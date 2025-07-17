We bring you all the best bits from this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed
As car makers switch their allegiance to the sunny West Sussex countryside as a place to showcase their wares, a new generation of sports cars were sent running up that famous hill
The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed transcended its origins as a niche meeting of besotted, wealthy petrolheads many years ago. These days, it’s nothing more than a full on, open-air motor show, a petrol-powered Glastonbury set in the grassy slopes of the South Downs.
With many key manufacturers sliding their marketing budgets out of the auto show circuit and over into interactive events like this, the Sussex-based bash has become a high point for car launches and debuts, especially machines making their dynamic debut on the hill climb circuit that winds through the event (it’s actually the drive of the 11th Duke of Richmond’s family estate).
Although it’s a chance for some to showboat, a quick time up the famous hill is a fast becoming a badge of honour, a deadly serious contest of split second timings with coveted status at stake (witness Aston's DBX S confidently outgunning the time Bentley set with its new Bentayga Speed, for example).
Alongside displays of priceless classics of road and track you’ll find lavish corporate hospitality, as well as temporary pavilions of every shape and size, built to promote the latest models and newly emerging brands. This year saw Jaguar give its divisive Type 00 concept a rare (static) public outing, as well as major pavilions from the likes of Bentley, Lotus and Aston Martin.
Here are our six favourite sporting autos from Goodwood 2025.
1. Hyundai IONIQ 6N
Hyundai chose Goodwood to unveil the IONIQ 6 N, the high performance variant of its excellent IONIQ 6 electric sedan. The streamlined EV makes a hugely convincing sports car, but the jury’s still out on whether Hyundai’s quirky combo of paddle ‘shifts’ and piped in ‘engine’ noise is anything more than a gimmick. It is entertaining, regardless, but the fact that established performance cars haven’t gone down the same road with their EVs leaves Hyundai’s approach looking rather left-field.
2. Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer
Californian builder Singer Vehicle Design is a Good regular, showcasing their bespoke takes on classic Porsches to an appreciate audience. Every Singer is a custom order and in recent years the company is becoming more adventurous, conjuring up re-imaginings of classic 911 models that transcend the style and capabilities of the original many times over.
This year saw two examples of the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, a 1980s-inspired wide-body sports car that has engineering by Cosworth, carbon fibre bodywork and even pop-up driving lights mounted in the front bonnet. Just 100 examples will be made.
3. Lanzante 95-59
The Lanzante 95-59 made its global debut at Goodwood. A reskinned and revitalised McLaren 750S, the 95-59 arrives 30 years after McLaren won the Le Mans 24 Hours, in a McLaren F1 that had been race-prepped by Lanzante itself. The 95-59 moniker is explained by the restriction of 59 bespoke units of the ‘new’ car, with projected prices starting at £1.02m each. One radical change from the 750S is the creation of a three-seater cabin in homage to the original F1.
4. Maserati MCPURA
The new Maserati MCPURA is a surprise update of the marque’s amazing mid-engined MC20. One of our favourite contemporary supercars, the MC20 never got the love it deserved, so Maserati is clearly hoping that a substantial facelift will bring the car to a new generation of customers.
Available in both coupé and Cielo convertible configurations, powered by the original 630-hp V6 Nettuno engine, the MCPURA is still one of the most dramatic cars on the market. It’s worth remembering, however, that an electrified version of the MC20 was recently scrapped. Perhaps some of the unique distinguishing elements of this lost Folgore model made it to the MCPURA?
5. Zenvo Aurora
Earlier this year we spoke to Zenvo’s Jens Sverdrup about the forthcoming Aurora hypercar. Goodwood marked the Aurora’s ‘dynamic debut’, although as you can see from these images, the final production form has yet to be revealed. Zenvo promises big numbers from Aurora, and the on-schedule arrival of the first prototype, complete with its revolutionary Mjølner V12 engine bodes well for the future.
6. Alpine A290 Rallye
Finally, a more down-to-earth debut for fans of EV performance. The compact Alpine A290 Rallye is the sporting sibling of the award-winning Renault 5 E-Tech. Modified still further from the production model, the Rallye features motorsport-inspired upgrades, hinting at a future flagship version of this compact electric powerhouse.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
