A new venture led by will.i.am, Trinity is an electric, AI-powered ‘brain on wheels’

You have to hand it to will.i.am. The multi-hyphenate musician, producer and entrepreneur launched yet another side hustle at CES 2026, the Trinity 3-wheeler. This new micromobility solution made its debut in Nvidia’s Showcase section, in part due to the heavy involvement of the chip maker’s DGX Spark technology in the Trinity’s AI-powered heart.

Trinity electric 3-wheeler (Image credit: Trinity)

Why a 3-wheeler? Trinity is set up with two driven wheels at the rear, rather than the familiar Morgan-style set-up. Any inherent instability is countered by a tilting system that will angle the bodywork into the corner. This isn’t new technology; it forms the basis of existing machines like the Danish Carver Cruiser and the Helix Autocycle, and dates back all the way to the Mercedes Benz F400 Carving concept from 2001.

Trinity electric 3-wheeler (Image credit: Trinity)

What’s new here is the underlying electronics. Described as an ‘organising brain for life on the move, the compact single-seater is driver-focused, not autonomous. The AI is agentic – in that it acts as a bridge between the driver, their personal information, preferences, schedule, itinerary, likes and dislikes.

‘Trinity represents the future of micromobility - where humans, vehicles, and AI agents work together seamlessly,’ says will.i.am, who is set to teach a class called ‘The Agentic Self’ at Arizona State University this Spring.

Trinity electric 3-wheeler (Image credit: Trinity)

The underlying benefits of all that Nvidia processing are meant to transform this mode of personal transport into a form of virtual assistant, ‘managing calendars, errands, communications, and cloud services through natural conversation while the human stays focused on driving.'

The car itself has been developed in collaboration with self-balancing tech from New Hampshire-based DEKA, an R&D firm set up by Segway inventor Dean Kamen. The styling was handling by Ryan Friedlinghaus of Southern California’s cult West Coast Customs, a custom auto shop that has worked with will.i.am on many one-off automotive projects, including a radically overhauled Mercedes-AMG GT and a custom DeLorean.

will.i.am and the Trinity 3-wheeler at Nvidia's CES 2026 Showcase (Image credit: Trinity)

The project will be launched on Kickstarter, with tech specs that point to a performance orientated machine, with a projected range of 150 miles and the ability to hit 60mph in a motorbike-rivalling two seconds. Unlike the two-seat Helix and Cruiser linked above, Trinity only has room for one.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Projected price is around $30,000 and should the crowdfunding campaign be successful, first deliveries are expected in August 2027, with all manufacturing based in LA’s Boyle Heights.

@iamwill