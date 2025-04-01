Sometimes a legacy is cemented by the presence of a talented artist or photographer. Rainer W. Schlegelmilch is one such chronicler, a photographer who has spent many years following international motorsport. In Taschen’s new re-edition of Schlegelmilch’s study of Porsche’s racing history, the heroic collides with the scale and scope of motor racing’s golden era.

'The third-place Porsche 908/2 driven by Vic Elford at the Brünnchen, one of the best places for photographs of airborne cars, 1000 km Nürburgring, 1969' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

The new edition follows a limited run of 762 aluminium-bound copies issued in 2023. Containing Schlegelmilch’s coverage of Porsche’s ‘racing moments’ between 1963 and 1988, it charts a quarter of a century of design and technical evolution, all captured with a dynamic eye that sought out vivid coloured and the pattern, process and complexity of the racing around the world.

'The Porsche mechanics have their tools ready for immediate use at the pitstops. In the background: the Porsche 911 T of Claude Ballot-Léna/GuyChasseuil, 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1969' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

The photographer’s passion for Porsches of every stripe shine through, from the evergreen 911 through to the 917 and 962 sports cars that became legendary for their prowess throughout the 70s and 80s. There’s also a strong sense of the camaraderie of the racing community, from the mechanics to the fans, back in the era when crowds could line the very edge of racetracks.

'Guest of honour and five-time Formula 1 World Champion Juan ManuelFangio waves the flag to start the race. The 917 K Porsches are at positions 4 and 6, 1000 km Zeltweg, 1969' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

The book contains imagery from some of the most significant and historic races and circuits, from the Targa Florio through to Le Mans and Monza. Notably, Schlegelmilch’s camerawork deployed new techniques to convey the sense of speed and dynamics, including the combination of a zoom with a long exposure, and the use of blurred movement to convey speed.

'The victorious Porsche 917 K, Hans Herrmann / Richard Attwood, entered by Porsche Salzburg, passing the Esses in the rain, 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1970' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

'The start of the first IROC race, No. 2, Mark Donohue, in the lead, IROC, Riverside, 1973' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

'Sunrise at Le Mans: a lonely Porsche 935 is passing the Dunlop Bridge in the early morning hour. 24 Hours of Le Mans, 1978' (Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images)

