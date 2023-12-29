Year in review: top 10 transport design stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell

Electrification isn’t just about mainstream autos; some of the most intriguing products of the last 12 months took modern batteries into new territories, from travel trailers to motorbikes, speedboats, pick-up trucks and even classic car conversions. Find out more in our top 10 transport design stories of 2023…

Top 10 transport design stories of 2023

01. TELO Pick-Up Truck

Telo EV by Fuseproject (Image credit: Telo / Fuseproject)

One of the USPs of fuseproject’s TELO is that it’s tiny, relatively speaking, cramming go-anywhere practicality into a stubby EV frame that’s shorter than a (modern) Mini.

02. New compact camper vans

Volkswagen California Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

The renaissance in camper van and RV culture continued apace throughout 2023, with compact designs that double up as everyday drivers making a particular impact.

03. Living Vehicle HD24

Living Vehicle HD24 Travel Trailer (Image credit: Matt Wier / Living Vehicle)

Californian company Living Vehicle launched the HD24, a home from home that also doubles up as an office on the move. Meticulous multi-functional design make this machine a highly desirable mobile des-res.

04. Electrogenic 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II

Rolls-Royce Phantom II by Electrogenic (Image credit: Electrogenic)

Electrified classics are everywhere right now, but kudos to Electrogenic for applying the tech to a true vintage machine. This one-off 1929 Rolls-Royce has been transformed over 18 months, replacing the original monstrous engine with a battery pack without compromising its majestic stance.

05. Bentley Blower Jr

Bentley Blower Jr by The Little Car Company (Image credit: The Little Car Company)

At the other end of the scale is this pocket-sized Bentley, shrunk and electrified by the Little Car Company. At 85 per cent scale, it’s still a sprightly two-seater.

06. Fuell Fllow Motorbike

Fuell Fllow Motorbike (Image credit: Fuell)

Electric touring motorbikes have yet to have their moment, but Fuell’s futuristic Fllow was a bright sign of things to come, mixing fast charging with a long range and plenty of performance.

07. Fiat Topolino

Fiat Topolino Dolcevita (Image credit: Fiat)

Fiat’s tiny Topolino has yet to go on sale, but we’re eagerly awaiting a go. Based on the cracking little Citroën Ami, the Topolino truly captures the spirit of small Fiats of the distant past.

08. Pebble Flow

Pebble Flow Electric Travel Trailer (Image credit: Pebble)

If there was an award for the most sophisticated travel trailer of the age, the Pebble Flow would snap it up. With embedded electric power – to lessen the load on the tow vehicle – the four-berth Flow would light up any weekend away.

09. Renault Twingo by Sabine Marcelis

Renault Twingo x Sabine Marcelis (Image credit: Carl Kleiner / Renault)

Renault continues to play with its icons and Sabine Marcelis’ take on the classic original Twingo followed Mathieu Lehanneur’s Renault 4 based Suite N°4, and Pierre Gonalons’ stylish Renault 5 Diamant. The French manufacturer will soon return to its roots as the king of small cars.

10. Candela C-8 Polestar Edition

Candela C-8 Polestar Edition electric hydrofoil (Image credit: Candela)

As a way of showcasing their power packs, Polestar fitted out the Candela C-8 hydrofoil with its hefty batteries. The resulting Polestar Edition blazes a trail for luxury electric watercraft.

