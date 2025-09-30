Irma Boom on books and beyond – meet the Dutch graphic design legend in her studio
Boom welcomes us to her Amsterdam studio to discuss the infinite possibilities of book design, curious heroines and holy encounters
Surrounded by mango trees and frangipani, an Ahmedabad home is a soothing sanctuary
Ahmedabad home Teen Vaults, designed by Vaissnavi Shukl, is a family residence grounded in materiality and bold architectural language
The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles launches the seventh iteration of its highly anticipated artist biennial
One of the gallery's flagship exhibitions, Made in LA showcases the breadth and depth of the city's contemporary art scene
The standout shows of Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026 – as they happen
Amid a season of seismic change, we pick the definitive shows of Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026 – including Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel debut and Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior
Latest News
Why we should all embrace friction
By Hugo Macdonald Published
Paris Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
By Jack Moss Last updated
With a secret members’ club, this Washington, DC barbershop is a ‘theatre of self-care’
By Dan Howarth Published
Labombe by Trivet reinvents an unforgettable Cool Britannia hangout
By Ben McCormack Published
One to watch: Brazilian designer Danilo Reis’ altars are spiritually charged
By Tianna Williams Published
Out of office: the Wallpaper* editors’ picks of the week
By Anna Solomon Published
Editor’s Picks
Can a Mexico City house museum reframe Frida Kahlo’s artistic legacy?
Google Home gets a glow-up as Gemini joins the party with its uncanny observational skills
The most important works of modernist landscape architecture in the US
What to see at the BFI London Film Festival 2025
Rolex and Wallpaper* present the first authorised history of the Datejust watch
It’s a mighty big read: the October 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now
Architecture
Three lesser-known Danish modernist houses track the country’s 20th-century architecture
By Adam Štěch Published
The most important works of modernist landscape architecture in the US
By Charles A. Birnbaum Published
The 2026 Winter Olympics Village is complete. Take a look inside
By Tianna Williams Published
Design & Interiors
Watches & Jewellery
Fashion & Beauty
Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez make a bold start at Loewe, inspired by Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘elemental colours’
By Orla Brennan Published
Inside the Paris exhibition cataloguing Virgil Abloh’s extraordinary archive
By Orla Brennan Published
Tech
Six decades of sonic style are celebrated in this limited-edition Brionvega Radiofonografo
By Jonathan Bell Published
This vivid custom amplifier embodies the creative approach of the late Virgil Abloh
By Jonathan Bell Published
Transportation
Taschen’s all-encompassing history of Ferrari is a mighty monograph for a mighty brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
PriestmanGoode’s new private aviation concept is a sybaritic spa, gym and lounge in the sky
By Jonathan Bell Published
The Vanderhall Brawley GTS is a compact but mighty electric off-roader
By Jonathan Bell Published
Entertaining
Louis XIII extends beyond the decanter to the dining table with new porcelain tableware
By Tianna Williams Published
Let them eat cake (and drink cocktails) as Manolo Blahnik and The Berkeley unveil a new menu fit for a queen
By Tianna Williams Published
The artistry of Japanese wine
By Neil Ridley Published