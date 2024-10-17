Renault, Alpine and Citroën help the 2024 Paris Motor Show return to form

The 2024 Paris Motor Show is bigger, more confident and in ruder health than it has been for many years. After a somewhat shaky, small-scale return in 2022 following the cancellation of the 2020 show due to the Covid pandemic, the 2024 Mondial de L’Auto – as it is officially known – runs from 15-20 October and is hosting global exhibitors across four large halls of its established Paris Expo setting at Porte de Versailles, to the south of the French capital.

Matra exhibition at the 2024 Paris Motor Show (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Kilow La Bagnale (Image credit: Guy Bird)

All the major (and some minor) French brands were out in force for the 90th edition press day and world premieres were made by the likes of Renault, Alpine and Citroën as well as a slew of new Chinese brands. Representation from US brands Tesla and Cadillac and German brands Audi and BMW was refreshing, as were appearances from some of the smaller players, including the UK’s Moke and Italy’s Microlino. After a whistle-stop first day at the show, here is the Wallpaper* 2024 Paris Motor Show Top Ten.

2024 Paris Motor Show: ten highlights

Renault Emblème Concept

Renault Emblème Concept (Image credit: Guy Bird)

The Emblème concept previews a future car that Renault says will be able to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 per cent across its lifecycle when compared to an equivalent car today (or from from 50 tonnes to five, cradle to grave). The handsome 4.8m long and 1.52m high shooting brake features an all-electric powertrain with a small 40kW battery and a range-extending hydrogen fuel cell for longer journeys, with a raft of aerodynamic exterior elements on view and sustainable interior materials promised. No production date is scheduled yet, but according to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, it’s a real proposition.

Alpine A390 β Concept

Alpine A390 β Concept (Image credit: Alpine)

Renault’s sporty brand Alpine has taken an extremely long time to make a 21st-century comeback, but the 2024 A390 β fastback concept is a crucial signpost to the 2025 five-seater production EV, which could really help boost sales. Design director Antony Villain explained to Wallpaper* how the concept’s exterior was faithful to the production EV due next year and would use the same platform underneath as the Renault Scenic, with a similar wheelbase, but lower.

The ‘crystal cave-cum-sci-fi hang-out’ cabin is way more conceptual but still features unusual ideas and materials, including a recycled carbon crystal-lined floor and 3D-printed, bio-sourced elastomer padding within the wraparound front seat headrests. Nice.

Citroën C5 Aircross Concept

Citroën C5 Aircross Concept (Image credit: Guy Bird)

The historically enigmatic and egalitarian Citroën marque is increasingly leaning on the latter attribute, as the ‘good-value’ brand within the recently formed Stellantis Group it recently joined. Its latest premiere at the Paris show was the Citroën C5 Aircross Concept, which improves on the last-generation C5 Aircross production model in every respect.

Renault 4

(Image credit: Guy Bird)

The all-electric Renault 4 production car was arguably the biggest news at the 2024 Paris Motor Show press day. At 4.14m long the new 4 sits between the shorter Clio and longer Captur but is more characterful and appealing than both. Its round headlights integrated into a lozenge-shaped ‘grille’ provide a strong visual nod to the late-1960s version and there are further references to various older 4s, through the ‘rear quarter light’ window pane on each side, retractable canvas roof and horizontal lower body side strakes.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Renault 4 (Image credit: Renault)

On the inside, the dash has the same joined-up twin driver cluster and driver-angled centre screen as the new Renault 5, plus a front passenger seat can fold flat for longer loads. At the back, 420 litres of storage and 249 miles of electric range is decent for the segment and houndstooth-style black and white fabric in the doors adds a pleasing fashion-led angle.

Renault Fl4wer Power Concept (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Less convincing was the clumsily named ‘Fl4wer Power concept’ also on Renault’s show stand. The ‘safety yellow’ front mask and black-painted steel wheels were interesting enough customisation options, but the interior’s flowery upholstery mélange looked rushed and frankly a bit off-brand.

Skyworth Y

Skyworth Y interior (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Chinese brand Skyworth was established in 1988 and made its first cathode ray tube television in 1995. By 2017, sister company Skywell had become a passenger vehicle maker and in 2024 Skyworth revealed arguably the most accomplished interior from a domestic Chinese brand at the Paris show. The cabin of the Skyworth Y really bears scrutiny close-up so we’ll be keeping an eye on Skyworth to see if it bears similarly close production fruit in time.

Renault Estafette Concept

Renault Estafette Concept (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Vans (campers aside) don’t often feature in Wallpaper*, but the Estafette concept from Renault is the sort of commercial vehicle you’d be happy delivering to your home. Aside from the striking mono-colour yellow driver-centric dashboard and humorous ‘Back in 45’ digital messages running ticker-tape style across its bonnet, the innovative package has a serious purpose in showcasing new possible delivery options.

Renault Estafette Concept interior (Image credit: Guy Bird)

The idea suggests the operator loads the van from the back then keeps that rolling shutter door secure while picking from a load area high enough to stand upright in. Accessed via a walk-through cabin, a wide sliding side door provides the delivery exit and a version of this electric van is due to make production by circa 2026.

Kilow La Bagnale

Kilow La Bagnale (Image credit: Guy Bird)

First spotted at the 2022 Paris motor show, the electric quadricycle delivery vehicle by Kilow was back for the 2024 show with two versions: the 28mph L6E for €9,900, pilotable (where laws allow) from 14 years old without a driving licence, with a 43- or 84-mile range; and the 50mph L7E for €12,790, with a range of 84 electric miles, which requires a driving licence and can be driven from the age of 16. Either way, the stripped-back, lightweight and functional aesthetic remains intact, which is good.

Microlino Spiaggina

Microlino Spiaggina (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Italian-born ‘mini-car’ brand Microlino is another business that’s had to take its time due to starting life in 2016, not long before the Covid lockdown messed with its ramp-up. It began production in 2022, and there’s now a new production Spiaggina version inspired by classic beach vehicles with open tops. The sales launch is due in 2025 with prices from €24,990.

Moke EV

Suncar edition celebrating 60 years of MOKE (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Offering similar summer fun to Microlino, but from a more historic standpoint and with space for four passengers, the British-built and now fully-electric Moke celebrated 60 years of the iconic model with a special edition in Paris.

Matra Bagheera Courrèges

Matra Bagheera Courrèges (Image credit: Guy Bird)

Tucked away within the 2024 Paris show – and a bit too closely packed together to appreciate each car properly – the ‘Musée Matra’ was nonetheless a breath of fresh of air. It focused on nine of the greatest hits of the curious but now defunct French brand, of which our favourite was the Matra Bagheera Courrèges série 1, superbly ‘remixed’ by acclaimed fashion designer André Courrèges.

Matra Bagheera Courrèges interior by André Courrèges (Image credit: Guy Bird)

mondial.paris/en