All aboard Patricia Urquiola’s ultra-exclusive residence for Explora Journey’s third cruise ship
The haute couture of cruising unveils the Owner’s Residence at Explora III, described by Spanish architect Urquiola as a ‘nest that moves across the sea’
In summer 2026, Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola’s distinctive vision will embark on the high seas. Fresh from several recent hospitality projects – including her suite designs for the Jumeirah Capri Palace and Il Sereno – Urquiola has just announced her latest collaboration with the luxury ocean-travel brand Explora Journeys. She has authored the design of the ship’s ultra-exclusive Owner’s Residence, a spacious luxury living space with 180-degree views.
Patricia Urquiola designs exclusive residence for Explora Journeys
When Explora Journeys was launched in 2021, it debuted as a new luxury cruise venture from the Italian shipping company MSC Group. The brand was founded by the Neapolitan Aponte family, whose history in the maritime world reaches back to the 17th century. Explora organises multi-day and week-long journeys that focus on culture, scenery and wellness, in destinations as far-flung as Alaska, the Mediterranean and the Arabian Peninsula. Now, with the addition of Urquiola to the fold, the brand is positioning itself to appeal to an audience with an appreciation for sophisticated design.
Urquiola, who has been designing hospitality spaces since the opening of the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona in 2010, notes that both the choice of materials and the configuration of the space required a different approach due to its maritime setting and constant motion. ‘The space is always moving, so you really need to create a fluid transition between the different areas of the suite,’ she explains. ‘And for the same reason, you’re much more likely to reach out and touch the walls, so we chose finishes that are warm and inviting, yet highly tactile.’
For the furnishings, she selected several pieces from the Milanese furniture brand Cassina, for whom she has served as creative director since 2015. She also designed custom elements, including a 3D-printed chandelier made from recycled plastic, conceived to echo the form of a ship’s sail.
The new ship, Explora III, is scheduled to enter service in summer 2026, with its maiden voyages beginning in early August. The launch will mark the next major milestone in Explora Journeys’ expansion, extending the brand’s presence across an increasingly global range of itineraries.
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.