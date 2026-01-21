Was 2025 the year everything in design became collectible? The elegant glamour of the secondary market met the rigour of industrial R&D in the same brand, showroom, object, breath. Stands at Salone del Mobile in Milan resembled not just furnished but fully inhabited midcentury houses in Palm Springs. Even the most innocuous dining table belied the simplicity of its form as the culmination of a five-year research project into repurposing waste material from an industrial process.

‘Monk’ chair, by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, for Molteni & C. Tiles (on wall) and matte paint, both in Curry, by Muller Van Severen, for Bleo. ‘Mystone Berici’ tiles in Bianco (on floor), by Marazzi (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

‘Owen’ armchair, by Jean-Marie Massaud, for Poliform. Matte paint in Curry, by Muller Van Severen, for Bleo. ‘Stone’ tiles in Pearl Travertine, by Florim (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

New furniture looked old, and simple furniture bore sectoral innovations of mind-blowing proportions, all packaged in the cinematic splendour of our experience-obsessed times, where layer upon layer of sensory titillation resulted in reveals so sublime they became surreal. We’re still dreaming of Loro Piana and Dimorestudio’s La Prima Notte di Quiete immersive installation at Milan Design Week. How we all revelled in the rêves.

‘Moonbeam’ lamp, by Six N Five, for Poltrona Frau. ‘Andrée’ side table, by Hannes Peer, for Minotti. ‘Bandra’ moiré fabric, by Dieter Vander Velpen, for Zinc Textile (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

‘Fregio L’ sculpture, by Tipstudio, for Visionnaire. ‘Inga’ chair, by Roberto Lazzeroni, for Baxter. Tiles in Black (on wall), by Muller Van Severen, for Bleo. Flat interior paint in Black Martini, by Tonester. ’Les Bijoux’ tiles in Marron Imperial (on floor), by Florim (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

Against this theatrical backdrop, we have plucked a selection of scene stealers amid the dream weavers. What you see here are the stars from the year gone by, bathed appropriately in a limelight that highlights the beauty of their form and the depth of their material expression. Though it’s hard not to be starstruck, we urge you to pay attention and look closely. You’ll see golden oldies reissued, classics reimagined for modern times and tastes, rising talents invigorating proceedings with a breath of fresh air, and the youthful promise that good ideas exist in the future, not just the past.

‘Ticino’ stools, by Shibuleru, for Living Divani. ‘Drawing XVI (b) 1974’ fabric, by Anni Albers, in collaboration with the Josef & Anni Albers Foundation, for Dedar (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

The mood in our story reflects the atmosphere of the year at large. We’re calling it dramatic tension. You feel it in the liminal space suspended between various dualities: graphic forms with delicate finishes; industrial heft with fine, crafted detailing; exuberant objects with functional properties; lighting that looks like sculpture, and textiles that resemble paintings. Everything is real but nothing is quite as it seems. There’s a strokeable sensuality in the volume of gloss lacquer, cut glass, brushed metals and leather. It will have been a good year for cleaning products, too.

‘Athina’ table lamp, by Romain Basile Petrot. ‘James’ fabric in Marrone (on wall); ‘Scratch’ fabric in Ocra (on floor), both by Formafantasma, for Rubelli (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

‘Magnitude Grand’ vase, by Lalique. Tiles in Curry, by Muller Van Severen, for Bleo (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

And what does this design mood say about the times in which we are living? The bygone flavour is comforting in its familiarity, though we’d stop short of calling it nostalgic. It’s Wong Kar Wai more than Baz Luhrmann, seductively indulgent more than cloyingly escapist. A cynic might suggest it’s been a year of plundering the past and burying our heads in the sand because the present and future is too scary for design to address, let alone fix. We don’t agree. What might masquerade as a decadent, filmic flight of fancy is, in fact, a vintage year for design. This is the year the collectible design market became truly dominant within the sector. New records have been set at auction. New collectible fairs have been announced in new markets. Salone Raritas will make its debut as part of Salone del Mobile 2026. You heard it here first: all design is now collectible; old is the new new.

Set builders: London Art Makers Lighting assistants: Nic Bezzina, Charlie Hall Digi tech: Alex Gale Interiors coordinator: Archie Thomson

‘Tact III’ mirror, by Objects of Common Interest, for Tacchini. ‘Bandra’ moiré fabric, by Dieter Vander Velpen, for Zinc Textile (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

‘Tower’ speaker, by Hypnos. Tiles and matte paint, both in Ivory, by Muller Van Severen, for Bleo (Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

Discover all the award winners in the February issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 8 January 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today ﻿