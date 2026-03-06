This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.

A mobile home in Malibu might not sound like much at first – but this is no ordinary trailer. Firstly, it’s set within Malibu Beach Trailer Park – once dubbed ‘America’s most glamorous trailer park’ by The New York Times. A trailer park in structure only, the enclave operates instead as an ultra-prime stretch of oceanfront real estate, favoured by wealthy homeowners and celebrities.

Secondly, the 1960s beach unit has undergone an extensive and impressive renovation by Alana Marie Interiors. The space was, by all accounts, ripe for reinvention. Cramped, dated and awkwardly configured, it inspired one former owner to admit that ‘anything would have been an improvement’. Today, that modest shell has been transformed into a multigenerational retreat that feels, says Alana Marie, ‘sophisticated, with a level of oceanfront comfort that would endure through generations.’

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

Marie looked outward for her cues. Walks along the shoreline contemplating the striations and hues of local stones inspired a palette that feels grounded and beachy, yet free of cliché or nostalgia.

The inspiration was also literal: stone anchors the scheme. Reclaimed bluestone tiles – varied in grain, softly tumbled at the edges and deeply pitted – run through the living room and hallway, their forgiving surface ideal for sandy feet while also offering visual counterpoint to solid oak ceilings above. In the primary bathroom, hand-chipped marble mosaics from Waterworks conjure a moody, spa-like intimacy, while a sculptural slab of marble elevates the outdoor shower. Timber, from the wire-brushed Thermo Radiata cladding to the oak overhead, introduces warmth and depth, while Roman Clay walls and robust, textural fabrics help create a layered, tactile interior.

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

The original 1,100 sq ft layout felt fragmented: a central kitchen, sealed-off bedrooms and a rear deck obstructed by a solarium and stairs. Marie reworked the plan to enhance storage, increase sleeping capacity and strengthen the connection between indoors and out. Along the ocean-facing wall, two expansive glass panels now pocket away entirely, dissolving the boundary between kitchen, living space and deck. Height restrictions ruled out a second storey, but strategic lofting provides additional sleeping quarters and storage.

Outside, the back deck extends the home’s ‘built-in’ feel, featuring a sunken lounge oriented squarely toward the horizon. Skylights and generous glazing draw in the soft Californian light, while the loft’s skylight offers a 360-degree panorama of rooftops and rolling surf.

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

(Image credit: Photography: Rich Stapleton. Styling: Lisa Rowe)

The owners describe the evolution as a journey from ‘an eyesore into a luxury smart home’. Yet beyond its technological upgrades, the renovation succeeds in something less tangible: honouring the storied, bohemian legacy of Paradise Cove.

