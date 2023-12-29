Year in review: top 10 transport design stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell’s top 10 transport design stories of 2023 span from electric campers and microcars to flying yachts and classic car recreations
Electrification isn’t just about mainstream autos; some of the most intriguing products of the last 12 months took modern batteries into new territories, from travel trailers to motorbikes, speedboats, pick-up trucks and even classic car conversions. Find out more in our top 10 transport design stories of 2023…
Top 10 transport design stories of 2023
01. TELO Pick-Up Truck
One of the USPs of fuseproject’s TELO is that it’s tiny, relatively speaking, cramming go-anywhere practicality into a stubby EV frame that’s shorter than a (modern) Mini.
02. New compact camper vans
The renaissance in camper van and RV culture continued apace throughout 2023, with compact designs that double up as everyday drivers making a particular impact.
03. Living Vehicle HD24
Californian company Living Vehicle launched the HD24, a home from home that also doubles up as an office on the move. Meticulous multi-functional design make this machine a highly desirable mobile des-res.
04. Electrogenic 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II
Electrified classics are everywhere right now, but kudos to Electrogenic for applying the tech to a true vintage machine. This one-off 1929 Rolls-Royce has been transformed over 18 months, replacing the original monstrous engine with a battery pack without compromising its majestic stance.
05. Bentley Blower Jr
At the other end of the scale is this pocket-sized Bentley, shrunk and electrified by the Little Car Company. At 85 per cent scale, it’s still a sprightly two-seater.
06. Fuell Fllow Motorbike
Electric touring motorbikes have yet to have their moment, but Fuell’s futuristic Fllow was a bright sign of things to come, mixing fast charging with a long range and plenty of performance.
07. Fiat Topolino
Fiat’s tiny Topolino has yet to go on sale, but we’re eagerly awaiting a go. Based on the cracking little Citroën Ami, the Topolino truly captures the spirit of small Fiats of the distant past.
08. Pebble Flow
If there was an award for the most sophisticated travel trailer of the age, the Pebble Flow would snap it up. With embedded electric power – to lessen the load on the tow vehicle – the four-berth Flow would light up any weekend away.
09. Renault Twingo by Sabine Marcelis
Renault continues to play with its icons and Sabine Marcelis’ take on the classic original Twingo followed Mathieu Lehanneur’s Renault 4 based Suite N°4, and Pierre Gonalons’ stylish Renault 5 Diamant. The French manufacturer will soon return to its roots as the king of small cars.
10. Candela C-8 Polestar Edition
As a way of showcasing their power packs, Polestar fitted out the Candela C-8 hydrofoil with its hefty batteries. The resulting Polestar Edition blazes a trail for luxury electric watercraft.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
