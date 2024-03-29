The new Renault 5 E-Tech’s design secrets and designer dreams revealed

We’ve already reported the positivity surrounding the launch of the new all-electric Renault 5 E-Tech at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. Now we take a deeper dive into some of its hidden design details and also its designers’ future dreams for the model, via exclusive chats with Renault Group chief design officer Laurens van den Acker and brand design director Gilles Vidal

Wallpaper*: The Renault 5 is a clear case of ‘heritage mining’ like the Fiat 500, but they’re not always products forward-facing designers like to create. What’s your view?

Gilles Vidal: For years I never thought I would do something like this. Ten years ago it would have made no sense, as it would have been petrol and whatever. But now to be able to do a Renault 5 EV at a very affordable price, feels right and resonates. So why shouldn’t we? In-house we talk about ‘legendary icons’ and ‘future icons’. This will be in the ‘legendary icon’ category with the forthcoming Renault 4.

Wallpaper*: With prices starting at circa £25,000 are you also looking at much higher-priced collaborative models – like the Fiat 500 x Gucci – given your CEO Luca de Meo’s history at Fiat?

Gilles Vidal: We might have a plan like that [laughs]. If it was the Renault Captur, nobody would come to us in a similar way. But when you start to make iconic things, something can happen. We’re a mainstream brand, but we want to trigger these special effects.

Wallpaper*: Customisation seems to be a big part of the 5’s character too?

Gilles Vidal: We wanted a ‘lipstick lid’ type feeling to the end of the gear selector stalks and you can swap those pieces for different colour schemes and effects. You can have the 1972 logo on the centre lid storage too, and even a baguette basket clipped-on.

Wallpaper*: Will customisation be a way of extending the 5’s lifecycle too?

Laurens van den Acker: Well, CEO Luca de Meo’s idea is definitely not to treat this car as a normal ‘facelift after three years and then give it a last push with a limited series’. This is an icon and needs to have a different lifecycle. We see collaborations and unique proposals, preferably with French brands, luxury or sporty.

The secret of a truly popular car in my view, is that you can put many faces on it. I could see this car with a very chic Parisian lady and a Gucci handbag, but also with a young punk as a sporty racer. Or a completely dressed-down simple version that just wants to be anonymous. There are some cars that can be pulled in all these different directions and the Renault 5 is one.

Wallpaper*: Talk to us about the 5’s special French soundtrack?

Laurens van den Acker: We got to work with Jean-Michel Jarre on the EV’s sound. Like many people that are truly successful he was very generous and down-to-earth and didn’t send his underlings to work with us. He was enthusiastic and got his hands dirty. The guy is 75 years old and could choose to do other stuff, but he’s as passionate about music as if he was 18. It was so much fun and very beneficial.

Wallpaper*: This is the first Renault to feature the in-screen ‘Reno’ avatar, but it looks to these eyes a little naive (and not in a good way)?

Laurens van den Acker: We’re seeing everyone starting to have some sort of personal assistance in their phone, or in their car to help organise their life and for me this [Reno] is the first small step. Nothing will stop us from improving it. At least we have a toe in the door. Avatars are a new player. In ten years’ time we’re going to laugh at this kind of stuff, but we’ll all have one. Then we’ll find out if the future is one that looks like a human, or a funny animal or just three dots. The truth is not out there yet.

