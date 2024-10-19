Renault celebrates new R4 EV and electric mobility with TheArsenale and four French start-ups
Renault's '4 Movements' accompanied the R4 E-Tech at the 2024 Paris Motor Show; the clutch of sleek machines will bring innovative electrification to air, sea and water
This assorted collection of contemporary transportation devices is a celebration of all things French and quirky. ‘4 Movements’ is a project assembled by creative agency TheArsenale, put together in honour of the launch of the new Renault 4 E-Tech, first seen at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.
TheArsenale, founded by Patrice Meignan, curated a collection of four transportation start-ups, all of which embody and embrace the kind of timeless, rugged style that Renault hopes it has embodied in the R4. ‘4 Movements represents everything we believe in at TheArsenale – pushing boundaries, honouring legacy, and reshaping what mobility can be,’ says Meignan.
The project follows on from an earlier collaboration, ‘5 Movements’, assembled to accompany the launch of the Renault 5 E-Tech, demonstrating that the company is having something of a renaissance, both in terms of in-house design and creative collaborations (we especially liked the Ora-ïto-designed Renault 17 restomod from earlier in 2024).
The four companies handily represent air, sea and water, and each design been finished in the Cloud Blue colour first used on the original Renault 4 back when it was unveiled in 1962. Lighting and materials are also influenced by the new EV. ‘We are proud to be partnering four French start-ups presenting four all-electric means of mobility,’ says Renault’s global chief marketing officer Arnaud Belloni. ‘It’s a stylish way to show the general public how e-mobility has developed to encompass all forms of transport.’
First up is Toulouse-based start-up Aura Aero, with its Integral E, an electric two-seater private aircraft that’s offered as a gateway to zero-emission aviation. Just 7.26m long with a wingspan of 8.78m, the Integral E has a flight time of one hour and can be recharged in less than half an hour.
The caravan was designed by Nantes-based Carapate Aventure, and takes its cue from the American-style teardrop travel trailer. Ultra-lightweight, the tiny 560kg caravan sleeps two and can easily be towed by an EV. An indoor-outdoor kitchen and transformable interior come as standard.
Ateliers HeritageBike build beautifully rugged electric bikes and motorbikes, blending retro styling with a rugged sensibility inspired by 1980s-era off-road bikes. Its Heritage Spirit Scrambler model shown here has a standard range of 110km and is hand-made at the company’s factory in Annecy.
Finally, there’s Searider, which specialises in water e-bikes. Its Seacruiser model has twin 22 kW electric motors and a top speed of up to 55 km/h. It’ll run for up to 90 minutes and has design elements taken from the R4, most notably the headlight (a trait it shares with the Heritage Spirit Scrambler).
All four of the models shown here are intended for small-scale production, with initial orders taken at the Paris show. The intention is to have each machine ready by spring 2025, when the first Renault 4 EVs also hit the roads.
Renault 4, available Spring 2025, Renault.co.uk, @RenaultUK
TheArsenale, TheArsenale.com, @TheArsenale
Aura Aero, Aura-Aero.com, @Aura-Aero
Carapate Aventure, Carapate-Aventure.fr, @Carapate_Aventure
Ateliers HeritageBike, Ateliers-HeritageBike.com, @Ateliers_HeritageBike
Searider, Searider.eu, @Searider.Official
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
