 70 chronograph (Image credit: Porsche Design)

Finally, Porsche has announced a new app for the Apple Vision Pro, an enhanced configurator that provides complete immersion in the specification of the car and the design and atmosphere of the 1970s.

The new Porsche 911 Spirit 70 edition (Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, from £187,700.00, Porsche.com

Porsche Design 911 Spirit 70 chronograph, £12,000, Shop.Porsche.com