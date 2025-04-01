Rainer W. Schlegelmilch's Porsche photography showcases the aesthetics of speed
Taschen's new edition of Rainer W. Schlegelmilch’s collected imagery from a quarter of a century spent following Porsche racing highlights historical machines, emotive camera technique and major moments on the track
Sometimes a legacy is cemented by the presence of a talented artist or photographer. Rainer W. Schlegelmilch is one such chronicler, a photographer who has spent many years following international motorsport. In Taschen’s new re-edition of Schlegelmilch’s study of Porsche’s racing history, the heroic collides with the scale and scope of motor racing’s golden era.
The new edition follows a limited run of 762 aluminium-bound copies issued in 2023. Containing Schlegelmilch’s coverage of Porsche’s ‘racing moments’ between 1963 and 1988, it charts a quarter of a century of design and technical evolution, all captured with a dynamic eye that sought out vivid coloured and the pattern, process and complexity of the racing around the world.
The photographer’s passion for Porsches of every stripe shine through, from the evergreen 911 through to the 917 and 962 sports cars that became legendary for their prowess throughout the 70s and 80s. There’s also a strong sense of the camaraderie of the racing community, from the mechanics to the fans, back in the era when crowds could line the very edge of racetracks.
The book contains imagery from some of the most significant and historic races and circuits, from the Targa Florio through to Le Mans and Monza. Notably, Schlegelmilch’s camerawork deployed new techniques to convey the sense of speed and dynamics, including the combination of a zoom with a long exposure, and the use of blurred movement to convey speed.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
