Wallpaper* Design Awards: Orient Express wins Best Reinvention 2026
Orient Express has held a near-mythic place in the globetrotting firmament since launching in 1883, but its recent reinvention – including its first hotel and an upcoming yacht – signals a decisive new chapter
Orient Express has held a near-mythic place in the globetrotting firmament since launching in 1883, but its recent reinvention – following Accor’s full acquisition in 2022 and its partnership with LVMH in 2024 – signals a decisive expansion into offering a wider remit of luxury travel experiences.
Orient Express wins Best Reinvention at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026
The reboot began in April 2025 with Orient Express La Minerva in Rome, the brand’s first hotel, set within a 17th-century palazzo on Piazza della Minerva. Designer Hugo Toro’s renovation created a deft dialogue between eras: mineral palettes, art deco-inflected geometry and Roman cues distilled into 93 guest rooms. In parallel, the brand introduced La Dolce Vita Orient Express, a slow-travel statement piece, designed by Dimorestudio, that channels the high-gloss glamour of 1960s Italy. Kitted out with cabins and suites that can accommodate up to 62 guests, the train traces 16,000km across 14 regions and 131 cities through Italy.
Momentum continues with the opening in early 2026 of its second hotel, Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice, a 15th-century architectural feat reimagined by Aline Asmar d’Amman, while another milestone will follow at the end of the year with the debut of Orient Express Corinthian, a sailing yacht conceived by Maxime d’Angeac, the group’s artistic director. The vessel will depart from Lisbon in October for a 14-night transatlantic voyage to Barbados.
Completing the arc, the original Orient Express train – comprising 17 carriages from the 1920s and 1930s, found abandoned on the Poland-Belarus border – will return to service. Thirty artisans have been enlisted to restore the train under d’Angeac’s direction, reviving the craftsmanship and allure that defined its golden age.
This article appears in the February 2026 Design Awards Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Step into a winter wonderland at this snow-covered St Moritz chalet
A Swiss chalet reimagines Alpine living through serene architecture and Molteni&C’s refined, contemporary furnishings
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: why Sharan Pasricha is 2026’s Best Host
We salute the Indian-born, London-based hospitality entrepreneur who can’t stop thinking about ways to upgrade how we live, work and connect
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: London’s V&A East Storehouse is Launch of the Year 2026
Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the V&A family’s latest outpost turns the museum concept on its head, offering a revolutionary peek into the daily life of the institution’s Wunderkammer of a collection
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: why Sharan Pasricha is 2026’s Best Host
We salute the Indian-born, London-based hospitality entrepreneur who can’t stop thinking about ways to upgrade how we live, work and connect
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards: Detroit is City of the Year 2026
Once a byword for urban distress, the Motor City is undergoing a fresh wave of regeneration, driven by progressive developers, design distinctions and dynamic investment
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2026: City of the Year shortlist
Explore the nominated urban locations making an impact in design, architecture and contemporary culture
-
Is this the future of fine dining? Culinary creative studio We Are Ona offers food for thought
The Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 honour culinary creative studio We Are Ona, whose avant-garde pop-ups are turning the fine dining experience into an art form
-
A next-generation Milanese members’ club wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Wilde wins our Best Social Hub award for its embodiment of the cosmopolitan Milanese spirit
-
London’s first all-suite hotel, The Emory, wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Emory earns our Best Suites award for flawlessly embodying the creative aesthetic of a host of world-class designers
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: meet the travel winners transcending destinations
Discover the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 travel winners – the year’s places to stay, dine, drink and join – and watch our video to find out why they won
-
Lisbon hotel Locke de Santa Joana wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
Born from the restoration of an old convent, Locke de Santa Joana receives our Best Opening award for its design inventiveness and sunny disposition