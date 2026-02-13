Cult Italian shipbuilder Wally has two distinctive paths; a series of sleek, racing-inspired yachts that take the art, craft and technology of sailing to new levels, and a fleet of aggressively angular and stealthy motor yachts, ranging from the wallytender43 (often found tucked away in the tender garage of the most exclusive superyachts) to the stubby but spacious wallywhy200.

Wally Yachts wallypower50x (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

The latter line-up has now been bolstered by the launch of the new wallypower50x, revealed to the world at this year’s Miami International Boat Show. Whereas a Wally sailboat is the ultimate high-tech expression of mastering the wind, a Wally motor yacht produces power in a more traditional manner. At the rear of this wedge-shaped are mounted no less than four Mercury Verado V10 marine engines, each producing 425 hp. That should be good for a top speed of 50 knots and a 34 knot cruise.

Wally Yachts wallypower50x (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

Boat owners are as fond of oneupmanship as any other big spender, so there’s also the optional to upgrade to quad Mercury Racing V8s, each tuned to produce 500 hp. That’s the configuration shown here and while the velocity gains are minimal (54 knots max and 36 knots cruise), bragging rights can be comfortably asserted.

The covered seating area on the deck of the wallypower50x (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

What also sets the wallypower50X apart from convention is the starkly functional nature of the hull and cabin design. The signature vertical bow and faceted dark glass accentuate the dart-like shape of the boat, with Wally’s ‘magic portholes’ cloaked by the lines of the hull to illuminate the cabin without interrupting the flow of the lines. There’s even a concealed anchoring system to maintain the minimalist Wally ethos.

The bridge of the wallypower50x (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

The open deck has fold down transoms at the rear to increase the available space by over 5 square metres when at anchor, with twin sunpad loungers at the back and a larger one up front towards the bow.

The interior of the wallypower50X houses a small kitchenette (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

The main deck also houses a covered dining area that can be reconfigured as a lounge, alongside a small kitchenette, while a kitchenette and seating area can be found below decks, alongside a spacious double cabin with bathroom and separate shower.

The double cabin aboard the wallypower50X (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

The wallypower50X is designed to be highly adaptable and can be used as a day cruiser or weekend boat or even configured as a superyacht tender if the space is available. The company, which was founded in Monaco in 1994, is part of the Ferretti Group, the Italy-based multi-brand, multinational shipbuilding company.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

wallypower50X at anchor, showing the folding transoms that extend the rear deck (Image credit: Wally Yachts)

Wally.com, @WallyYachts_Official